(Part 1 of a series)

GOSHEN — Results from the Elkhart County 4-H Fair are listed. The results will continue each day until they are all printed.

BEEF CATTLE

Beef Heifers — Angus Heifers — Junior Yearling

Carissa Cook — Champion

Addison Mast — Reserve Champion

CHIANINA HEIFER

Junior Calf

Sydney Mast — Blue Ribbon

Junior Yearling

Avery Hess — Champion, Reserve Grand Champion (four times)

Riley Kitson — Reserve Champion

COMMERCIAL HEIFERS

Landon Hurst — Champion (two times)

Sydney Mast — Reserve Champion

HEREFORD HEIFERS

Junior Calf

Braden Wuthrich — Champion

Senior Calf

Brooklynn Clark — Reserve Champion

Junior Yearling

David Gingerich — Blue Ribbon

MAINTAINER HEIFERS

Liam Loucks — Champion

SHORTHORN PLUS HEIFERS

Reed Kauffman — Champion

Madyson Double — Reserve Champion

SIMMENTAL HEIFERS

Senior Calf

Brooklynn Clark — Champion (two times)

Junior Yearling

Mason Simmons — Reserve Champion

SHORTHORN HEIFERS

Junior Calf

Braden Wuthrich — Champion, Grand Champion

Senior Calf

Tyler Miller — Reserve Champion

Junior Yearling

Mable Post — Blue Ribbon

SIM-SOLUTION HEIFERS

Junior Calf

Gavin Roth — Reserve Champion

Junior Yearling

Phillip Culp — Champion

Senior Calf

Liam Loucks — Champion (two times)

Senior Yearling

Riley Kitson — Reserve Champion

Senior Calf

Madison Hostetler — Champion

BEEF SHOWMANSHIP

Beef Greenhand Showmanship first year Grade 3 or 4

Wyatt Brown — Beef Greenhand Champion Showman

Hunter Lee — Beef Greenhand Honor Showman

Lillian Walter — Beef Greenhand Honor Showman

Brooklynn Clark — Beef Greenhand Honor Showman

Trenton Wisler — Beef Greenhand Honor Showman

Beef Beginner Showmanship Grade 4 or 5

Colesen Miller — Beef Beginner Honor Showman

Landon Hurst — Purple Ribbon

Ava Blosser — Beef Beginner Honor Showman

Addison Mast — Beef Beginner Honor Showman

Landon Walter — Beef Beginner Honor Showman

Beef Junior Showmanship Grade 6 — 8

Avery Hess — Beef Junior Champion Showman

Sydney Mast — Beef Junior Honor Showman

Brennan Mattern — Beef Junior Honor Showman

Thomas Stutzman — Beef Junior Honor Showman

Braden Wuthrich — Beef Junior Honor Showman

Beef Senior Showmanship Grades 9-12

Danielle White — Beef Senior Champion Showman

Jalayne Hurst — Beef Senior Honor Showman

Josie Melton — Beef Senior Honor Showman

Tyler Miller — Beef Senior Honor Showman

Paige Jacobs — Beef Senior Honor Showman

BEEF STEER

Angus Steer

Danielle White — Champion Angus Steer

Collin Hostetler — Reserve Champion Angus Steer

Sydney Mast — Blue Ribbon

Belted Galloway Steer

Russel Bailey — Champion

Chianina Steer

Trenton Wisler — Champion Chianina Steer, Fourth Overall Steer (two times)

Wyatt Brown — Reserve Champion Chianina Steer

Landon Hurst — Blue Ribbon

Charolais Steer

Ava Blosser — Champion Charolais Steer, Reserve Grand Champion Steer (four times)

Isabelle Bailey — Reserve Champion Charolais Steer

Crossbred Steer

Jalayne Hurst — Champion Crossbred Steer, Fifth Overall Steer (twice)

Miles Nine — Reserve Champion Crossbred Steer

Lillian Walter — Blue Ribbon

Jaxson Divietro — Blue Ribbon

Brady Kindel — Blue Ribbon

Madyson Double — Blue Ribbon

Hereford Steer

Landon Walter — Champion Hereford Steer

Wyatt Brown — Reserve Hereford Steer

Olivia Michaud — Blue Ribbon

David Gingerich — Blue Ribbon

Maine-Anjou Steer

Miles Nine — Champion Maine-Anjou Steer, Third Overall Steer (twice)

Danielle White — Reserve Champion Maine-Anjou Steer

Brennan Mattern — Blue Ribbon

Aliya Hostetler — Blue Ribbon

Red Angus Steer

Addison Mast — Champion

Adler Bender — Reserve Champion

Shorthorn Steer

Julienne Addington — Champion Shorthorn Steer

Jaxsen Klein — Reserve Champion Shorthorn Steer

Daniel Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Shorthorn Plus

Liam Loucks — Champion

Landon Walter — Reserve Champion

Simmental Steer

Joseph Mujica — Champion Simmental Steer, Grand Champion Steer

Josie Melton — Reserve Champion Simmental Steer

Slick Market Class

Smith Wogoman — Champion

Paige Jacobs — Reserve Champion

Market Heifer

Market Heifer Class

Madyson Double — Champion

Ava Blosser — Reserve Champion

CAT COSTUME

Costume 3-5 grade

Riley Powell — Champion

Riley Johns — Reserve Champion

Kaitlyn Walker — Blue Ribbon

Anna Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Costume 6-8 grade

Teagan Powell — Champion

Keelynn Hornish — Reserve Champion

Lorelei Shively — Blue Ribbon

Shayla Gangwer — Blue Ribbon

Costume 9-12 grade

Rylie Price — Champion

Lucy Bontrager — Reserve Champion

Breanna Farrington — Blue Ribbon

CAT SHOWMANSHIP

Junior (grades 3-5)

Anna Yoder — Champion

Lillian Yoder — Reserve Champion

Riley Johns — Blue Ribbon

Riley Powell — Blue Ribbon

Intermediate (grades 6-8)

Keelynn Hornish — Champion

Astella Drudge — Reserve Champion

Amandah Reese — Blue Ribbon

Teagan Powell — Blue Ribbon

Lorelei Shively — Blue Ribbon

Shayla Gangwer — Blue Ribbon

Senior (Grades 9-12)

Rylie Price — Champion

Paige Truman — Reserve Champion

Lucy Bontrager — Blue Ribbon

Breanna Farrington — Blue Ribbon

Kaitlyn Walker — Blue Ribbon

Caleb Cole — Blue Ribbon

Yetunde Busari — Blue Ribbon

Christina Eiler — Blue Ribbon

KITTEN

Kitten — at least 4 months — no older than 7.5 months old

Kaitlyn Walker — Champion

Lillian Yoder — Reserve Champion

LONGHAIR CAT

Older Longhair Cat

Teagan Powell — Champion

Younger Longhair Cat

Rylie Price — Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Rylie Price — Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Amandah Reese — Reserve Champion

Breanna Farrington — Blue Ribbon

Keelynn Hornish — Blue Ribbon

Middle Age Longhair Cat

Christina Eiler — Champion, Grand Champion

Shayla Gangwer — Reserve Champion

SHORTHAIR CAT

Older Shorthair Cat

Paige Truman — Champion

Lucy Bontrager — Reserve Champion

Astella Drudge — Blue Ribbon

Breanna Farrington — Blue Ribbon

Middle Age Shorthair Cat

Shayla Gangwer — Champion, Reserve Grand Champion (twice)

Caleb Cole — Reserve Champion

Christina Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Rylie Price — Blue Ribbon

Younger Shorthair Cat

Yetunde Busari — Champion, Grand Champion

Anna Yoder — Reserve Champion

Riley Johns — Blue Ribbon

Kaitlyn Walker — Blue Ribbon

Lillian Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Riley Powell — Blue Ribbon

