Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. A wintry mix Thursday transitions to all snow by Thursday evening. Snow will be moderate to heavy at times Thursday night into Friday before transitioning to lake effect snow through Saturday. Storm total snow amounts will be quite varied, exceeding well over one foot near Lake Michigan to a few inches in northwest Ohio. West winds could gust as high as 55 mph, and will cause significant blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Falling or blowing snow may result in white out conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel extremely difficult, if not impossible. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and lead to power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous cold is expected Thursday night into Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the single digits above and below zero. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens above zero. Wind chill values could fall to around 20 to 30 below zero at times. The lowest wind chills will be Friday into Saturday. Additional snow accumulations are expected near Lake Michigan through Sunday in west-northwest wind favored snow belts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&