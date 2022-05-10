GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners approved a contract with Bristol-based Niblock Excavating for the county’s 2022 wedging/paving project during the board’s meeting Monday morning.
Submitting the contract request was Elkhart County Administrator Jeff Taylor.
“The commissioners took bids on the wedging/paving program, and they received three bids: one from Niblock, one from Rieth-Riley and one from Milestone,” Taylor said. “The low bid was from Niblock Excavating for $625,695. The recommendation from the highway department is to award the wedging/paving program to Niblock as the low bidder.”
The commissioners agreed, and the request was approved unanimously.
Also Monday, the board’s members approved a request by Natasha Kauffmann, redevelopment coordinator for the county, for a $246,211 additional appropriation from the county’s Middlebury AG TIF Fund needed in order to fund the cost of design and construction improvements in the area of C.R. 20 and C.R. 37.
According to Kauffmann, the planned work includes various road and sewer improvements that will be done in conjunction with the town of Middlebury in order to make way for the upcoming U.S. 20 expansion that is planned take place within the next year or so.
The request was approved unanimously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.