ACHIEVEMENT RECORD BOOK

Grades 10-12

Jonathan Wesco — Champion

Michael Wesco — Reserve Champion

John Renner — Honor

Connor Stacy — Honor

Savannah Gregg — Honor

Sharan Suthaharan — Honor

Grades 3-4

Nellie Martin — Champion

Avery Stump — Honor

Rose Leeper — Honor

Grades 5-6

Matthew Wesco — Champion

Emily Leeper — Honor

Kaitlyn Walker — Blue Ribbon

Morgan Stump — Blue Ribbon

Grades 7-9

Chad Renner — Champion

Aaron Gregg — Reserve Champion

Tenille Wogoman — Blue Ribbon

Sharon Overholt — Blue Ribbon

ANIMAL EDUCATION — PET ANIMAL

Grades 3-5

Kaitlyn Walker — Champion

Layna Kauffman — Blue Ribbon

Grades 6-8

Chad Renner — Champion

Charlie Wakefield — Reserve Champion

ANIMAL EDUCATION — GOAT POSTER

Grades 9-12

Issac Eash — Blue Ribbon

AUTO MECHANICS POSTER

Grades 3-5

Blaze Grevenstuk — Blue Ribbon

Grades 6-8

Collin Vandergriff — Champion

Peyton Crider — Reserve Champion

Grades 9-12

Savannah Gregg — Champion

Owen Sutton — Reserve Champion

BICYCLE

Grades 6-8

Analise Potsander — Blue Ribbon

Solomon Potsander — Blue Ribbon

Grades 9-12

Ethan Sutton — Blue Ribbon

BICYCLE RODEO

Peter Fussner — Champion

Lindiwe Mlotshwa — Reserve Champion

Khethiwe Mlotshwa — Honor

Kaitlyn Walker — Honor

Emily Leeper — Blue Ribbon

Leland Wallace-Kenyon — Blue Ribbon

Novalee Wallace-Kenyon — Blue Ribbon

Josiah Beachy — Blue Ribbon

Anja Martin — Champion

Josiah Eisenhour — Reserve Champion

Aiden Kelly — Honor

Micah Peterson — Honor

Eli Martin — Blue Ribbon

Moriah Kelly — Blue Ribbon

BLACKSMITHING

Ivan Smith — Champion, Grand Champion

Anja Martin — Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Eli Martin — Honor

Jackson Kuhn — Honor

Bryce Miller — Blue Ribbon

Jonathan Barden — Blue Ribbon

Aaron Gregg — Blue Ribbon

Henry King — Blue Ribbon

Theodore English — Blue Ribbon

Wilson Taylor — Blue Ribbon

Brayden Williams — Blue Ribbon

CANDLEMAKING

Courtney Leinbach — State Fair

Chloe Cripe — Reserve Champion

Stevie Plank — Honor

Rachel Barrett — Blue Ribbon

Leah Stout — Champion

Jerry Stout — Reserve Champion

Mia Lucchese — Blue Ribbon

Adelaide Jackson — Blue Ribbon

Titan Jaberg — Blue Ribbon

Linley Borntrager — Reserve Champion

Isabella Jaberg — Honor

Bradley Steele — Blue Ribbon

Noelle Fry — Blue Ribbon

Khethiwe Mlotshwa — Blue Ribbon

Madalyn Becola — Champion

Madison Keck — Honor

Ashley Jaberg — Honor

Allison Steele — Blue Ribbon

Lana Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Aiden Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Daniel Stout — Blue Ribbon

Alyse Groves — Blue Ribbon

CERAMICS — HANDBUILDING

Patrick Woods — Champion

Samantha Wileman — Reserve Champion

Stevie Plank — Honor

Makayla Scales — Blue Ribbon

COLLECTIONS

Lauren Wuthrich — Champion

Joshua Narayan — Champion

Madelyn Culp — Reserve Champion

Braden Franks — Blue Ribbon

Isaiah Stevenson — Blue Ribbon

Isaiah Weishaupt — Blue Ribbon

Rachel Barrett — Blue Ribbon

Matthew Gresso — Blue Ribbon

Jordyn Begin — Blue Ribbon

Hudson Cripe — Champion

Kadyn Sherman — Champion

Hailey Russo — Blue Ribbon

Gavin Gran — Blue Ribbon

Justin Gran — Blue Ribbon

Joel Risser — Blue Ribbon

Cambrie Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Ella Fradenburg — Champion

James Anderson — Blue Ribbon

Elliannah Diamond — Blue Ribbon

Luke Yordy — Blue Ribbon

Justus Herbert — Blue Ribbon

Dawson Harris — Blue Ribbon

Emma Fradenburg — Champion

Ava Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Alec Wakefield — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Stevenson — Blue Ribbon

William Post — Blue Ribbon

Caden Harris — Blue Ribbon

DECORATED WALL HANGING

Kinslyn Pressler — Champion

Joslyn Miller — Reserve Champion

Paige Jacobs — Honor

Gretchen Van Daele — Honor

Joelle Brubacher — Honor

Jaya Arguijo — Blue Ribbon

Kamariena Booker — Blue Ribbon

Isabella Jonas — Blue Ribbon

Ryan Klosowski — Blue Ribbon

Chloe Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Irissa Herrera — Blue Ribbon

Sofia Oliva — Blue Ribbon

Summer Bruning — Blue Ribbon

Erica Gardner — Blue Ribbon

Courtney Leinbach — Blue Ribbon

Walker Stutzman — Champion

Avery Stump — Reserve Champion

Lydia Berkey — Honor

Jaylee Braden — Blue Ribbon

Waylon Wall — Blue Ribbon

Wesley Stutzman — Champion

Alexis Hunley — Reserve Champion

Merci Green — Honor

Esther Howard — Honor

Fynley Klotz — Honor

Elliannah Diamond — Honor

Morgan Stump — Honor

Carly Sensenig — Honor

Avery Spicher — Honor

Khethiwe Mlotshwa — Honor

Olive Rabensteine — Honor

Clara Russell — Blue Ribbon

Bayleigh Hughes — Blue Ribbon

Kylie Pressler — Blue Ribbon

Elena Sladek-VanDamme — Blue Ribbon

Baige Horn — State Fair

Elise Mestach — Reserve Champion

Alexis Cassell — Honor

Ava Cripe — Honor

Lana Cripe — Honor

Natalie Gillette — Honor

Hope Miller — Honor

Elliana Green — Honor

Lindiwe Mlotshwa — Honor

Diana Vazquez — Honor

Anahi Vazquez — Honor

Mia Boyer — Blue Ribbon

Amariel Deals — Blue Ribbon

Janice Peavy — Blue Ribbon

Joslynn Pugh — Blue Ribbon

Kayden Herrera — Blue Ribbon

Erica Cash — Blue Ribbon

Kendalyn Spicher — Blue Ribbon

FABRIC CRAFT

Elizabeth Ott — Champion

Izobel Kelly — Champion

Eliza Method — Reserve Champion

Bailey Bollinger — Blue Ribbon

Madalynn Eash — Champion

Caitlyn Sanchez — Blue Ribbon

Jada Powell — Blue Ribbon

FASHION REVUE

Danessa Yoder — Champion

Aiden Kelly — Reserve Champion

Paige Jacobs — Honor

Megan Rosenbrock — Champion

Paige Jacobs — Reserve Champion

Moriah Kelly — Honor

Megan Rosenbrock — Senior Fashion Revue Champion

Savannah Gregg — Champion

Presley Andrews — Reserve Champion

Paige Jacobs — Honor

Addyson Gerig — Junior Fashion Revue Champion

Addison Springer — Reserve Champion

Leah Datzman — Honor

Harrison Whalen — Honor

Izobel Kelly — Honor

Ella Weaver — Honor

Leah Stout — Champion

Carly Trenshaw — Reserve Champion

Katelynn Teall — Honor

Ellie Bellin — Honor

Matthew Wesco — Champion

Marissa Kelly — Reserve Champion

Kathleen Whalen — Honor

Kaia Kennedy — Honor

Lila Maller — Champion

Jessa Parrish — Reserve Champion

Lainey Trenshaw — Honor

Sarah Haywood — Honor

Jalayne Hurst — Junior Fashion Revue Res Champion

Lucy Hire — Reserve Champion

Renee Welling — Honor

Paige Jacobs — Champion

Moriah Kelly — Reserve Champion

Paige Jacobs — Champion

Danessa Yoder — Senior Fashion Revue Res Champion

Paige Jacobs — Champion

GIFT WRAPPING

Daphcar Lehman — Champion

Chloe Cripe — Reserve Champion

Jorja Dirmyer — Blue Ribbon

Grace Kercher — Blue Ribbon

Sophia Grubbs — Blue Ribbon

Andra Grevenstuk — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Ott — Blue Ribbon

