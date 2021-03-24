GOSHEN — A traffic study that may result in $3 million in road improvements near the site where a new county courts campus will be constructed is nearly finished.
Jeff Taylor, Elkhart County administrator, told county commissioners Monday the study should be done in about a week. After that the city of Goshen and the county will work together to plan the improvements, according to Taylor. He said the city has committed $2 million to the project while the county has earmarked $1 million.
The courthouse is scheduled to be constructed on vacant land near the intersection of Rieth Boulevard and C.R. 17.
“It includes road improvements along Peddler’s Village Road between U.S. 33 and C.R. 17, along C.R. 17 from Peddler’s Village Road to the U.S. 33 overpass,” Taylor said.
The study also includes Old C.R. 17 and Reliance Road and stormwater piping.
“There is going to be a traffic study, and from that, to determine what kind of road improvements, per the traffic study,” Taylor said.
He added that either the city or county can pull out of the improvements up to 30 days after the study is completed.
The commissioners approved the agreement.
In other business the commissioners.
- Agree to advertise for contractors to complete up to 14 miles of road paving this summer. Transportation Director Charlie McKenzie said the project is one of three paving projects planned.
- Approved an agreement for the Incarcerated Offenders Provider program. Commissioner and former sheriff Brad Rogers explained the program allows the county to seek Medicaid reimbursement for indigent inmates.
- Entered into independent contractor agreements with Crossroads United Way and the Minority Health Coalition.
- Approved the fee schedule for consulting firm Baker Tilly.
