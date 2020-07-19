BRISTOL — A passenger on a motorcycle died after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Saturday.
The incident, which took place just after 7 p.m. on U.S. 20 near C.R. 21, involved three motorcycles, according to an Elkhart County police report.
The three vehicles were westbound on U.S. 20 when a 2014 Harley-Davidson driven by Ignacio Orona Jr., 44, of Osceola, stopped in the turn lane facing C.R. 21. He was rear-ended by a 2015 Harley-Davidson being driven by William Hall, 40, of South Bend, which caused a chain reaction crash involving Miguel Nunez, 35, of Elkhart, who was driving a 2008 Honda FLS.
Angela Gatto, 47, of Goshen, who was a passenger on Orona’s motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene, police stated in the report. Orona was transported to Memorial Hospital for a broken pelvis, lacerations and a possible head injury.
Hall was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for a possible concussion, broken arm and wrist and possible internal bleeding.
Nunez was transported to Memorial Hospital for lacerations, minor fractures and a possible minor head injury, while his passenger, Desiree Wiser, 32, of Elkhart, was taken to Goshen Hospital for pain to her hips, back and waist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.