Haley Phelps — Champion

Leah Datzman — Reserve Champion

Grace Lantz — Blue Ribbon

Olatundun Busari — Blue Ribbon

Abbigail Culp — Blue Ribbon

Blaze Grevenstuk — Blue Ribbon

Chierstin Kramer — Champion

Malorie Kramer — Reserve Champion

Zoe Nisley — Honor

Kaeli Borke — Blue Ribbon

Roselynn Shisler — Blue Ribbon

Noelle Fry — Blue Ribbon

Isabella Jaberg — Blue Ribbon

Alexis Cassell — Champion

Leah Foor — Reserve Champion

Melodee Lantz — Blue Ribbon

Olivia Nesbitt — Blue Ribbon

Amandah Reese — Blue Ribbon

Lana Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Kenna Johnson — Blue Ribbon

Bervalie Lehman — Blue Ribbon

Marissa Grevenstuk — Blue Ribbon

Leah Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Aubreale Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Ahtziri Salinas — Blue Ribbon

JEWELRY

Anna Mansfield — Honor

Moriah Kelly — Honor

Cailin Cripe — Reserve Champion

Alia Harber — Honor

Linley Borntrager — Blue Ribbon

Mylah Vu — Blue Ribbon

Elena Sladek-VanDamme — Blue Ribbon

Leyla Morales — Blue Ribbon

Elise Mestach — Honor

Lacey Miller — Blue Ribbon

Allison Steele — Blue Ribbon

Kiara Jaberg — Blue Ribbon

Diana Vazquez — Blue Ribbon

Anna Yoder — Champion

Kennadee Brock — Reserve Champion

Kenzie Zimmerman — Blue Ribbon

Rebecca Miller — Blue Ribbon

Kendall Stouder — Blue Ribbon

Annabelle Bontrager — Blue Ribbon

Mckinley Kopp — Blue Ribbon

Gabrielle Watkins — Blue Ribbon

LATCH HOOK

Brian Dunbar — Blue Ribbon

Grace Kinsey — Champion

Lucille Gunn — Reserve Champion

Tillie Drake — Blue Ribbon

Kendall Stouder — Blue Ribbon

Zavier Marsh — Blue Ribbon

Rose Leeper — Blue Ribbon

Bailey Bollinger — Blue Ribbon

Mylah Vu — Champion

Evelyn Post — Blue Ribbon

Madison Cobb — Blue Ribbon

Kiara Jaberg — Champion

Lana Cripe — Reserve Champion

Sophia Drake — Blue Ribbon

Emilia Martin — Blue Ribbon

Hope Miller — Blue Ribbon

MICROWAVE COOKING

Lillian Woods — Champion, Honor

Oliver Nisen — Champion, Honor

R. Kendyll Stutzman — Honor, Reserve Champion

Joshua Woods — Honor

Lydia Nisen — Honor

Jonathan Wesco — Honor

R. Kendyll Stutzman — Honor

Caleb Holcomb — Blue Ribbon

Samantha Jellison — Champion, Honor

Addison Nisen — Honor, Reserve Champion

Lydia Berkey — Honor

Matthew Wesco — Champion, Honor

Ridge Holcomb — Honor, Reserve Champion

Benjamin Woods — Honor

Kaitlyn Walker — Honor

Alora Nafziger — Honor

Sorin Revoir — Champion, Honor

Collin Craig — Honor, Reserve Champion

Isaac Garcia — Honor

MISCELLANEOUS CRAFTS

Chloe Cripe — Champion

Courtney Leinbach — Reserve Champion

Allison Russell — Honor

Theresa Fussner — Honor

Makayla Culp — Honor

Claire McKenna — Blue Ribbon

Rebecca Whitener — Blue Ribbon

Alyssa Casalin — Blue Ribbon

Ayriana Hart — Blue Ribbon

Evelyn Hunter — Blue Ribbon

Josephine Kigweba — Blue Ribbon

Alexandria Parker — Blue Ribbon

Madelyn Pavlidis — Blue Ribbon

Jayden Hensley — Blue Ribbon

Eli Connell — Blue Ribbon

Kaileo Hansche — Blue Ribbon

Christian Aguilar — Blue Ribbon

Carmine Douglas — Blue Ribbon

Travis Prater — Blue Ribbon

Jorja Dirmyer — Blue Ribbon

Miranda Menges — Blue Ribbon

Lauren Grant — Blue Ribbon

Graham Templeton — Blue Ribbon

Carson Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Gretchen Van Daele — Blue Ribbon

Sophia Grubbs — Blue Ribbon

Brockton Miller — Blue Ribbon

Brianna Miller — Blue Ribbon

Cory Hausbach — Blue Ribbon

Madelyn Culp — Blue Ribbon

Lily Vander Reyden — Blue Ribbon

Braxton Abbs — Blue Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Carly Bedel — Blue Ribbon

Malia Garber — Blue Ribbon

Calvin Vargas — Blue Ribbon

Austin Henderson — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Ott — Blue Ribbon

Izobel Kelly — Champion

Nellie Martin — Reserve Champion

Leah Datzman — Honor

Kalin Gruver — Honor

Haidyn Freed — Blue Ribbon

Luke Borke — Blue Ribbon

Wyatt Miller — Blue Ribbon

Malayna Miller — Blue Ribbon

Arantza Ortiz — Blue Ribbon

Autumn Hurst — Blue Ribbon

Olivia Evans — Blue Ribbon

Carly Sensenig — State Fair

Brayden Dale — Reserve Champion

Elliannah Diamond — Honor

Alexis Hunley — Honor

Olivia Newman — Honor

Edward Cherry — Blue Ribbon

Caleb Eden — Blue Ribbon

Boston Goudy-Sellars — Blue Ribbon

Ka’dyn Rogers — Blue Ribbon

Elliott Carl — Blue Ribbon

Mylah Vu — Blue Ribbon

Riley Franks — Blue Ribbon

Marissa Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Carolina Hernandez — Blue Ribbon

Colin Miller — Blue Ribbon

Lainey Abbs — Blue Ribbon

Savana Ott — Blue Ribbon

Adilyn Scearse — Blue Ribbon

Tenley Groves — Blue Ribbon

Hannah Free — State Fair

Kyla Yordy — Reserve Champion

Janessa Brown — Honor

Brenden Jacobs — Honor

Lillian Dunbar — Honor

Aiden Kelly — Honor

Ella Vander Reyden — Honor

Gavin Abbs — Honor

Gabriel Fazeir — Blue Ribbon

Ethan McCollough — Blue Ribbon

Kaiden Ross — Blue Ribbon

Cas Keith — Blue Ribbon

Gabriel Lock — Blue Ribbon

Lukas Nilsson — Blue Ribbon

Kemper Waldon — Blue Ribbon

Ava Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Lana Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Emily Swartzendruber — Blue Ribbon

Madilynn Dick — Blue Ribbon

Cora Gephart — Blue Ribbon

Erica Cash — Blue Ribbon

Bailey Maurer — Blue Ribbon

Nicolette Maurer — Blue Ribbon

Nicolette Maurer — Blue Ribbon

Brady Miller — Blue Ribbon

Analise Potsander — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Hausbach — Blue Ribbon

Miranda Calentine — Blue Ribbon

Ashley Jaberg — Blue Ribbon

Kiara Jaberg — Blue Ribbon

Jaxton Blasko — Blue Ribbon

Rylan Polston — Blue Ribbon

Reese Wise — Blue Ribbon

Jack Hilligoss — Blue Ribbon

Allison Woodring — Blue Ribbon

Dakota Begin — Blue Ribbon

Judah Hiler — Blue Ribbon

PERFORMING ARTS — BINDER

Noelle Fry — Champion

Abram Korenstra — Reserve Champion

Melissa Huston — Champion

Maya Narayan — Champion

Julia Koch — Honor

Landon Culp — Blue Ribbon

Judit Jimenez — Blue Ribbon

PLASTIC CANVAS

Malorie Kramer — Honor

RECYCLING

Ethan Granger — Champion

Elle Zimmerman — Reserve Champion

Paige Brown — Blue Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Zackery Sigman — Blue Ribbon

