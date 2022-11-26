ELKHART — Elkhart police are currently investigating a fatal crash which claimed the life of a 5-year-old late Friday afternoon.
According to an Elkhart Police Department report, dispatch received a 911 call at 5:29 p.m. regarding a vehicle and pedestrian crash that occurred in the 900 block of Cassopolis Street.
Per the report, a Ford F250 was traveling north on Cassopolis Street when it struck a 5-year-old girl who appeared to be attempting to cross the street. The girl was pronounced deceased at the scene, the report noted.
The driver of the Ford F250, who has not been identified, remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, according to the report. No other injuries were reported.
Following the crash, the Elkhart Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team was activated, per protocol, and is currently investigating. Additional details will be released as they become available.