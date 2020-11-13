A 4-year-old child was killed in a two-vehicle crash at Ind. 119 and C.R. 40, near Goshen, at 7:16 a.m. today.
According to Elkhart County Ptl. Dustin Sahlhoff, killed in the crash was Reece Doering.
Doering was a passenger in a 2013 Jeep Cherokee driven by Sierra Doering, 26, Nappanee. Also in the vehicle was 23-month-old Graham Doering.
Sahlhoff reported that the Jeep was eastbound on C.R. 40 and when it entered the Ind. 119 intersection, it pulled into the path of a 2007 Kenworth semitractor-trailer. The semi was driven by Richard Miller, 60, New Paris, and was southwestbound on Ind. 119.
Sierra Doering suffered back injuries and was airlifted by Samaritan helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital. Graham Doering was taken to Elkhart General Hospital with no injuries — just to be checked out.
Miller was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.