Titan Jaberg — Champion

Graham Juday — Reserve Champion

Olive Rabensteine — Champion

Isabella Jaberg — Reserve Champion

Hazel Woodring — Honor

Kylie Pressler — Blue Ribbon

Triston Lightner — Champion

Elliot Jones — Reserve Champion

Kara Gwaltney — Honor

Calista Gephart — Honor

Erica Cash — Honor

Tristan Juroff — Honor

Isabella Juroff — Honor

Magdalena Horst — Blue Ribbon

Ashley Jaberg — Blue Ribbon

Kiara Jaberg — Blue Ribbon

MINI 4-H

Sadie Rensberger — Blue Ribbon

Logan Ellis — Blue Ribbon

Averie Perry — Blue Ribbon

Brennalyn Gill — Blue Ribbon

Scarlett Pfenning — Blue Ribbon

Lauren Archer — Blue Ribbon

Anicka Steele — Blue Ribbon

Zayden Reed — Blue Ribbon

Harper Gill — Blue Ribbon

Madelyn Slayton — Blue Ribbon

Josephine Seiler — Blue Ribbon

Nyla Dickens — Blue Ribbon

Ayla Villegas — Blue Ribbon

Felicity Miller — Blue Ribbon

Leilani Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Logan Wilhelm — Blue Ribbon

Teagan Collins — Blue Ribbon

Jesse Shetler — Blue Ribbon

Megan Shaffer — Blue Ribbon

Karina Brimhall — Blue Ribbon

Jolene Cook — Blue Ribbon

Lucy Harper — Blue Ribbon

Evelyn Martin — Blue Ribbon

Jensen Hout — Blue Ribbon

Kennedy Morris — Blue Ribbon

Hannah Lambert — Blue Ribbon

Rhenn Weldy — Blue Ribbon

Crystal Wilson — Blue Ribbon

Brooke Graber — Blue Ribbon

Natalie Ridenour — Blue Ribbon

Caralyn Petersheim — Blue Ribbon

Lucy Petersheim — Blue Ribbon

Layla Vargas — Blue Ribbon

Kensington Hylkema — Blue Ribbon

Fletcher Stump — Blue Ribbon

Laikyn Damron — Blue Ribbon

Copper Harris — Blue Ribbon

Elle Ostrega — Blue Ribbon

Geneva Harris — Blue Ribbon

Emsley Zehr — Blue Ribbon

Kyah Martin — Blue Ribbon

Taylor Martin — Blue Ribbon

Madilynn LaFollette — Blue Ribbon

Lillian Hunsberger — Blue Ribbon

Kinsley Fritsch — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Fussner — Blue Ribbon

Ellie Shapiro — Blue Ribbon

Liliana Klotz — Blue Ribbon

Charlotte Ducharme — Blue Ribbon

Fordham Tarman — Blue Ribbon

Kendalyn Ebenroth — Blue Ribbon

Griffin Juday — Blue Ribbon

Madilynn Robbins — Blue Ribbon

Chase Miller — Blue Ribbon

Oliver Mueller — Blue Ribbon

Harlie Biggs — Blue Ribbon

Hadassah Lehman — Blue Ribbon

Maddon Spicher — Blue Ribbon

Olive Griffiths — Blue Ribbon

Charlotte Miller — Blue Ribbon

Olivia Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Emma Wolford — Blue Ribbon

Mali Mast — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Barzycki — Blue Ribbon

Angela Campogni — Blue Ribbon

Noella Morales — Blue Ribbon

Gabriel Moore — Blue Ribbon

Julian Moore — Blue Ribbon

Francisco Rameriz — Blue Ribbon

Tenley Miller — Blue Ribbon

Brielle Hershberger — Blue Ribbon

Emrey Mitschelen — Blue Ribbon

Finn Reagan — Blue Ribbon

Liam Reagan — Blue Ribbon

Violet Neal — Blue Ribbon

Indigo Juroff — Blue Ribbon

Malachi Hamilton — Blue Ribbon

Elissea Yarbro — Blue Ribbon

Elleyana Braden — Blue Ribbon

Wrenn Eash — Blue Ribbon

Braelyn Hawkins — Blue Ribbon

Matthew Ortiz — Blue Ribbon

Grae Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Cecelia Fry — Blue Ribbon

Abigail Dills — Blue Ribbon

Carter Hostetler — Blue Ribbon

Addisen Klein — Blue Ribbon

Madelyn Mohler — Blue Ribbon

Finley King — Blue Ribbon

Sierra George — Blue Ribbon

Aileen Liang — Blue Ribbon

Cordell Miller — Blue Ribbon

Courtney McDaniel — Blue Ribbon

Wyatt Ralston — Blue Ribbon

Katie Hurst — Blue Ribbon

Micah Hurst — Blue Ribbon

Finley Wisler — Blue Ribbon

Quinley Pinion — Blue Ribbon

Brice Barton — Blue Ribbon

Charlie Lechlitner — Blue Ribbon

Wyatt Sharkey — Blue Ribbon

Isaiah Randolph — Blue Ribbon

Rhett Vander Wey — Blue Ribbon

Kinslee Clark — Blue Ribbon

Brinley Weirich — Blue Ribbon

Raelynn Weirich — Blue Ribbon

Reid Gardner — Blue Ribbon

Arden Morris — Blue Ribbon

Bennett Hochstetler — Blue Ribbon

Olivia Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Hayden Elbert — Blue Ribbon

Elijah Overholser — Blue Ribbon

Aliza Butler — Blue Ribbon

Ezra Blosser — Blue Ribbon

Michael Orange — Blue Ribbon

Liam Rodriguez — Blue Ribbon

Della Mast — Blue Ribbon

Stella Jakubowicz — Blue Ribbon

Stella Gunn — Blue Ribbon

Blakely Schwartz — Blue Ribbon

Grace Hile Wehri — Blue Ribbon

Anicka Steele — Blue Ribbon

Brooklyn Smith — Blue Ribbon

Ava Streff — Blue Ribbon

Leilani Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Kinley Merrick — Blue Ribbon

