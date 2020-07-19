Fatal crashes

BRISTOL — A passenger on a motorcycle died after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Saturday.

The incident, which took place just after 7 p.m. on U.S. 20 near C.R. 21, involved three motorcycles, according to an Elkhart County police report.

The three vehicles were westbound on U.S. 20 when a 2014 Harley-Davidson driven by Ignacio Orona Jr., 44, of Osceola, stopped in the turn lane facing C.R. 21. He was rear-ended by a 2015 Harley-Davidson being driven by William Hall, 40, of South Bend, which caused a chain reaction crash involving Miguel Nunez, 35, of Elkhart, who was driving a 2008 Honda FLS.

Angela Gatto, 47, of Goshen, who was a passenger on Orona’s motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene, police stated in the report. Orona was transported to Memorial Hospital for a broken pelvis, lacerations and a possible head injury.

Hall was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for a possible concussion, broken arm and wrist and possible internal bleeding.

Nunez was transported to Memorial Hospital for lacerations, minor fractures and a possible minor head injury, while his passenger, Desiree Wiser, 32, of Elkhart, was taken to Goshen Hospital for pain to her hips, back and waist.

React to this story:

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you