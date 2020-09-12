GOSHEN — $35 million in bonds will be sold this fall to finance the first portions of a new courthouse complex expected to cost upward of $80 million.
The Elkhart County Council voted unanimously Saturday to issue the bonds. The second round of bonding is expected to occur in the spring once the total cost of the courthouse is known. Construction is expected to begin in 2021 and take about two years to complete.
Todd Samuelson, partner with the accounting firm of Baker Tilly, recommended the council sell the first bond issue this fall, then pay off two smaller bond issues amounting to $535,000 to save about $30,000 in interest. The first bond sale will give the county enough money to get the planning for the project underway.
Samuelson said he looked at the history of revenue for Elkhart County, including during the Great Recession, to gauge how the current pandemic might impact the county’s special income tax revenue in the future. A portion of those revenues will be used to pay for the court bonds.
The special income tax is the county adjusted gross income tax that was created to finance the Elkhart County Correctional Complex. The county has paid down the bonds on that project and will utilize the bonding capacity to finance the new courthouse, according to Samuelson and county officials. They said the process will not raise property taxes in the county.
LOCATIONS
The county government has a purchase agreement for a parcel of land along Reliance Road in Goshen and is also looking to sign another purchase agreement for land on the east side of C.R. 17 just north of the U.S. 20 bypass.
County Commissioner Mike Yoder explained that the council is expected to decide Nov. 14 what parcel is best suited for the courts complex.
The county courts are now housed in the historic courthouse in downtown Goshen and another courthouse in downtown Elkhart. The idea, according to Yoder, is to place all the courts in one building to gain operational efficiencies and improve the security of the courts.
He said of the Goshen courthouse, “It is a fine building but it is not large enough to consolidate all our courts into and there is no way to renovate it to meet the current standards for security. Right now, both of our courthouses have been grandfathered under the new courthouse security requirements that we are supposed to be meeting.”
“Probably as important as anything is just efficiencies of operations,” Yoder said. “Court judges are ready to move to a consolidated building that allows them significant improvement of operations with the courts.”
He said the sheriff’s office expects to save about $250,000 a year just by reducing the transportation of inmates to court appearances.
Yoder said the idea of expanding the courthouse in downtown Goshen or building a new one on the vacant land where the former jail stood, would be expensive and impractical. He said the county needs about 10 acres to accommodate the building and parking.
“We would need to knock down a block of buildings and add a parking garage,” Yoder said of the downtown Goshen location. “It just becomes very difficult to do in a downtown location.”
