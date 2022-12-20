GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday approved the street closures needed for the monthly First Fridays events currently planned for 2023.
Helping to present the requested closures Monday was Amanda McMahon, event coordinator with Eyedart Creative Studios.
“On Jan. 6, 2023, we’ll need the 100 block of East Washington Street to the alley closed with no parking from 2 p.m. to midnight,” McMahon told the board. “Then Friday, May 5, 2023, we will need the 100 block of North Main Street closed with no parking from noon to midnight.”
For the June 2 First Fridays event, McMahon requested that the 200 block of South Main Street be closed with no parking from 8 a.m. to around 10 p.m.
Then, for the July 7 First Fridays event, which will include a car show, she requested that the 100 block of North Main Street be closed with no parking from 2 p.m. to midnight, the 100 block of South Main Street be closed with no parking from 2 p.m. to midnight, and the 200 block of South Main Street be closed with no parking from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“On Aug. 4, 2023, we’ll need the 100 and 200 blocks of South Main Street closed with no parking all day, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.,” McMahon continued. “On Sept. 1, 2023, we’ll need the 200 block of South Main Street closed with no parking all day, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the 100 block of South Main Street closed with no parking from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.”
Then for the Nov. 3 First Fridays, which will feature a new event — the Holiday Light Parade — McMahon requested that Main, Clinton, Jefferson and Fifth streets be made available for the parade route.
“We’ll need no parking from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and then the road closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.,” she said. “In addition to that, we’ll need the 100 and 200 blocks of East Jefferson Street closed from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. with no parking, and the 500 block of South Fifth Street closed with no parking from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.”
And finally, for the Dec. 1 First Fridays event, McMahon requested that the half-block of West Washington Street from the alley to Main Street be closed from 6 to 7 p.m. for the annual tree-lighting ceremony.
“Part of the reason we’re bringing all of them at once this year was just so that the business community and the residents that live downtown could just have more notice,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who also holds a seat on the board, said of the requests. “So, they’ll have a full year’s worth of notice this year so they know how to better plan for whatever they’re doing as well.”
The requested street closures were all approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board’s members:
• Accepted the retirement of Lee Mravec from the Goshen Fire Department effective Jan. 6.
• Approved the promotion of Joseph Cestone as private first class with the Goshen Fire Department.
• Approved a $96,722 contract with Bobcat of Michiana for the purchase of a new compact excavator for the city.
• Approved a contract with Municipal Emergency Services for the purchase of structural firefighter gear for the Goshen Fire Department.
• Approved a contract not to exceed $60,000 with Abonmarche Consulting for GIS and IT on-call services for 2023.
• Approved a $20,000 contract with Donohue and Associates for water quality on-call professional services for 2023.
• Approved a $39,800 contract with Donohue and Associates for wastewater on-call professional services for 2023.
• Approved the board’s 2023 meeting calendar.