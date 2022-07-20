GOSHEN — With a total of 33 candidates, the 2022 Elkhart County 4-H Fair Queen contest is Friday at 8 p.m. at the Grandstand.
Here are the competitors (not all provided photos):
• Grace Sigsbee is Miss Osolo Township Fire Department. The 19-year-old Elkhart High School graduate and Bristol resident is a sophomore at Ivy Tech Community College where she is studying fire and paramedic sciences. She participated in many clubs in high school. She is a 10-year member for the Poultry Club and was a mentor and a member of the Junior Livestock Advisory Board. She was also in junior leaders, the apprenticeship program, and media club. Sigsbee attends Living Faith Fellowship. Her parents are Don and Laura Sigsbee.
• Kaelyn Pinch, 19, Elkhart, is Miss Bill Evans Insurance. She is a graduate of Elkhart High School and is a sophomore at Ivy Tech Community College where she is studying accounting. In high school she participated in many clubs and sports such as volleyball, softball, and student council. Her 4-H experience includes being a member of the Poultry club, junior leaders, and the fair board apprenticeship program. She attends Living Faith Fellowship Church. She is the daughter of Joe and Abby Pinch.
• Danielle White is Miss Elkhart County 4-H Beef Club. She is 17 years old and is a senior at Penn High School. She intends to attend IUSB for nursing. Her 4-H experience includes being a member of the Elkhart Beef Club, with two Grands, and Goat Club. She is the daughter of Melissa White.
• Abigail Wileman is Miss Elkhart County 4-H Dog Club. The 17-year-old is a Goshen High School graduate and plans to study Psychology at IUPUI. In high school she competed in volleyball, basketball, and tennis. Wileman will be a 10-year member in 4-H after participating in the Dog Club, shooting sports, and Go-Getters. Her parents are Lloyd and Jessica Wileman.
• Abbigail Eash is Miss Middlebury 4-H. The 16-year-old Bristol resident is a junior at Northridge High School. She intends to attend Indiana Wesleyan University and study elementary education or high school Spanish education. Her 4-H experiences include being a part of the Rabbit Club and the Goat Club, and with Middlebury 4-H for photography and floriculture. She is also a Elkhart County 4-H Junior Leader. Eash attends Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church. Her parents are Matt and April Eash.
• Maya Narayan is Miss 4-H Junior Leaders. The 16-year-old Goshen resident is a senior at Goshen High School. She plans to study music and medicine in the future. In high school, she was a part of the golf team. Her 4-H experience includes being a member of the Goshen Go-Getters 4-H Club, Dog Club, and Junior Leaders. She had a floriculture project and a Dog Poster go to the State Fair for multiple years. And in 2021 she was third runner-up in the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Queen Contest as Miss 4-H Junior Leaders. In the 2022 Elkhart County 4-H Share the Fun contest she won Overall Grand Champion, and then won the 2022 Area X 4-H Share the Fun contest. Her parents are Lisa Grove-Narayan and Sharath Narayan.
• Hadassah Claar is Miss Elkhart County Jamestown 4-H Club. The 18-year-old Elkhart resident is a graduated homeschool student. She plans to work in the beef cattle industry with nutrition and care. Her 4-H experience includes being a 10-year member, and a member in Rabbit Club, Goat Club, Lamb Club, Jamestown 4-H Club, Jr. Leaders and Shooting Sports. She also is a part of the Jr. Livestock and Rabbit Advisory Board. Claar won grand champion master meat goat showman. Her parents are Glenn and Stephanie Claar.
• Kiersten Rinehart is Miss Elkhart Reinhart. She is sponsored by Elkhart County 4-H Goat Club. The 18-year-old Goshen resident is a Goshen High School graduate and plans to study veterinary at Ivy Tech Community College. Her 4-H experiences include being a member of the Goat Club along with a junior advisory board member, and in Saddle Club on the Horse judging team. She is the daughter of Stephanie Rinehart.
• Jessica Tharp is Miss Jacksonian Producers. She is 17 years old and is a senior at Fairfield High School. This Goshen resident is a part of the basketball team and in many other clubs. In the future she plans to attend college and study pediatrics. Her 4-H experience includes being vice president of the Jacksonian Producers club and projects such as fine arts and photography. She also helps with the Younger Children’s Church. Her parents are Chris and Sarah Tharp.
• Samantha Markham is Miss T’s New You Salon. The 19-year-old is a graduate of NorthWood High School and resident in Goshen. The junior at Purdue University is studying animal science: pre-veterinary medicine. Her 4-H experiences include competing at state in sewing, fashion revenue, fine arts, Livestock-Skill-A-Thon, and Shooting Sports. She is also a National Champion in 4-H Horse Bowl, Hippology, and Horse Communications. Markham is also a part of the bell choir at Central Presbyterian Church. She is the daughter of Rosanne Markham and the late David Markham.
