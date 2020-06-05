GOSHEN — Elkhart County 4-H program leaders have decided to hold a Summer Showcase for the organization’s youth.
The July 24-Aug. 1 event will replace the annual shows and exhibitions at the Elkhart County-4-H Fair, which has been canceled.
The Summer Showcase will be a mix of virtual and in-person contests for their youth this summer.
“Note that the in-person/live shows will be contingent on our county successfully reaching stage 5 of the Back on Track Plan, as well as following provided guidelines and support from local health officials,” Robert Kelly, county Purdue Extension director, said in a news release Friday.
Kelly told the 4-H community in his release that livestock will be shown in both in-person and virtual formats.
For the livestock shows, live events will not be open to the public due to social distancing requirements and spatial limitations. Each 4-H family will be allowed to have two people on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds in addition to the 4-H member(s).
Kelley said that if a 4-H member or parent has concerns about participating in live events during the pandemic, they will have the option of participating virtually. Also, animals will be brought in for the shows and then must be taken from the fairgrounds.
Static projects will all be viewed in online or virtual events, the news release states. Such projects may be submitted from June 17 to July 20. There will be no official 4-H judging of non-livestock/static projects. Project feedback will be provided by volunteers.
Online and virtual exhibitions of the projects will be posted July 27.
Also, there will not be any state fair exhibits as the Indiana State Fair has been canceled.
Kelly added that club advisory boards will meet next week to outline details for shows.
Details for the annual 4-H livestock auction are being worked on, but the auction will be held virtually, according to the news release.
