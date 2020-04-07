30,000 Meals Distributed to Help Goshen Families

Prairie View Elementary Assistant Principal Sonya Imus, left, hands Lucy Ruiz, 10, of Goshen, her meals Friday at the intersection of Eighth and Pearl streets in Goshen. Goshen schools distributed 30,000 meals to students. Each student received five breakfasts and five lunches.

GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools staff members distributed 30,000 meals to students Friday to make sure they have meals during spring break. Spring break started Monday.

Parent Bartolo Gonzales, of Goshen, said Friday during the meal distribution, “It will help us a lot. With a lot of people being unemployed, this helps a lot. They’re doing a good job.”

Each student received five breakfasts and five lunches.

Joseph Weiser is a photojournalist for The Goshen News. Contact him at joseph.weiser@goshennews.com or at 574-533-2151, ext. 328.