• Hannah Templeton is Miss Bristol Self Storage. The 17-year-old Goshen resident is a senior at Northridge High School. Templeton is involved in many clubs. She intends to attend Western Michigan University to study nursing and art. Her 4-H experiences include being a member in the Dairy Feeder Elkhart County 4H club, an ATV safety club, cake decorating club, and dairy foods club. Her parents are Bart and Dawn Templeton.
• Gwyneth Wood is Miss Seven Pines Riding. The 16-year-old Goshen resident is a junior at Goshen High School. Wood is a part of the track and swim team. She intends to attend Vincennes University and study cosmetology in the future. Her 4-H experience includes being a member of the Saddle Club. She is the daughter of Ralph and Crystal Wood.
• Rylie Ann Price is Miss Elkhart County 4-H Cat Club. The 15-year-old Nappanee resident is a junior at NorthWood High School. She is involved in many clubs and sports, and the Lee Anne Stewart Dance School. Her future plans include studying general studies and art. Price’s 4-H experience include being a member of the Poultry Club, and president of the Cat Club. She attends Union Grove Brethren in Christ Church. Her parents are Russ and Jennifer Price.
• Katelyn Tinsley is Miss Trend Clothing. The 19-year-old Goshen resident graduated from Fairfield High School and is a sophomore at The University of Mississippi studying legal studies, intelligence and security studies, and criminal justice. She is currently a member of the Women’s Rifle Team. Her 4-H experience includes baking, sewing, shooting sports, and ceramics. She attends Pinelake Church in Oxford, Mississippi. Her parents are Jeff and Leslie Tinsley.
• Brianna Stark is Miss Elkhart County 4-H Rabbit Club. The 16-year-old Goshen resident is a senior at Northridge High School. She is involved on the cheer team and show choir. In the future she plans to become a veterinarian. Her 4-H experiences include the Junior Advisory Board for Elkhart County 4-H Rabbit Club, Junior Livestock Advisory Board, and co-president for the Rabbit Club. She is the daughter of Israel and Tammy Stark.
• Marissa Weaver is Miss K & K Earthmoving. The 17-year-old Bristol resident is a senior at Northridge High School. She intends to attend the University of Central Florida and study children’s psychology, forensic psychology, and forensic science. She is involved in many activities such as cheerleading and competing in pageants. Her experience in 4-H includes photography, sheep, and dairy feeders. She was Elkhart County Grand Champion Dairy Feeder Junior Showmanship in 2019. Her parents are Robert and Amanda Kindel.
• Georgia Wiggins is Miss Union Township 4-H Clubs. The 18-year-old Nappanee resident is a freshman at IUSB and is studying integrated new media studies. She graduated from NorthWood High School and participated in the choir program, color guard, winter guard, and Lee Anne Stewart Dance School. Her 4-H experiences include being a member of the Rabbit Club and Saddle Club. She is the daughter of Nathan and Nicole Wiggins.
• Tiffanie Double is Miss Elkhart County 4-H Saddle Club. The 17-year-old is a New Paris resident and junior at Fairfield High School. She intends to attend Purdue University and study to become a large animal veterinarian or equine veterinarian. Her 4-H experience includes being a member of the Dairy Feeder Calf Club, Beef Club, and Saddle Club. She attends Grace Community Church. Her parents are James Double and Jessica Weaver.
• Kerri Easton is Miss Knee Deep in 4-H. The 18-year-old Nappanee resident is a freshman at Purdue University studying German with teacher preparation and communications. She is a NorthWood High School graduate and participated in many clubs such as tennis, choir and theater. Her experiences in 4-H include being a member in Knee Deep 4-H Club with one grand champion award. She also participates in Scrapbooking. She attends Bible Baptist Church in Wakarusa. She is the daughter of Michael and Mary Easton.
• Katie Waltner is Miss Poultry Club. The 17-year-old Middlebury resident is a graduate of Northridge High School. She is a freshman at Trine University studying Business Administration and dancing on the High Voltage Dance Team. Her 4-H experience includes 10 years in Poultry Club. Waltner is also a member of First Mennonite Church of Middlebury’s Youth Group. Her parents are Ike and Janelle Waltner.
• Bridgette Stutsman is Miss Dairy Feeder Calf Club. The 15-year-old Elkhart resident is a junior at NorthWood High School. Stutsman participates in many activities such as cross country and track. She plans to pursue a business degree in the future. Her 4-H experience includes being a member of the Dairy Feeder Calf Club. She attends youth group at Grace Community Church. She is the daughter of Tim and Jill Stutsman.