Harper Edwards — Blue Ribbon

Alaina Shisler — Blue Ribbon

Sadie Stanger — Blue Ribbon

Kennedy Morris — Blue Ribbon

Reagan Mast — Blue Ribbon

Isabella Gingerich — Blue Ribbon

Brinley Aspy — Blue Ribbon

Nathan Anderson — Blue Ribbon

Caroline Williams — Blue Ribbon

Brooke Graber — Blue Ribbon

Eden Zimmerman — Blue Ribbon

Logan Vargas — Blue Ribbon

Alexa Baker — Blue Ribbon

Amelia Beer — Blue Ribbon

Aria Shugarts — Blue Ribbon

Elle Ostrega — Blue Ribbon

Kyah Martin — Blue Ribbon

Madilynn LaFollette — Blue Ribbon

Kinsley Fritsch — Blue Ribbon

Addalyn Weddell — Blue Ribbon

Harper Howard — Blue Ribbon

Mirabella Osmun — Blue Ribbon

Tenley Grimes — Blue Ribbon

Rosalynn Bontrager — Blue Ribbon

Sophie Housour — Blue Ribbon

Maddison McNally — Blue Ribbon

Aili Wolfgang — Blue Ribbon

Aspen Witmer — Blue Ribbon

Reagan Beasley — Blue Ribbon

Bo Beasley — Blue Ribbon

Anela Brewster — Blue Ribbon

Teagan Miller — Blue Ribbon

Lydia Hostetter — Blue Ribbon

Connor Smith — Blue Ribbon

Maggie Hire — Blue Ribbon

Hadleigh Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon

Abigail Bishop — Blue Ribbon

Charlie Steffen — Blue Ribbon

Autumn Catron — Blue Ribbon

Kinsley Weddell — Blue Ribbon

Kena Wade — Blue Ribbon

Charlotte Graber — Blue Ribbon

Evelyn Graber — Blue Ribbon

Olivia Russo — Blue Ribbon

Hoyt Crowley — Blue Ribbon

Ayla Villegas — Blue Ribbon

Karina Brimhall — Blue Ribbon

Caleb Fox — Blue Ribbon

Emma Fox — Blue Ribbon

Natalie Ridenour — Blue Ribbon

McKenna Oberlin — Blue Ribbon

Cora Bevers — Blue Ribbon

Chase Miller — Blue Ribbon

Rosalynn Bontrager — Blue Ribbon

Evelyn Taylor — Blue Ribbon

Maxwell Miller — Blue Ribbon

Trey Ruocco — Blue Ribbon

Cooper Snyder — Blue Ribbon

Colson Baker — Blue Ribbon

Remington Wall — Blue Ribbon

Isabella Gower — Blue Ribbon

Sophia Brown — Blue Ribbon

Keagan Jones — Blue Ribbon

Solomon Makousky — Blue Ribbon

Asher Chavez Stahly — Blue Ribbon

Abigail Dills — Blue Ribbon

Michael Liang — Blue Ribbon

Thomas Olcese — Blue Ribbon

Alyssa Hartman — Blue Ribbon

Dominic Toby — Blue Ribbon

Bo Showalter — Blue Ribbon

Cohen Weldy — Blue Ribbon

Crystal Wilson — Blue Ribbon

Bradley Teall — Blue Ribbon

Kai Torres — Blue Ribbon

Landen Bender — Blue Ribbon

Theodore Zentz — Blue Ribbon

Elwood Gregg — Blue Ribbon

Knox Lucchese — Blue Ribbon

Ryan Bickel — Blue Ribbon

Brycen Berkey — Blue Ribbon

Elias Yances Osorio — Blue Ribbon

Benjamin Bruning — Blue Ribbon

Declan Easton — Blue Ribbon

Oliver Easton — Blue Ribbon

Tobias Bontrager — Blue Ribbon

Mitchell Teall — Blue Ribbon

Gideon Durik — Blue Ribbon

Wesley Berkeypile — Blue Ribbon

Sadie Rensberger — Blue Ribbon

Della Mast — Blue Ribbon

Rowan Rivers — Blue Ribbon

Mackenzie Rodriguez — Blue Ribbon

Iree Crowley — Blue Ribbon

Ayla Kauffman — Blue Ribbon

Jesse Shetler — Blue Ribbon

Harper Kauffman — Blue Ribbon

Anthony Neal — Blue Ribbon

Kymberleigh Rhodes — Blue Ribbon

Emmett Wolfe — Blue Ribbon

Kollette Wolfe — Blue Ribbon

Emily Wright — Blue Ribbon

Kye Clark — Blue Ribbon

Abby Barden — Blue Ribbon

Noelle Koch — Blue Ribbon

Evart Bell — Blue Ribbon

Braylee Riley — Blue Ribbon

Lainston Scott — Blue Ribbon

Aurora Shriner — Blue Ribbon

Abraham Blough — Blue Ribbon

Emmett Blosser — Blue Ribbon

Nora Mast — Blue Ribbon

Nathaniel Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Lucy Gerke — Blue Ribbon

Emma Gerke — Blue Ribbon

Dallas Jackson — Blue Ribbon

Ellis Weldy — Blue Ribbon

Riley Miller — Blue Ribbon

William Gordon — Blue Ribbon

Violet Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Kyra Mammon-Jernigan — Blue Ribbon

Brantley Mathews — Blue Ribbon

Evelynn Fennell — Blue Ribbon

Nora Steele — Blue Ribbon

Harper Edwards — Blue Ribbon

Anthony Neal — Blue Ribbon

Rilynn Morris — Blue Ribbon

Willow Lies — Blue Ribbon

Brinley Aspy — Blue Ribbon

Silas Godfrey — Blue Ribbon

Timothy Jaberg — Blue Ribbon

Brianna Motz — Blue Ribbon

Agatha Miller — Blue Ribbon

Logan Sponseller — Blue Ribbon

Mia Moore — Blue Ribbon

Kinslee Ehret — Blue Ribbon

Asher Chavez Stahly — Blue Ribbon

Brealyn Schrock — Blue Ribbon

Madelyn Mohler — Blue Ribbon

Eliora Thompson — Blue Ribbon

Hilary Schmidt — Blue Ribbon

Zach Green — Blue Ribbon

Claire Borke — Blue Ribbon

Ava Schrock — Blue Ribbon

Harper Kauffman — Blue Ribbon

Sierra George — Blue Ribbon

Sloane Espinas — Blue Ribbon

Abigail Wright — Blue Ribbon

Hunter Manges — Blue Ribbon

Maximus Dreier — Blue Ribbon

Jade Dreier — Blue Ribbon

Alexa Baker — Blue Ribbon

Camden Burtsfield — Blue Ribbon

Diana Ray — Blue Ribbon

Zayne Metzler — Blue Ribbon

Greyson Wuthrich — Blue Ribbon

EmmaLynn Harris — Blue Ribbon

Maddison McNally — Blue Ribbon

Korban Zimmerman — Blue Ribbon

Agatha Miller — Blue Ribbon

Teigen Kidder — Blue Ribbon

Zayne Cox — Blue Ribbon

Sierra Riivald — Blue Ribbon

Brooklyn Dunn — Blue Ribbon

Madison Dale — Blue Ribbon

Harper Newman — Blue Ribbon

Lucas Newman — Blue Ribbon

Huck Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Kendall Merrick — Blue Ribbon

Deklan Godfrey — Blue Ribbon

Taylor Martin — Blue Ribbon

Alexander Drake — Blue Ribbon

Ayden Bachert — Blue Ribbon

Anson Martin — Blue Ribbon

Kolton Sutter — Blue Ribbon

Crosby Drudge — Blue Ribbon

Ivy Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Waylon Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Andrew Kercher — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Helmuth — Blue Ribbon

Mack Miller — Blue Ribbon

Xavi Hofmeister — Blue Ribbon

Xzedus Hofmeister — Blue Ribbon

Rowan Rivers — Blue Ribbon

Zayden Reed — Blue Ribbon

Colin Huber — Blue Ribbon

Wesley Huber — Blue Ribbon

Michael Connett — Blue Ribbon

Reid Gardner — Blue Ribbon

Gianna Papet — Blue Ribbon

Caleb Hipsher — Blue Ribbon

Hudson Weddell — Blue Ribbon

Jackson Sutter — Blue Ribbon

Hazel Eash — Blue Ribbon

Corbin Eash — Blue Ribbon

Thomas Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Nehemiah Longcor — Blue Ribbon

Grace Longcor — Blue Ribbon

Oliver Reyes — Blue Ribbon

Dean Miller — Blue Ribbon

Marcus Miller — Blue Ribbon

Riley Cook — Blue Ribbon

Lucy Harper — Blue Ribbon

Hailey Harshberger — Blue Ribbon

Conrad Martin — Blue Ribbon

Shane Mullins — Blue Ribbon

Garrett Kniller — Blue Ribbon

Weston Cox — Blue Ribbon

Cole Jacobs — Blue Ribbon

Michael Arndt — Blue Ribbon

Jeremiah Voth — Blue Ribbon

Hudson Varney — Blue Ribbon

Kole Anglemyer — Blue Ribbon

Nolan Gingerich — Blue Ribbon

Arden Morris — Blue Ribbon

Landen Lechlitner — Blue Ribbon

Grant Fawley — Blue Ribbon

Lincoln Lies — Blue Ribbon

Money Busari — Blue Ribbon

Paisley Cole — Blue Ribbon

Bo Showalter — Blue Ribbon

William Streeter — Blue Ribbon

Kamden Ecklebarger — Blue Ribbon

Sean Zimmerman — Blue Ribbon

Isaac Haywood — Blue Ribbon

Cameron Rolston — Blue Ribbon

Cooper Rolston — Blue Ribbon

Lucas Pettifor — Blue Ribbon

Caspian Gephart — Blue Ribbon

Maddox Ewers — Blue Ribbon

London Stump — Blue Ribbon

Gavin Jasso — Blue Ribbon

Graham Warstler — Blue Ribbon

Levi Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon

Ava Gruntman — Blue Ribbon

Landen Duran — Blue Ribbon

Brycen Berkey — Blue Ribbon

Elijah Miller — Blue Ribbon

Naomi Miller — Blue Ribbon

Mollie Morley — Blue Ribbon

Liam Lehman — Blue Ribbon

Naiden Lehman — Blue Ribbon

Novaleigh Wernlund — Blue Ribbon

Jude Larson — Blue Ribbon

Alaina Reames — Blue Ribbon

William Canen — Blue Ribbon

Fordham Tarman — Blue Ribbon

Alivia Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Dawson Williams — Blue Ribbon

