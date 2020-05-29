The number of new positive COVID-19 cases has doubled in Elkhart County.
Indiana State Department of Health figures Friday showed 62 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Elkhart County, up from 31 the previous day. No new deaths were reported.
There were no new deaths reported locally Friday, a day when Indiana neared a milestone in the pandemic: The number of Hoosiers reported dead from the virus is now just shy of 2,000, per the latest reports from state health officials.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box told the state in a virtual press briefing it’s a number that signifies “the hardest part of her job” this spring. And as Indiana begins to reopen and conduct major public events — including the state primary next Tuesday, for example — she called on residents to remember the state can’t go back to normal even as it reopens.
“There is a point in time, when there’s not a vaccine that’s going to be out tomorrow or the next day, when we have to start to say, ‘how can we safely reopen the state of Indiana?’” Box said.
Overall, the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths is on the decline from its height in April.
Indiana’s hospital infrastructure also remains stable, with 38% of intensive care unit beds available and 83% of ventilators available. An estimated 63% of COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized have recovered as well.
Forty new deaths were reported across the state Friday. The deaths increased Indiana’s confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 1,946, the ISDH officials said.
Another 164 people have died from probable infections of COVID-19 and those deaths increase Indiana’s confirmed or presumed COVID-19 deaths to 2,110 since the state’s first deaths was recorded on March 15.
The additional 521 Hoosiers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 brings Indiana’s total number of confirmed cases to 33,558, the state agency said.
Here are Friday’s numbers:
- Statewide — 33,558 positive cases, up 490; 1,946 deaths, up 39; 248,713 tested, up 6,426 (with 13.5% of those testing positive).
- Elkhart County — 1,163 positive cases, up 62; 28 deaths, zero new; 8,867 tested.
- LaGrange County — 71 positive cases, up three; two deaths, zero new; 513 tested.
- Noble County — 211 positive cases, up seven; 21 deaths, zero new; 1,420 tested.
- Kosciusko County — 111 positive cases, up 10; one death; 1,673 tested.
- St. Joseph County — 1,248 positive cases, up 27; 34 deaths, zero new; 12,458 tested.
- Marshall County — 90 positive cases, 10 new; one death, zero new; 1,568 tested.
Those who remain in high-risk categories will have to continue to protect themselves, Box said — and their neighbors should prepare to help in creating a new normal that’s safe for everyone. That includes wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
“And that’s why when I see individuals not wearing masks and they go into a particular store, whether it’s a grocery store or retail store, I don’t understand it,” Box said. “That’s a selfish way of behaving.”
Box’s remarks were made days before Indiana’s rescheduled primary election, now happening June 2 instead of May 5, and at a time when some say not enough has been done to ensure voters’ ballots will be counted if they forego voting in person.
The Indiana Election Commission voted to allow no-excuse absentee voting for the election as the pandemic unfolded. In normal circumstances, Indiana voters have to offer a reason for requesting an absentee ballot, such as work conflicts or being on a military tour.
Despite the change, local election administrators and voters have reported problems with receiving absentee ballots on time. Absentee ballots must be received by the county election office by noon on Election Day to be counted. In-person voting at traditional polls remains an option from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A coalition of voting rights organizations called Vote Safe Indiana, which includes representation from groups like Common Cause Indiana, the League of Women Voters of Indiana, Indiana Vote By Mail and others, have called on state officials repeatedly to extend the deadline for absentee ballots. The group sent a letter to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Secretary of State Connie Lawson and the Indiana Election Commission citing complaints from county clerks and the urgency of voting in a health crisis.
“The noon Election Day deadline is arbitrary and makes no sense during the pandemic when 10 to 20 times the usual number of mailed ballots are being submitted and processed,” the letter said. “The artificial deadline, a full six hours before the polls have closed, has become a significant barrier for innocent voters.”
Marion County Clerk Myla Eldridge also sent a letter to Lawson Thursday that alleged thousands of votes might not be counted if the noon deadline remains. Lawson responded with her own letter and remarks in the Friday press conference, however, that claimed the deadline is necessary for “security and accountability.” Instead, Lawson said, Marion County officials should have acted sooner to prepare for the increase in ballots.
“Lack of prior planning and preparation are not sufficient reasons to change deadlines,” Lawson wrote in her response letter. “In fact, extending the deadline will not help as many Marion County voters haven’t received a ballot.”
The aftermath of the pandemic continues to pose logistical questions to state leaders in other areas, too. This includes how to save small businesses from the economic downturn caused by shutdowns that limited commerce in an effort to prevent disease spread.
Alzheimer’s Association to hold virtual program
The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is hosting a free virtual education program titled “COVID and Caregiving” at noon Tuesday.
The program is for those who care for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, including family caregivers, home health aides and those who work in long-term care facilities. It will cover a range of topics, including:
• The impact of COVID-19 on people living with dementia
• Tips caregivers can use to help the person with dementia follow hygiene recommendations
• Information for caregivers whose loved ones are in long-term care facilities
• Ways to reduce the risk of COVID-19 when working with in-home care providers
• Activities to engage the person with dementia
• Symptoms of caregiver stress and strategies for coping
“As we’re providing support to families affected by dementia during this crisis, many of the same questions and concerns continue to come up,” Maggie Cattell, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter program manager for Fort Wayne and South Bend, said. “This program will provide caregivers with a wealth of information and resources to help them get through these difficult times.”
Additional virtual programs will be offered throughout the month of June, including:
• 10:30 a.m. Thursday — Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior
• Noon June 9 — Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
• 5:30 p.m. June 11 — Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body
• Noon June 16 — Effective Communication Strategies
• 3 p.m. June 18 — 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s
All programs are free of charge and available online or by phone. Registration is required. Links to these programs and other online resources are available at alz.org/Indiana.
Registration is also available through the Alzheimer’s Association free, 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. The Helpline offers around-the-clock support and information regarding signs and symptoms of the disease, safety issues, legal and financial decisions and more.
