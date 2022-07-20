ELKHART COUNTY — Heat indices near 100 degrees will make for a sweaty week at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, beginning Friday. In Wakarusa, though, residents can beat the heat with a new splash pad.
On Monday, the splash pad was unveiled to the public at Wakarusa Memorial Park.
“We were just having some problems with the old features and it was going to cost us almost as much, just a little bit shy to replace them, than to just start over,” said Wakarusa Town Manager Holly Landis.
Landis spoke about the hours and dates when the splash pad is open.
“Typical target dates are from about Memorial Day to about Labor Day," she said. "We’re seven days a week Sunday through Saturday open time is from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.”
Landis shared her thoughts on the project and what it means to have it back available to the community.
“I just want people to come in and enjoy it," she said. "It's been full. It was crazy busy yesterday and we are limited on parking space, so people are finding creative ways to park out there and this is something the community members love and have missed out on the first part of the season. I think that people are just excited to have it open and it’s something to do especially in the warm weather.”
UPCOMING 4-H FAIR
According to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, high temperatures are expected to be at least in the low 80s through Sunday, with no significant rainfall expected until Saturday. As of Wednesday afternoon, heat indices could potentially reach 100 degrees, per a NWS weather statement.
Jason Wogoman is safety director for the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, which begins Friday at the 4-H County Fairgrounds in Goshen. He said on Wednesday that efforts are being taken to minimize the impact of the hot weather on the event.
"We work really closely with fire and EMS," he said, adding that EMS efforts are boosted by community volunteers.
The fair will have misting stations and cooling tents available.
"We've utilized those in years past," he said.
Wogoman said that a key concern, based on past experience, is that fair participants don't hydrate properly, specifically not drinking plenty of fluids and electrolytes.
"When people don't, that's when we get the heat-related emergencies," he said, also encouraging participants to wear hats and sunblock. "If you know you are going to be there all day, make sure you stay hydrated, and dial 911 if you feel sick."
On the flip side of the hot weather, Wogoman said that in the event of heavy rain, which is expected Sunday, there will be shelters at the fairground where people can go inside, adding that the fair gets notifications for severe weather.