Officials with the Indiana State Department of Health announced Sunday there were 577 positive cases of COVID-19 reported from Friday through Saturday.
The total number of positive cases in the state is 11,210.
Indiana’s coronavirus death toll has jumped by 17 as state health officials said Sunday there have been at least 562 virus-related deaths in little more than a month.
The newly reported deaths happened between April 11 and Saturday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The new reports made this past Tuesday the state’s highest single day of COVID-19 deaths at 35. Two days earlier in April each have 34 deaths recorded. Indiana’s first recorded death happened March 15.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday he would be extending the statewide stay-at-home order until May 1 to slow the coronavirus spread. Holcomb said state officials are working on plans for reopening parts of the state’s economy after the stay-at-home order was first imposed March 25.
According to the IDH, 61,142 people have been tested.
In Elkhart County, 22 more people have tested positive since Friday, increasing the count to 152. So far, 1,243 people have been tested.
Positive tests remained the same in Kosciusko County at 22, with 374 tests with one death, and in LaGrange County, with 16 positive cases and one death. The number of positive cases increased to 36 in Noble County out of 167 tested; St. Joseph County with 402 positive cases out of 1,531 tests and eight deaths; and Marshall County with 23 positive cases, up three from Friday, out of 280 tested and no deaths reported.
As of Sunday, the IDH had not updated the number of deaths in Noble County after four deaths related to COVID-19 were announced at the Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, a long-term care facility.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