Owen White — Blue Ribbon

Adilynn French — Blue Ribbon

Chase Miller — Blue Ribbon

Cameron Flickinger — Blue Ribbon

Silas Neff — Blue Ribbon

Sarah Birkey — Blue Ribbon

Oliver Mueller — Blue Ribbon

Noah Thwaits — Blue Ribbon

Nicholas Heffernan — Blue Ribbon

Tobias Bontrager — Blue Ribbon

Jaxon Troyer — Blue Ribbon

William Baierle — Blue Ribbon

Matthew Bollinger — Blue Ribbon

Elijah Damron — Blue Ribbon

Benaiah Lindquist — Blue Ribbon

Hannah Redinger — Blue Ribbon

John Redinger — Blue Ribbon

Harrison English — Blue Ribbon

Bennett Hochstetler — Blue Ribbon

Beckett Owen — Blue Ribbon

Graham Gould — Blue Ribbon

Conor Zacarias — Blue Ribbon

Oliver Taylor — Blue Ribbon

Wyatt Sharkey — Blue Ribbon

Mason Cobb — Blue Ribbon

Henry Kurtz — Blue Ribbon

William Krazit — Blue Ribbon

Sedrick Springman — Blue Ribbon

Bryce Kopp — Blue Ribbon

Braxton Mishler — Blue Ribbon

Kade Bontrager — Blue Ribbon

William Burmeister — Blue Ribbon

Landon Slayton — Blue Ribbon

Hudson Horn — Blue Ribbon

Gabriel Moore — Blue Ribbon

Julian Moore — Blue Ribbon

Connor Smith — Blue Ribbon

Easton Stilwell — Blue Ribbon

Ellie Herr — Blue Ribbon

Henry Shetler — Blue Ribbon

Leigha Espinoza — Blue Ribbon

Attycus Espinoza — Blue Ribbon

Cade Brenneman — Blue Ribbon

Connor Sanchez — Blue Ribbon

Bennett Schrock — Blue Ribbon

Randall Stacy — Blue Ribbon

Jaron Mansfield — Blue Ribbon

Vaughn Eash — Blue Ribbon

Jordan Hendrix — Blue Ribbon

Jordan Hendrix — Blue Ribbon

Zayd Kehr — Blue Ribbon

Liam Fawley — Blue Ribbon

Ruby Fawley — Blue Ribbon

Irelan Scott — Blue Ribbon

Loagan Norris — Blue Ribbon

Jesus Perez — Blue Ribbon

Anthony Perez — Blue Ribbon

Andon Kramer — Blue Ribbon

Adrienne Hansen — Blue Ribbon

Rylee Sheley — Blue Ribbon

Harper Miller — Blue Ribbon

Averie Perry — Blue Ribbon

Parker Ehret — Blue Ribbon

Leannah Reese — Blue Ribbon

Hoyt Crowley — Blue Ribbon

Emma Foor — Blue Ribbon

Olivia Bowers — Blue Ribbon

Madelynn Pepple — Blue Ribbon

Lydia Voth — Blue Ribbon

Luke Kauffman — Blue Ribbon

Adalae VanDiepenbos — Blue Ribbon

Macy Hose — Blue Ribbon

Eden Zimmerman — Blue Ribbon

Justine Wales — Blue Ribbon

Ruby Mattern — Blue Ribbon

Blake Stump — Blue Ribbon

Brooks Croner — Blue Ribbon

Emma Protzman — Blue Ribbon

Braylee Riley — Blue Ribbon

Nolan Gould — Blue Ribbon

Ashlyn Motz — Blue Ribbon

Layton Lantzer — Blue Ribbon

Emery Perry — Blue Ribbon

Rylan Owens — Blue Ribbon

Brantley Croy — Blue Ribbon

Luci Fry — Blue Ribbon

Riley Miller — Blue Ribbon

Kamrie Fox — Blue Ribbon

Vanessa Stroup — Blue Ribbon

William Canen — Blue Ribbon

Violet Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Eli Vazquez — Blue Ribbon

Hazel Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Olivia Russo — Blue Ribbon

Scarlett Pfenning — Blue Ribbon

Whitley Gwaltney — Blue Ribbon

Evelynn Fennell — Blue Ribbon

Brealyn Schrock — Blue Ribbon

Emberley Raines — Blue Ribbon

Michael Arndt — Blue Ribbon

Abigail Wright — Blue Ribbon

Rhenn Weldy — Blue Ribbon

Maddelyn Webster — Blue Ribbon

Raegan Vincent — Blue Ribbon

Wyatt Ralston — Blue Ribbon

Noelle Koch — Blue Ribbon

Elwood Gregg — Blue Ribbon

Bellamy Munoz — Blue Ribbon

William Miller — Blue Ribbon

Mirabella Osmun — Blue Ribbon

Diana Ray — Blue Ribbon

Ella Emery — Blue Ribbon

Lauren Kingdon — Blue Ribbon

Melanie Teall — Blue Ribbon

Nixie Wolfgang — Blue Ribbon

Avalyn Kapaldo — Blue Ribbon

Mali Mast — Blue Ribbon

Charity Snowden — Blue Ribbon

Kena Wade — Blue Ribbon

Tucker Shively — Blue Ribbon

Sophia Brown — Blue Ribbon

Hunter Jones — Blue Ribbon

Sterling Mathews — Blue Ribbon

Reagan Mast — Blue Ribbon

James Culp — Blue Ribbon

Nolan Smith — Blue Ribbon

Zahylen Miller — Blue Ribbon

Tatum Runkle — Blue Ribbon

Kason Schaefer — Blue Ribbon

Jaxon Miller — Blue Ribbon

Jader Mansfield — Blue Ribbon

Carter Martin — Blue Ribbon

Olivia Bowers — Blue Ribbon

Wyatt Witmer — Blue Ribbon

Theodore Dean — Blue Ribbon

Ivy VanDiepenbos — Blue Ribbon

Kason Schaefer — Blue Ribbon

REMOTE CONTROL

Grades 3-5

Titan Jaberg — Blue Ribbon

Landon Hershberger — Blue Ribbon

Lincoln Stutzman — Champion

Charles Granzow — Reserve Champion

Andrew Krazit — Honor

Nathan Mosness — Honor

Caleb Smith — Honor

Lucas Garcia — Blue Ribbon

Camdyn Borkholder — Blue Ribbon

Grades 6-8

Levi Hagelgans — Champion

Colin Schrock — Reserve Champion

Larry Cobern — Honor

Dawson Gortney — Honor

Parker Kintigh — Honor

James Ditmars — Honor

Jude Eberly — Blue Ribbon

John Brown — Blue Ribbon

Max Seedorff — Blue Ribbon

Grades 9-12

Connor Schrock — Champion

Anthony Schrock — Reserve Champion

SCRAPBOOKING

Isabella Furfaro — Champion

Lacey Martin — Reserve Champion

Ashley Goorhouse — Blue Ribbon

Arabella Ludwick — Blue Ribbon

Kylee Brown — Blue Ribbon

Madison Powell — Blue Ribbon

Tenley Briant — Champion

Aleyah Hughes — Reserve Champion

Gabrielle Watkins — Honor

Addyson Gerig — Honor

Grace Lantz — Blue Ribbon

Lilah Pettifor — Blue Ribbon

Cosette Gephart — Blue Ribbon

Ella Weaver — Blue Ribbon

Emily Ditmars — Blue Ribbon

Alexis Hunley — Champion

Alia Harber — Reserve Champion

Bayleigh Hughes — Honor

Brooklynn Rolston — Blue Ribbon

Zoe Nisley — Blue Ribbon

Paloma Martinez — Blue Ribbon

Leah Foor — Champion

Lydia Griffith — Reserve Champion

Calista Gephart — Blue Ribbon

Taylor Pires — Blue Ribbon

Ellen McKnatt — Blue Ribbon

Ahtziri Salinas — Blue Ribbon

SCRAPBOOKING — DIGITAL

Haley Phelps — Champion

Skylar Sevison — Honor

Cosette Gephart — Blue Ribbon

Calista Gephart — Blue Ribbon

Taylor Stump — Blue Ribbon

SPORTS

Landyn Springer — Champion

Cosette Gephart — Honor

Brayden Gillette — Blue Ribbon

Norah Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

Natalie Gillette — Champion

James Anderson — Blue Ribbon

Calista Gephart — Blue Ribbon

Ava Kauffman — Blue Ribbon

Brenna Kauffman — Blue Ribbon

David Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

Leah Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

Dylan Springer — Champion

Maya Narayan — Reserve Champion

Landon Story — Blue Ribbon

Carter Miller — Blue Ribbon

WEARABLE ART

Katelyn Smith — Champion

Piper Elrod — Blue Ribbon

Andre Foreman — Blue Ribbon

Alex Kelsey — Blue Ribbon

Jameson Rahn — Blue Ribbon

Ulises Tirado — Blue Ribbon

Isaiah Leinberger — Blue Ribbon

Leila Morey — Blue Ribbon

Kenlie Salinas — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Ott — Blue Ribbon