• Breanna Janowski is Miss Tera Lee’s Formals. The 18-year-old Elkhart resident is a sophomore at Purdue University studying animal science with a pre-vet concentration. She is a graduate of Northridge High School. She is involved in many clubs and activities. She is a 10-year 4-H member and has experience with rabbits, dogs, cats, poultry, and goats. She was also club president of Jamestown 4-H Club and had leadership and mentorship in rabbit club. Janowski also plays piano with the worship team at Cornerstone Vineyard Church. She is the daughter of Michael and Patricia Janowski.
• Chelsea Hickman is Miss Affairs to Remember. The 16-year-old Middlebury resident is a freshman at Taylor University studying exercise science and pre-allied health. She graduated from Northridge High School. She was involved in dance for 11 years and other activities. Her 4-H experience includes being in Middlebury 4-H junior leaders, Goat Club, Shooting Sports, and Media Club. Her parents are Jim and Stefanie Hickman.
• Mallory Wood is Miss Cabin Coffee Co. The 18-year-old Goshen resident is a sophomore at Trine University studying psychology. She graduated from Goshen High School. She is involved in track and field and orchestra. Her 4-H experience includes being a 10-year member with the Boys & Girls 4-H Club and a member of Saddle Club. She is the daughter of Ralph and Crystal Wood.
• Jaymie Clere is Miss SEA Therapy. The 16-year-old Elkhart resident is a senior at Jimtown High School. She participates in many sports and clubs. She intends to pursue political science and law school in the future. She is a vacation Bible school leader and chaperone. Her parents are Mark and Elizabeth Clere.
• Summer Rose Bruning is Miss Summer Rose. She is sponsored by the Foundations 4 Life 4-H Club. The 15-year-old from Middlebury is a sophomore at Clinton Christian School. She participates in many things such as choir, basketball camp, and drama. She attends Bristol Missionary Church. Her 4-H activities include being a member and treasurer for Foundations 4 Life 4-H Club, and a member of the Elkhart County 4-H Camera Corps Club. Her parents are Eric and Julie Bruning.
• Savannah Gregg is Miss Busy Bobcats. The 16-year-old Edwardsburg, Michigan, resident is a junior at Edwardsburg High School. She participates in many clubs and activities such as dance and tennis. Her 4-H experiences include being a Junior Leaders Fair Board representative, fair board apprentice, and clubs such as Poultry Club and Shooting Sports. She also does many projects such as sewing and photography. She is the daughter of Clarence and Katrina Gregg.
• Olivia Louise Wachowicz is Miss Mid-States Construction. The 18-year-old Elkhart resident is a freshman at Ivy Tech Community College and is studying Culinary Arts. She graduated from Concord High School and was a part of the marching band and jazz band. Her 4-H activities include the president of Elkhart County Lads and Lassies 4-H Club, member of the Dog Club, 4-H state band, and 4-H fashion revenue. She is the daughter of Ryan and Lauren Whalen.
• Brooke Sanchez is Miss Elkhart County 4-H Lamb Club. The 17-year-old New Paris resident is a freshman at Taylor University studying education. She graduated from Fairfield High School. She participates in many clubs and sports such as volleyball, basketball, and softball. Her 4-H experiences include being a 10-year member and part of the Lamb Club and Dairy Feeder Club. Her parents are Scott and Michelle Sanchez.
• Dayna-Rose Brown is Miss Elkhart County 4-H Dairy Club. The 18-year-old Goshen resident is a senior at Northridge High School. She has participated in choir and been a soccer manager. In the future, she plans to work with animals and become a vet tech. Her 4-H experiences include being a member in Dairy Club, Dairy Feeder Club, and Poultry Club. She received champion on an exhibition duck. She participates in youth group at Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church. She is the daughter of Jason and Vania Brown.
• Meghan Mansfield is Miss Head Over Heels. The 18-year-old is a freshman at Butler University studying marketing and management. She graduated from Northridge High School and is a resident in Middlebury and competed in band and choir. Her experiences in 4-H include being a 10-year member and having been awarded multiple Grand Champion awards in cake decorating, foods, and floriculture. She also is a part of the student ministries worship team at River Oaks Community Church. She is the daughter of John and Virginia Mansfield.
• Kyra Ellsworth is Miss Ellsworth. She is sponsored by Rooted Beauty Lounge. The 16-year-old is a Bristol resident and is a freshman at IUSB studying communications. She graduated from Northridge High School and played basketball. Her 4-H experience includes a Jr. Leader and corresponding secretary with the Saddle Club. She is also a part of the student leadership team at Way Point Church. She is the daughter of Eric and Katlyn Ellsworth.
• Cadence Mast is Miss Kind Clovers. The 18-year-old is a Goshen resident and a freshman at Grace College studying exercise science and physical therapy. She graduated from Goshen High School and participated in winter and color guard. Her 4-H activities include being a 10-year member, and a part of Kind Clovers, Dog Club, and she ran the fair parade. She also achieved reserve champion doing showmanship in Dog Club. Her parents are Jay and Brooke Yoder.