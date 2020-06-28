Three more Indiana deaths along with 362 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health.
The new reported cases bring to about 44,930 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indiana and nearly 2,430 deaths. The Department of Health reports more than 470,500 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, and 9.5% have tested positive.
Locally, the only deaths reported were two in St. Joseph County, and Elkhart County reported the most new positive cases with 48.
Elkhart County reported one new COVID-19-related death Saturday while St. Joseph County reported an additional two deaths in Saturday’s update from the ISDH.
According to the department, the three deaths were included in a total of 21 new deaths reported throughout the state on Saturday.
Officials said intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. More than 39% of ICU beds and nearly 84% of ventilators are available in the state.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
ISDH will be hosting free drive-through clinics in Goshen and Elkhart this week. Clinics will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Team Rehab, 223 Chicago Ave., Goshen, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday in the North Side Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St., Elkhart.
To find additional testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Here are Sunday’s numbers:
Statewide — 44,930 positive cases, up 355; 2,427 deaths, up three; 463,017 tested, up 7,518 with a positive rate of 9.5%.
Elkhart County — 2,976 positive cases, up 48; 42 deaths, zero new; 21,141 tested, up 495 with a positive rate of 14.1%.
LaGrange County — 446 positive cases, up nine; six deaths, zero new; 2,023 tested, up 60 with a positive rate of 22%.
Noble County — 427 positive cases, up 10; 28 deaths, zero new; 3,892 tested, up 70 with a positive rate of 11%.
Kosciusko County — 468 positive cases, up 19; two deaths, zero new; 4,943 tested, up 170 with a positive rate of 9.5%.
St. Joseph County — 1,812 positive cases, up 14; 64 deaths, two new; 24,961 tested, up 364 with a positive rate of 7.3%.
Marshall County — 403 positive cases, up two; three deaths, zero new; 4,030 tested, up 73 with a positive rate of 10.0%.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
