GOSHEN — Members of the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners gave their nod of approval Monday to plans for the 24th annual Riding to Remember Fallen Police, Firefighter and Veteran charity ride, which is currently set for Sept. 11.
This police-escorted motorcycle ride through Elkhart County is for local heroes — those who have gone before, those who currently serve their communities and, organizers hope, to inspire those who will serve.
The ride also benefits various local elderly, children, public safety and veteran charities throughout Elkhart County, including maintenance and utilities for the Faith Mission Tiny Home Project.
“I’m here for approval of the annual Riding to Remember Fallen Police, Firefighter and Veterans Charity Ride,” said Jim Ballard, president of the Blue Knights Indiana Chapter VIII Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. “This is our 24th annual event. We are expecting a large number of motorcycles this year.
“To put that into perspective, in 2001, Riding to Remember fell on Sept. 11, as it does this year, and we had 1,100 motorcycles participate,” he added. “So, I am requesting approval.”
Ballard noted that the event will require some temporary road closures on the day of the event as the participants make their way through various intersections during their ride through the county.
The request was approved unanimously.
REGISTRATION
In-person advance registration for the event is now open and continues through the end of business Sept. 3 at Hoosier Harley-Davidson, 720 W. Bristol St., Elkhart, or North End Cycle Shop, 2426 Cassopolis St., Elkhart.
Advance registration can also be done online through midnight Sept. 4 by visiting https://blueknightsin8.org/, hover the mouse over the “Rides and Events” tab and clicking the “Riding to Remember 2022” link.
General registration for the event will begin Sept. 6 and continue through midnight Sept. 9 at both Hoosier Harley-Davidson and North End Cycle Shop.
Cost to attend is $25 per rider, which includes a commemorative T-shirt while supplies last. Cost is $26 if paying by credit or debit card.
Cost is $35 for a rider with passenger, and again includes a T-shirt while supplies last. Cost goes up to $36.50 if paying by credit or debit card.
Day-of registration and staging will run from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 11 at Hoosier Harley-Davidson. A safety briefing will then begin at 12:15 p.m., with the ride set to leave at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about the ride, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1266931003758377/?active_tab=about.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved the special purchase of a used 2018 Caterpillar truck for the Elkhart County Landfill at a cost of $448,630.
• Approved the receipt of a $149,899 bid from Niblock Excavating for the C.R. 15 Path Drainage Improvements Project near the Timberstone Subdivision entrance. The bid was then referred to the Elkhart County Highway Department for review and a contract recommendation.