James Weaver — Reserve Champion

Addison Lang — Blue Ribbon

Maria Bonning — Blue Ribbon

Miles Harshberger — Blue Ribbon

Katelynn Teall — Blue Ribbon

Izobel Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Charleigh Larson — Blue Ribbon

Aleyah Hughes — Blue Ribbon

Titan Jaberg — Blue Ribbon

Norah Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

Clara Brock — Blue Ribbon

Alexis Hunley — Blue Ribbon

Elliott Carl — Blue Ribbon

Marissa Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Emily McLeod — Blue Ribbon

Cambria Wernlund — Blue Ribbon

Bayleigh Hughes — Blue Ribbon

Cailin Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Chierstin Kramer — Blue Ribbon

Malorie Kramer — Blue Ribbon

Emily Heckenast — Blue Ribbon

Michael Troyer — Blue Ribbon

Amandah Reese — Blue Ribbon

Josiah Crabtree — Blue Ribbon

Anna Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

Ashley Jaberg — Blue Ribbon

Aleigha Kidder — Blue Ribbon

DAIRY CATTLE

DAIRY SHOWMANSHIP

Dairy Showmanship Beginner Grade 3-5

Harper Yoder — Honor Beginner Dairy Showmanship (twice)

Natalie Mattern — Honor Beginner Dairy Showmanship

Madilyn Lehane — Honor Beginner Dairy Showmanship

Addison Nisen — Blue Ribbon

Adam Wilson — Blue Ribbon

Brady Reed — Blue Ribbon

Jacob Mahoney — Blue Ribbon

Lilly A Smith — Blue Ribbon

Elijah Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Hadley Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Taylor Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Anna Heckenast — Blue Ribbon

Katelyn Gordon — Champion Beginner Dairy Showmanship, Honor Beginner Dairy Showmanship

Dairy Showmanship Intermediate Grade 6-8

Kara Lehane — Honor Intermediate Dairy Showmanship

Morgan Weddell — Honor Intermediate Dairy Showmanship

Hannah Mattern — Honor Intermediate Dairy Showmanship

Kaden Yoder — Honor Intermediate Dairy Showmanship

Owen Nisen — Blue Ribbon

Jake Mast — Blue Ribbon

Nathan Rush — Blue Ribbon

John Brown — Blue Ribbon

Lydia Paul — Blue Ribbon

Rosalie Smith — Blue Ribbon

Olivia Smith — Blue Ribbon

Abigail Kauffman — Blue Ribbon

Abbigayle Heckenast — Blue Ribbon

Abigail Gordon — Champion Intermediate Dairy Showmanship, Honor Intermediate Dairy Showmanship

Dairy Showmanship Senior Grade 9-12

Isaac Mast — Honor Senior Dairy Showmanship

Kamryn Miller — Honor Senior Dairy Showmanship

Alexis Nunez — Honor Senior Dairy Showmanship

Connor Hively — Honor Senior Dairy Showmanship

Lauren Hibschman — Honor Senior Dairy Showmanship, Master Dairy Showman

Autumn Miller — Blue Ribbon

Lydia Nisen — Blue Ribbon

Kaitlin Lamb — Blue Ribbon

Jordyn Lehane — Blue Ribbon

Tanner Rush — Blue Ribbon

Dayna-Rose Brown — Blue Ribbon

Edythe Brown — Blue Ribbon

Dulaney Paul — Blue Ribbon

Darin Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Luke Mast — Blue Ribbon

Mable Post — Blue Ribbon

Kara Hively — Blue Ribbon

Cole Hively — Blue Ribbon

DAIRY FEEDER CALF

DAIRY FEEDER CALF

Kylin Wuthrich — 4th Place Overall Award, Medium Weight Champion

Morgan Gawthrop — 5th Place Overall Award, Light Medium Weight Champion

Elizabeth Hertsel — Dairy Feeder Grand Champion, Heavy Weight Champion

Riley Kitson — Dairy Feeder Reserve Grand Champion, Light Heavy Weight Champion

Keaton Wuthrich — Light Weight Champion

George Hertsel — 3rd Place Overall Award, Heavy Weight Reserve Champion

Natalee Lambright — Light Heavy Weight Reserve Champion

Raegan Kingdon — Light Medium Weight Reserve Champion

Kinsey Newcomer — Light Weight Reserve Champion

Naomi Hertsel — Medium Weight Reserve Champion

DAIRY FEEDER SHOWMANSHIP

Master (11-12)

Jessa Caffee — Dairy Feeder Champion Master Showman

Morgan Gawthrop — Dairy Feeder Master Honor Showman

Macy Lengacher — Dairy Feeder Master Honor Showman

MaKayla Kingdon — Dairy Feeder Master Honor Showman

Megan Mikel — Dairy Feeder Master Honor Showman

Senior (9-10)

Kylin Wuthrich — Dairy Feeder Senior Champion Showman

Gretchen Fervida — Dairy Feeder Senior Honor Showman

Brooklyn Goshert — Dairy Feeder Senior Honor Showman

Charlie Mattern — Dairy Feeder Senior Honor Showman

Natalee Lambright — Dairy Feeder Senior Honor Showman

Junior (7-8)

Brennan Mattern — Dairy Feeder Junior Champion Showman

Shelby Miller — Dairy Feeder Junior Honor Showman

Elizabeth Hertsel — Dairy Feeder Junior Honor Showman

Kahler Maust — Dairy Feeder Junior Honor Showman

Raegan Kingdon — Dairy Feeder Junior Honor Showman

Beginner (5-6)

Wyatt Brown — Dairy Feeder Beginner Champion Showman

Waylon Burkholder — Dairy Feeder Beginner Honor Showman

Maylin Maust — Dairy Feeder Beginner Honor Showman

Gavin Lambright — Dairy Feeder Beginner Honor Showman

Natalia Baierle — Dairy Feeder Beginner Honor Showman

Greenhand (3-4)

Naomi Hertsel — Dairy Feeder Greenhand Champion Showman

Jillian Golden — Dairy Feeder Greenhand Honor Showman

Brayden Kerns — Dairy Feeder Greenhand Honor Showman

Collin Weldy — Dairy Feeder Greenhand Honor Showman

Ty Park — Dairy Feeder Greenhand Honor Showman

DOG

DOG AGILITY

Dog Beginning A Agility (AG)

Cecilia Hicks — Champion

Adelyn Vandergriff — Reserve Champion

Owen Granger — Blue Ribbon

Susanna Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Dog Beginning B Agility (AG)

Alyssa Shank — Champion

Brekkin Johnson — Reserve Champion

Ella Shetler — Blue Ribbon

Olivia Smith — Blue Ribbon

Dog Intermediate B Agility (AG)

Micah Pfeil — Champion

Natalie Boocher — Reserve Champion

DOG OBEDIENCE

Class 1A Grade 3 Obedience (OB)

Adalyn Korenstra — Champion

Harrison Whalen — Champion

Jessica Wales — Reserve Champion

Class 1A Grades 4-5 Obedience (OB)

Paul Gwaltney — Champion

Emily Yoder — Reserve Champion

Shelby Weddell — Blue Ribbon

Olivia Penney — Blue Ribbon

Chloe Myers — Blue Ribbon

Natalie Gingerich — Blue Ribbon

Layla Peachey — Blue Ribbon

Adalynne Tidwell — Blue Ribbon

Elvera Shinkle — Blue Ribbon

Class 1A Grades 6-12 Obedience (OB)

