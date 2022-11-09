NAPPANEE — Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins shared at the city council meeting Monday night that the salary committee, which includes himself and council members Amy Rosa and David Kauffman, has been working on changes to the salary ordinance.
“It’s still a work in progress but it gives the department heads more flexibility,” he said.
He explained major changes including that they used to have maximum salaries and they’ve now added a mid-range salary for each classification of employee — non-skilled, skilled, certified, administrative, professional, etc.
Jenkins said that mid-range addition gives department heads more flexibility when hiring new employees—a differentiation between new hires with no experience and new hires with experience. The ordinance has attached exhibits with exhibit A being the salary and hourly rates for both elected and non-elected positions, exhibit B explains all certifications and the salary increases that come with those certifications, exhibit C lists other compensation—health benefits, phone allowance, clothing allowance, longevity, etc. and also includes additional compensation for volunteers.
Clerk-treasurer Jeff Knight said the salary ordinance went from a 20 page document to a four-page document so it is more concise. Council members thanked him for that.
Jenkins said they also looked at how the city compares to other communities and to the market itself.
“We’re making progress — we also want to make sure we’re not losing employees to other municipalities,” he said, as well as being able to attract talents.
Rosa added some additional input.
“It is still a work in progress — there’s a lot of factors — there’s 24-hour shift people, a lot of different working parts," she said. "Each year we’ve made improvements.”
She also said they’ve talked a lot about job descriptions matching what they use for assessments so it is clearly defined.
Jenkins said they discussed do they offer straight cost of living raises for everyone across the board or merit increases and how do we separate merit from cost of living and said they’re still working on some of those things.
The council approved the salary ordinance on first reading. After the meeting the mayor was asked about salary increases for 2023 and he said that was covered in the budget and they approved five-percent increase in most cases and that increase is reflected in the mid-range amounts in the salary ordinance.
Public hearing on additional appropriations
A public hearing was held on ordinance 1609 for additional appropriations. The ordinance calls for additional appropriations of $250,000 for redevelopment, which would be coming out of the Tax Increment Financing district to purchase the Korhorn building, former home of the license branch.
It also includes additional appropriations of $16,798 for parks from the non-reverting funds, which Knight explained comes from greens fees at the golf course so it will be reimbursed.
The ordinance also includes additional appropriations for police, including $59,904 for personal services, $62,000 for supplies and $86,000 for capital outlays. Those items are all for additional school resource officers. The Wa Nee School District will reimburse the city for those costs.
The total amount of additional appropriations is $474,702. There was no comment from the public present and the council passed the ordinance on second reading. The mayor then asked the council since it was close to the end of the year to suspend the rules and hear the ordinance on third reading, too.
The council agreed to suspend the rules and went on to pass the ordinance on third and final reading.
Thanks expressed
Council Member Ben Leavitt thanked the police department and fire department for their assistance at the recent Halloween event which took place at the Nappanee Boys and Girls Club. He also thanked everyone in the community that helped with that event.
Rosa expressed thanks to the police chief for the police escorts provided to different school groups that return to town after competing at the state contests.
Jenkins reminded everyone to vote on Election Day and expressed thanks to all the election workers.
In other business, the council:
- Passed a resolution that allows the clerk-treasurer to invest public funds at banks outside of the local area if they can get better rates by doing so. Knight said it is an annual resolution.