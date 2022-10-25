GOSHEN — Jan Troyer began working in the lab at Goshen Health in 1965 after her high school counselor recommended her.
“I was always a science girl, but the biology sciences,” she said. “I didn’t know what I was going to do. I thought I was going to be a secretary, but once I got into hospital work that was my gig.”
This year marks her 50th year at the hospital. She wants people to know that hospital work can encompass many fields and interests, and they’re all needed.
“It needs to get into high schools what else is offered if you’re interested in patient care because you cannot run a hospital without a laboratory," she said. "Doctors cannot diagnose without the laboratory. Young people need to know that this is an availability. It’s a great field. It’s a field that needs advertising or exposure so young people will know that there is an alternative to nursing or a physician. You need to know that there’s other things you can do in a hospital and be really needed, but you don’t have to have that hands-on patient care. I don’t have to see if you need a shot or help you do whatever but I’m there to help you get better.”
With her celebrating 50 years is Dave Lacey, a long-time plant operations employee who also works in electrical.
“Dave was one guy we would try and get if we had a problem,” Troyer said. “He was someone you could always count on.”
A lot has changed since Lacey and Troyer began working at the hospital 50 years ago. Troyer worked at the hospital on and off throughout her life, amassing a total of 50 years at Goshen Health’s lab.
“It’s a very hands-on field, you’re doing the work all the time, but boy, has it changed,” Troyer said. “When I started, you did all the work manually with a test tube. Each test like if you had a sugar done was different than if you had a sodium done. Now, with technology, we have these wonderful instruments where you put the patient’s specimen on and it does the whole thing. It’s amazing. You get what’s considered the equivalent of 12 or 16 tests. When I started, you would have to do all those tests separately or individually. It would take at least all morning to get those done, and now you can get a whole chemistry profile in 15-20 minutes, get that to the physician, and then they can treat right away.”
Troyer worked in the lab at Goshen Health for about six months out of high school before she moved back up to Michigan to be with her siblings who still lived here. Not long after she moved back to Goshen, where her parents had moved before, Troyer worked for Miles Laboratory for another six years during which time she got married and had her oldest of four sons. When her son was a year old, she decided she would go back to work for a year to help with family finances.
“I knew I didn’t want to be a nurse for a couple of reasons," she said. "I didn’t want that close of patient care. I didn’t want to take care of people throwing up or the other way. That’s not my genre, but I wanted to take care of people and help. When I started working in the lab and what you do, it’s technical, and you see what you do and how that helps the doctors diagnose and yet you’re still involved with patients.”
When Troyer started, technician and phlebotomist were the same job at the hospital.
“It’s changed so much over the years,” she said. “When I first started we had one small room that was the ER and no doctors on duty. You just had an RN. The lab was staffed during the day. Same with X-ray. Anything extra than that was the on-call person.”
Troyer also experienced a unique opportunity for certification in 1975. She was grandfathered into the sector due to her years of on-site training.
“I had a wonderful boss, Mary Lou Kercher; and she encouraged all of us that didn’t have associate's degrees to sit for a government test. And if you passed this government test, then you had the equivalent of an associate's degree. … That was the hardest test I’ve ever taken in my whole life.”
Troyer has watched the hospital and the industry grow into what it is today. She’s also watched the field of laboratory shrink, while the need grows.
“We’ve grown from this little thing to we have one of the best cancer centers in America and all the changes filter out and that’s just part of the changes that I’ve seen,” she said. “We talk about the shortage, generally in the media, in nursing. You have all these other groups like laboratory or X-ray, radiology, that people don’t think about that much. It’s not out there in the media or in the schools enough that these are very viable, good fields to go into and you don’t have that immediate patient care.” In the lab, especially there is a huge shortage and you can’t run a hospital without a laboratory and if we don’t have people going into the field as us older ones retire or move on, it’s going to be really bad.”
Troyer turns 75 in January. Two years ago, she realized she was ready to retire, but hoped to make it to the 50 year mark, and now she has, seen a lot during her time, even working through a pandemic.
“I lost a dear friend to COVID that used to work in the lab," she said, "and to work through that pandemic and be here and be present and do the work that needed to be done and try not to carry any of that home with you. That’s something to work through a pandemic.”
Despite that, Troyer says the only thing she would change if she could go back is getting her associate's degree so she didn’t have to sit for the certification.
“We’re so fortunate with Ivy Tech here because they offer so many different avenues and people don’t realize that they have medical stuff," she said. "You can get a two-year degree and start out and start working and then even if you have a family, you can still be professional part-time. It’s allowed me to be a mom and a wife first, but I’m still a professional. It still makes you feel good about yourself, and it’s good for your brain."
Troyer is ready to retire. She’s ready for rest, relaxation and some travel. She’s ready to visit with her grandkids, and be more involved in her church activities.
“It’s going to be really bittersweet, that last day, but I’m ready for the next step,” she said.
Troyer has a message for any young people considering entering the medical field: “You are smart enough to do this and you can make a good career out of this for a long time. It’s been a good job. I wouldn’t have kept doing it for 50 years if I didn’t love it.”