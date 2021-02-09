GOSHEN — Goshen school board members paved the way for a number of upcoming school facility improvements and equipment purchases during their meeting Monday evening.
Board members approved several resolutions needed in order for the school corporation to move forward with issuance of a $5.45 million general obligation bond, the resulting funding of which will be used for various facility improvements and equipment purchases, including new buses, vehicles, technology and site improvements for the school corporation.
According to Kelley Kitchen, executive director of finance for Goshen Community Schools, the total estimated hard and soft costs of the proposed upgrades come to about $5.2 million, while the cost of bond issuance, which will be paid from bond proceeds, is expected to be about $165,000, bringing the total estimated cost of all planned projects to $5.45 million.
Kitchen explained that the $5.45 million bond is anticipated to have a gross impact on the Debt Service Fund tax rate of $0.1475 per $100 assessed valuation based on the school corporation’s estimated assessed valuation of $1.5 billion beginning in 2022.
However, Kitchen went on to explain that, due to the upcoming maturity of the school corporation’s previously issued general obligation bond, the anticipated net impact of the new bond issuance on the Debt Service Fund tax rate is expected to be negligible.
“We started this in 2019, issuing these GO bonds every other year,” Kitchen told the board. “Because our payments are structured such that they begin in 2022, when debt falls off, it’s a net neutral for debt service, and the tax rate won’t change, which keeps it consistent for the taxpayer.”
Kitchen noted that the new bond will bear interest at a rate not exceeding 5% per year, with the exact rate to be determined by the bond bidding process.
Once issued, interest on the bond will be paid on June 30 and Dec. 30 of each year beginning June 30, 2022, with the bond set to mature no later than Dec. 30, 2025.
The various resolutions needed to move the bond issuance forward were passed unanimously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.