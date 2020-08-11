Elkhart County moved closer to 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday when 43 new cases were reported by state health officials.
There are now 4,926 positive cases in the county.
Two new deaths were reported locally, according to numbers from the Indiana State Department of Health, with one each in St. Joseph and Marshall counties.
The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state is 2,863, according to the ISDH.
To date, 861,655 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 852,111 Monday. Nearly 37% of ICU beds and nearly 82% of ventilators are available across the state.
Here are the numbers reported Tuesday:
Statewide — 75,862 positive cases, up 884; 2,863 deaths, up 25; 861,655 tested, up 9,609; positivity rate, 8.8%; 7-day positivity rate, 7.7%.
Elkhart County — 4,926 positive cases, up 43; 85 deaths, zero new; 37,433 tested, up 263; positivity rate, 13.2%; 7-day positivity rate, 9%.
LaGrange County — 563 positive cases, up four; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,681 tested, up 13; positivity rate, 21.0%; 7-day positivity rate, 14%.
Noble County — 688 positive cases, up three; 29 deaths, zero new; 6,438 tested, up 51; positivity rate, 10.7%; 7-day positivity rate, 14%.
Kosciusko County — 868 positive cases, up six; 12 deaths, zero new; 9,710 tested, up 177; positivity rate, 8.9%; 7-day positivity rate, 4.9%.
St. Joseph County — 3,578 positive cases, up 33; 83 deaths, one new; 48,150 tested, up 294; positivity rate, 7.4%; 7-day positivity rate, 6.3%.
Marshall County — 793 positive cases, up three; 23 deaths, one new; 7,612 tested, up 38; positivity rate, 10.4%; 7-day positivity rate, 4.7%.
ISDH will host four free testing sites throughout the state through Saturday, including one at Team Rehabilitation, 223 Chicago Ave., Goshen, and another at Northside Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St., Elkhart.
To find additional testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
