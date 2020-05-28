Elkhart County saw 31 new coronavirus cases in Thursday's update from the Indiana State Department of Health. It was the largest increase of any of its surrounding counties.
No new deaths were reported locally, with a total of 37 statewide.
Here are Thursday's numbers:
- Statewide — 33,068 positive cases, up 646; 1,907 deaths, up 37; 242,287 tested, up 7,112 (with 13.6% of those testing positive).
- Elkhart County — 1,101 positive cases, up 31; 28 deaths, zero new; 8,513 tested.
- LaGrange County — 68 positive cases, up six; two deaths, zero new; 498 tested.
- Noble County — 204 positive cases, up 12; 21 deaths, zero new; 1,322 tested.
- Kosciusko County — 101 positive cases, up four; one death; 1,613 tested.
- St. Joseph County — 1,221 positive cases, up three; 34 deaths, zero new; 12,054 tested.
- Marshall County — 80 positive cases, zero new; one death, zero new; 1,498 tested.
ROUNDUP
Fairfield moves graduation to June 15
Fairfield High School’s graduation ceremony has been moved from Sunday afternoon to 6 p.m. June 15.
Principal Jason Grasty said the structure of the ceremony will remain the same.
A Jumbotron will be used to display recorded messages and parents and guests will park and stay in their cars during the ceremony. Two cars per graduate will be allowed in the parking lot.
Grasty said the school will graduate 118 students.
The graduates will be spaced with social distancing standards outside in their caps and gowns. Administrators and other school staff will also be present.
The Fairfield administration announced earlier that the ceremony standards had been approved by the health department, but Grasty said the department actually rejected the plan based on the size of the expected crowd. Parents and students were then asked to vote on options, and the new plan was the winner in that vote.
Another option was to hold the graduation Sunday with half of the class at a time, but that was rejected, according to Grasty. He said students wanted to gather together for their ceremony. By moving the date to June, a larger crowd will be allowed then in the next stage of the state’s phased reopening, he added.
June 16 and 17 are the rain dates for the graduation.
Grace College to donate 700+ ear guards
Grace College engineering students Erin Lawhon and Abbott Joy have donated more than 700 3D-printed ear guards to local organizations on the front lines of COVID-19. The ear guards have been distributed to Fellowship Missions, Grace Village, Miller's at Oak Pointe, Acorn Academy, Pill Box Pharmacy, Cardinal Services and Miller's Merry Manor at no charge.
“Although a seemingly small product, we’ve heard that the ear guards have made a huge difference for these organizations,” Lawhon said.
The student-led production continues to grow in scale and scope. According to Lawhon, “We have recently been asked by Miller's Health Systems to print upward of 1,600 ear guards to distribute to their 30-plus locations statewide. I am very excited to distribute these on such a large scale, and I am glad that we can make an impact in this way.”
Joy added, “We are thrilled that we can continue to meet needs in our community. It’s pretty cool to see people benefiting so much from a project I’m involved with.”
Learn more about Grace’s Engineering Department at www.grace.edu/major/mechanical-engineering/.
Mobile COVID testing clinic schedule released
Beacon's mobile COVID-19 testing clinic's schedule for next week is as follows, according to Beacon Health officials:
- 1-5 p.m. Tuesday — Elkhart Housing Authority, 1396 Benham Ave., Elkhart
- 1-5 p.m. Wednesday — Charles Black Recreation Center, 3419 W. Washington St., South Bend
- 8-10:30 a.m. Thursday — Millersburg Fire Department, 500 Carriage Lane, Millersburg
- Noon-3 p.m. Thursday — Elder Haus Senior Center, 451 N. Main St., Nappanee
DNR provides updates on recreation, campgrounds
As campgrounds, inns, restaurants, park offices and nature centers reopen at Indiana State Parks, some other features that summer guests traditionally use at those and other Department of Natural Resources properties will open soon, while others will remain closed.
Rentable picnic shelters, recreation buildings and rally camps are tentatively scheduled to open Monday for groups of 100 or fewer people, with social distancing. Property offices have reopened to members of the public who want to purchase passes, permits and fishing licenses.
