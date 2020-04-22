A November 2019 photo provided by Hall and Hall shows the Dawson Elk Valley Ranch in New Mexico, which is on the market for $96 million. The land once was home to the town of Dawson, N.M., the birthplace of Mexican American civil rights icon Dolores Huerta. (Hall and Hall via AP)
HONS
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during an event for Obama Foundation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Seeking to unite Democrats, Joe Biden has raced to line up supporters ranging from progressive icon Bernie Sanders to former President Barack Obama, whose administration sometimes irked liberals. But the person with the most influence may be Michelle Obama. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Vincent Thian
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez sit courtside during an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers in Miami. Rodriguez and Lopez have retained J.P. Morgan to represent them in raising capital for a possible bid for the New York Mets. The move was first reported by Variety and confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity because it was not announced. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Lynne Sladky
In this photo provided by Emilie Talermo, she is shown after being reunited with her six-year-old dog Jackson in San Francisco, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Back in December, a distraught Talermo hired a plane to fly a search banner for her stolen dog. On Monday, the dog was found 370 miles (600 kilometers) away in Southern California. Talermo, 31, said Tuesday she received a call from an animal shelter in Palmdale telling her someone had just dropped off a blue-eyed mini Australian shepherd and that a scan of the dog's microchip had turned up her phone number. (Courtesy of Emilie Talermo via AP)
HONS
In this Wednesday, April 15, 2020, photo made available by U.S. Navy, Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels sail close to U.S. military ships in the Persian Gulf near Kuwait. A group of 11 Iranian naval vessels made "dangerous and harassing" maneuvers near U.S. ships in the Persian Gulf near Kuwait on Wednesday, in one case passing within 10 yards (meters) of a U.S. Coast Guard cutter, U.S. officials said. Iranian officials did not immediately acknowledge the incident. (U.S. Navy via AP)
HOGP
5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that are being talked about today:
1. TRUMP ORDERS NAVY TO DESTROY IRANIAN GUNBOATS: President Trump ordered the Navy to "shoot down and destroy" any Iranian gunboats found to be harassing U.S. ships. Earlier, Iran announced the launch of Iran's first military satellite.
3. WHO WANTS TO BUY THE METS Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez retain J.P. Morgan to represent them in raising capital for a possible bid to buy the Major League Baseball franchise.
4. WHAT IS UP FOR SALE The picturesque northern New Mexico birthplace of Mexican American civil rights icon Dolores Huerta and the site of one of the worst mining disasters in U.S. history is on the block.
NAPPANEE[mdash] Carolyn (Mock) Krum, 74, of Nappanee and formerly of Goshen, died March 18, at Hospice Care Center, Elkhart. She was born Sept. 9, 1945, in Kosciusko County to Wayne and Arlene (Green) Mock. She was married to Richard Krum. Surviving are two daughters, Becky (Phillip) Hallowe…
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Fannie L. Yoder, 66, of Shipshewana, died at 7 a.m. Monday, April 20, at Hope Springs Manor, Goshen. She was born March 3, 1954, in Elkhart to Levi L. and Susan H. (Frye) Yoder. Surviving are two brothers, Herman (Lydia) Yoder, Middlebury, Richard (Marilyn) Yoder, Nappane…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.