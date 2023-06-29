NAPPANEE — The hot sun beat down on those taking part in the second annual Kyler Klein Strongman competition, which took place Saturday in the parking lot of Eastlake 24 Fitness, 1530 E. Market St.
Yet that didn’t stop them from challenging themselves in several strength testing events, culminating in a vehicle pull.
This is the second year for the event started by Universal Forest Product employees in memory of their co-worker Kyler Klein who passed away June 7, 2022 after a 15-month battle with cancer. Kyler was 25 — he passed days before his 26th birthday.
Kyler’s perseverance in battling cancer and continuing to work through it as well as his commitment to strength training inspired his co-workers. Organizer of the event and Production Supervisor Joshua Bieck said of Kyler: “He was an inspiration to our plant and this community. Through his faith, great morals, untouched work ethic, his strength and courage — he was a symbol of the working class.”
“Even though he was battling with different treatments and chemo, if he was physically able to drag himself into work, he would,” he said. “There were days he could barely make it up the stairs, but he was a fighter and he wanted to continue to work. Every day he would uphold our plant’s values — together, toughness and trust.”
When they learned from Kyler’s mom Shelly that Kyler benched 315#, that struck a chord with Bieck who pointed out the scripture John 3:15 that states ‘That whosoever shall believeth in Him, shall not perish but have eternal life’ and with that realization they said, “It all came together” and they decided to add a special 315 bench press competition in memory of Kyler.
Last year proceeds from the event, which took place in September, went to Kyler’s parents to help offset medical costs. This year and moving forward, a scholarship will be started in Kyler’s name for a Northwood High School senior.
Competitions
This event was again sponsored by UFP Nappanee, LLC and Eastlake 24 Fitness as well as Crossfit Elkhart. Events included weighted sled pull, log flip or tractor tire flip, atlas stones lift and load, farmer’s carry and vehicle pull. Kept quiet until the day of the event was that one of the vehicles to be pulled this year would be a school bus.
There were five weight classes — men’s lightweight, 195# or less, men’s midweight 196-240# and men’s heavyweight 240# and above, women’s light-midweight 174# and under and women’s mid-heavyweight 175# and over.
Bieck said this year they had 34 participants, down a little from last year’s but he said 16 participants last year were from the UFP plant and this year they expanded their reach more.
There were a lot of first-time participants, such as Alison Tusing, who said it was her “first event ever” but she heard about it from her coach.
“It’s my 40th birthday gift to myself,” she said.
Alison participated in the women’s lightweight vehicle pull, pulling a Chevy Equinox SUV.
Karla Corral was also a first-time participant and said she wanted to “test my ability, and I’m doing it for myself and for my son — he’s two years old.”
Cancer a driving force
Several participants mentioned they were participating because they or someone they loved had cancer. Joshua Shaffer, who is a cancer survivor, said he had cancer several years ago.
“I lift for my mental health and I like being in shape — it feels good,” he said.
Michael Phelps lost both parents to cancer. He said he was injured last year so couldn’t compete, so this was his first year participating in the event, but he plans to continue as a way to honor his parents.
It was also Joseph Hammonds first year and he said he wanted to compete “because my dad died of cancer.”
Both men participated in the school bus pull, neither knowing that was what would be happening that day. Amy Rosa, director of transportation for Wa-Nee Schools who supplied the school bus said the bus weighs about 35,000-38,000 pounds — gross vehicle weight. The Equinox reportedly has a gross vehicle weight of 4,468-4,630 pounds.
When it was time for the heavy weight class to pull the school bus, they invited people to board the bus before it was pulled.
Shelly Klein, Kyler’s mom, was there cheering participants on. When asked what Kyler would think, she smiled.
“He’d be excited, he would’ve loved it,” she said.
She said his co-workers at UFP were like family to Kyler and also to his parents and siblings saying they check in on them often.
“He’s looking down smiling,” she said.