The DNR’s public outdoor swimming pools will remain closed for the 2020 summer season due to limitations in the ability to practice social distancing on the confined space of pool decks. Locations of those closed pools include Mounds, Prophetstown, Turkey Run, McCormick’s Creek, Spring Mill, Brown County, Versailles, Clifty Falls, O’Bannon Woods, Shakamak and Harmonie state parks, along with the pool at Cagles Mill Lake (Lieber State Recreation Area).
Even with pools closed, there are many other places at DNR properties across the state to cool off on a hot day, DNR officials said.
Most beaches, which have adequate space for guests to practice social distancing on the sand and in grassy areas in most locations, opened Memorial Day weekend. These are located at Pokagon, Potato Creek, Chain O’Lakes, Indiana Dunes, Ouabache, Lincoln, Whitewater Memorial and Summit Lake state parks, Cecil M. Harden (Raccoon SRA), Mississinewa, Monroe, Patoka, Brookville and Hardy lakes and Deam Lake and Starve Hollow SRAs and Ferdinand State Forest. The beaches at Cagles Mill (Lieber SRA) and Salamonie lakes will reopen when the currently high water returns to safe levels.
Kayaks, canoes and paddleboats provide an alternative option for water-based recreation. Some or all types of watercraft are available for rent at several park locations with lakes, including Pokagon State Park and Trine SRA, as well as Chain O’Lakes, Lincoln, Ouabache, Potato Creek, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Summit Lake, Versailles and Whitewater Memorial state parks, and at Cagles Mill Lake (Cataract Falls SRA.) Boat rentals are also available at Ferdinand and Yellowwood state forests, and Deam Lake and Starve Hollow, all of which are operated by the Division of Forestry. Marinas at Brookville, Cagles Mill (Lieber SRA), Cecil M. Harden (Raccoon SRA), Mississinewa, Monroe, Patoka and Salamonie lakes offer rental boats to explore the water.
MANY CAMPGROUNDS FULL
DNR campgrounds are nearly fully reserved, DNR officials said. Most camping options at most state park properties are sold out.
“This weekend is a bit unusual,” said Ginger Murphy, deputy director of Indiana State Parks. “More often the first weekend after Memorial Day is a little quieter as people finish school, and have and go to graduation and open houses. But this year is obviously different, and we are off and camping in 2020.”
As far as camping at state parks, online reservations for camping can be made until 2 p.m. the day of camping. Walk-in registration for camping is also allowed on the day of arrival. Right now, O’Bannon Woods State Park is the only park property where there might be electric sites available Friday. Campsites for equestrian use are still available at Brown County, Tippecanoe River, and O’Bannon Woods state parks, and at Salamonie Lake and Deam Lake State SRA.
But other prime DNR campground options remain available, while they last.
First-come, first-served primitive camping sites are available at Greene-Sullivan, Yellowwood and Morgan-Monroe state forests.
First-come, first-served camping is also available at Glendale Fish & Wildlife Area, as well as at J.E. Roush Lake and Willow Slough FWAs. If considering Glendale FWA, call 812-644-6107 for information on the campground and site availability before heading there. More information on FWA camping is at on.IN.gov/dfwproperties.
All those camping and considering camping are reminded to practice social distancing, and to choose a different weekend to visit if they are not feeling well or have been in contact with someone with COVID-19, DNR officials said.
If going to a DNR property for only day use, keep in mind that access is managed based on parking availability, DNR officials said. “A good way to avoid waiting in line or being asked to visit elsewhere nearby instead is to keep up with DNR/State Parks on Twitter and follow DNR/State Parks and property pages on Facebook for near-real-time updates regarding access,” information from the DNR reads. “In addition, Indiana Dunes State Park is a part of a regional beach parking information line, 219-395-1003, which you can call to hear the status of beaches along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Indiana.”
State Park inns have plenty of rooms available in all seven locations and cabins at Brown County, Turkey Run and Pokagon state parks are also available for the weekend. Inn restaurants are open for dining with menu-based meals available. Make reservations at IndianaInns.com or 877-LODGES-1 (877-563-4371).
For additional information about what is open or closed at DNR properties visit on.IN.gov/dnrcovid19.
