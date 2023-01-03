GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners Tuesday approved a $4 million additional appropriation needed in order to move forward with the planned C.R. 38 reconstruction project between C.R. 35 and Ind. 13.
According to Charlie McKenzie, manager of transportation for the Elkhart County Highway Department, the project involves improvements along the corridor such as widening the road and adding buggy lanes.
“The C.R. 38 between C.R. 35 and Ind. 13 Project has been going on for a few years now. We opened bids for the project a few weeks ago and awarded the contract to C&E Excavating last week,” McKenzie told the commissioners. “The project right now is financed. There’s a $6 million appropriation request that was approved in November, prior to bidding that project.
“As we’re looking through 2022, and what our financial obligations are for ongoing projects — both local and federal aid projects — it’s necessary to pivot and cash flow those projects,” he added. “So, the strategy that we’re recommending we take is that we take a $4 million Major Moves loan, coupled with a $3 million reduction from the initial $6 million, which will give $7 million for the project. The bid was $6.9 million — the project was slightly over budget.”
The requested additional appropriation from the county’s Major Moves Fund was approved unanimously.
C.R. 30 AND C.R. 37 PROJECT
Also Tuesday, the commissioners approved a second request by McKenzie for a $3.15 million additional appropriation from the county’s Major Moves Fund to pay for right of way acquisition, construction and project-associated costs for the C.R. 20 and C.R. 37 Improvements Project southwest of Middlebury.
“The project is largely in the county, and there has been a partnership for that project, it’s a partnership for the design,” McKenzie said. “We funded part of the design — I think it was 50% — then the town funded the other, and we’re ready to move that project into right of way acquisition and then finally into construction in the next two years.
“We’ve put together estimates for that and we believe it’s going to take $4 million to get us to the end of that project,” he added of Tuesday’s request. “We’ve structured an interlocal agreement which is still in draft form, and I think that will be before them soon. But the additional appropriations are in front of you today.”
The requested additional appropriation request was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the commissioners:
• Voted to elect Commissioner Brad Rogers as president of the board and Commissioner Suzie Weirick as vice president for 2023.
• Approved a $13.85 million additional appropriation from the county’s American Rescue Plan Fund for funds needed for the balance of the fixed price contract for the new Elkhart County Courthouse complex on the city’s west side.
• Approved a $400,000 additional appropriation from the ARP Fund for funds needed for the addition of Tecumseh Acres to the ongoing Foraker-Southwest sewer extension project.
• Approved a $318,436 additional appropriation request from the Elkhart County Drug-Free Partnership for annual allocations to area agencies who have submitted qualified applications for programs.
• Approved a $50,000 additional appropriation request from the General Fund for the county’s annual contribution to the Positively Elkhart County program.