Lilly Rulli — Champion

Catherine Whitaker — Reserve Champion

Sophie Rulli — Blue Ribbon

Astella Drudge — Blue Ribbon

Melodee Lantz — Blue Ribbon

Ryan Bontrager — Blue Ribbon

Oluwatobi Busari — Blue Ribbon

Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon

Tobin Huston — Blue Ribbon

Class 1B Obedience (OB)

Brooklynn Pate — Champion

Raiden Yoder — Reserve Champion

Grace DeMauro — Blue Ribbon

Henry Mishler — Blue Ribbon

Brekkin Johnson — Blue Ribbon

Class 2A Obedience (OB)

Class 2A Obedience Grade 4-6

Adelyn Vandergriff — Champion

Kathleen Whalen — Reserve Champion

Aidan Bustamante — Blue Ribbon

Class 2A Obedience Grades 7-12

Olivia Smith — Champion

Owen Granger — Reserve Champion

Class 2B Obedience (OB)

Alyssa Shank — Champion

Class 3A Obedience (OB)

Micah Pfeil — Champion

Class 3B Obedience (OB)

Natalie Boocher — Champion

Kenna Johnson — Reserve Champion

Class 6B Obedience (OB)

Nicholas Anderson — Champion

Veterans Obedience (OB)

Kenna Johnson — Champion

DOG SHOWMANSHIP

Dog Junior A Showmanship (SS)

Adalyn Korenstra — Champion Junior A Dog Showmanship

Jessica Wales — Reserve Champion Junior A Dog Showmanship

Elvera Shinkle — Reserve Champion Junior A Dog Showmanship

Grace DeMauro — Purple Ribbon

Harrison Whalen — Blue Ribbon

Emily Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Shelby Weddell — Blue Ribbon

Chloe Myers — Blue Ribbon

Paul Gwaltney — Blue Ribbon

Olivia Penney — Blue Ribbon

Natalie Gingerich — Blue Ribbon

Henry Mishler — Blue Ribbon

Layla Peachey — Blue Ribbon

Adalynne Tidwell — Blue Ribbon

Dog Junior B Showmanship (SS)

Adelyn Vandergriff — Champion Junior B Dog Showmanship

Haddie Bradley — Reserve Champion Junior B Dog Showmanship

Ella Shetler — Blue Ribbon

Chelsea Fawley — Blue Ribbon

Kathleen Whalen — Blue Ribbon

Aidan Bustamante — Blue Ribbon

Cecilia Hicks — Blue Ribbon

Jasmine Tamlin — Blue Ribbon

Dog Intermediate A Showmanship (SS)

Catherine Whitaker — Champion Intermediate A Dog Showmanship

Lilly Rulli — Reserve Champion Intermediate A Dog Showmanship

Tobin Huston — Blue Ribbon

Sophie Rulli — Blue Ribbon

Ryan Bontrager — Blue Ribbon

Melodee Lantz — Blue Ribbon

Astella Drudge — Blue Ribbon

Oluwatobi Busari — Blue Ribbon

Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon

Dog Intermediate B Showmanship (SS)

Micah Pfeil — Champion Intermediate B Dog Showmanship

Natalie Boocher — Reserve Champion Intermediate B Dog Showmanship

Alyssa Shank — Blue Ribbon

Olivia Smith — Blue Ribbon

Hannah Longcor — Blue Ribbon

Susanna Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Dog Senior B Showmanship (SS)

Kenna Johnson — Champion Senior B Dog Showmanship

Nicholas Anderson — Reserve Champion Senior B Dog Showmanship

Sophia Grubbs — Blue Ribbon

Owen Granger — Blue Ribbon

Brooklynn Pate — Blue Ribbon

Raiden Yoder — Blue Ribbon

GOAT

DAIRY AND MEAT DOE CLASSES

Meat Doe 25

Miranda Mattern — Champion

Catelynn Burkholder — Reserve Champion

Dairy Doe

Cora Kniesly — Reserve Champion

Cora Kniesly — Champion

Meat Doe 11

Natalia Baierle — Champion

Amelia Zahner — Reserve Champion

Tyler Humbarger — Champion

Natalia Baierle — Reserve Champion

Dairy Doe

Finlee Mathews — Reserve Champion

Cora Kniesly — Champion

DAIRY GOAT SHOWMANSHIP

Greenhand Showmanship (3rd grade)

Finlee Mathews — Champion

Kinley Yoder — Reserve Champion

Junior Dairy Goat Showmanship (DGSS)

Khloe Witmer — Champion

Carly Trenshaw — Reserve Champion

Intermediate Dairy Goat Showmanship (DGSS)

Mya Mathews — Champion

Kharece Barden — Reserve Champion

Senior Dairy Goat Showmanship (DGSS)

Cora Kniesly — Champion

Morgan Schrock — Reserve Champion

Master Dairy Goat Showmanship (DGSS)

Cora Kniesly — Champion

GOAT AGILITY

Intermediate (Grades 6-8)

Camden Anderson — Reserve Champion

Senior (Grades 9-12)

Kolette Kern — Champion

GOAT COSTUME

Goat Costume Class

Mya Mathews — Champion

Miranda Mattern — Reserve Champion

MARKET GOAT

Dairy Market Goat

Jaylin Binkley — Champion

Austin Troyer — Champion

Kasen Yoder — Champion

Kharece Barden — Champion

Kolette Kern — Reserve Champion

Keanna Troyer — Reserve Champion

Ethan Fry — Reserve Champion

Amelia Green — Reserve Champion

Meat Market Goat

Catelynn Burkholder — Champion

Sage Risser — Champion

Ella Branneman — Champion

Avery Hess — Champion

Grady Burkholder — Reserve Champion

Austin Gall — Reserve Champion

Catelynn Burkholder — Reserve Champion

Trey Branneman — Reserve Champion

MEAT GOAT SHOWMANSHIP

Greenhand Meat Goat Showmanship (3rd grade)

Catelynn Burkholder — Champion

Bellamy Gall — Reserve Champion

Junior Meat Goat Showmanship

Miranda Mattern — Champion

Bently Cable — Reserve Champion

Intermediate Meat Goat Showmanship

Avery Hess — Champion

Natalia Baierle — Reserve Champion

Senior Meat Goat Showmanship

Danielle White — Champion

Trey Branneman — Reserve Champion

Master Meat Goat Showmanship

Avery Hess — Champion

VARIETY DOE CLASSES

Pygmy Kid Born Dec. 1 — Feb. 28 of current year

Cadence Groen — Reserve Champion

Pygmy Kid Never Bred Yearling Born Dec. 1 — Nov. 30 of previous year

Cadence Groen — Champion

Pygmy 3 Years and Over as of July 24 of current year

Alexa Anglemyer — Champion

Cadence Groen — Reserve Champion

VARIETY GOAT SHOWMANSHIP

Greenhand Showmanship (3rd grade)

Owen Anglemyer — Champion

Junior Goat Showmanship

Micah Grueser — Champion

Miranda Mattern — Reserve Champion

Intermediate Goat Showmanship

Mya Mathews — Champion

Brooklyn Johnson — Reserve Champion

Senior Goat Showmanship

Jonah Grueser — Champion

Paige Truman — Reserve Champion

Master Goat Showmanship

Alexa Anglemyer — Champion

HORSE

FRIDAY — VERSATILITY

Versatility-Walk

Ethan Weirich — Blue Ribbon

Versatility-Jr. Division

Tanner McKay — Blue Ribbon

Versatility-Sr. Division

Bailey Burkholder — Blue Ribbon

MONDAY CONTESTING EVENTS

Pole Bending-Walk

Delaney Read — Blue Ribbon

Pole Bending-56” and under-Jr. Division

Karegan Iavagnilio — Blue Ribbon

Pole Bending-56” and under-Sr. Division

Shelby Miller — Blue Ribbon

Pole Bending-over 56”-Jr. Division-Grades

Tanner McKay — Blue Ribbon

Pole Bending-over 56”-Jr. Division-Grades

Sky Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon

Pole Bending-Over 56”-Sr.Divsion-Grades

Ellyn Branham — Blue Ribbon

Pole Bending-Over 56”-Sr. Division-Grades

Kassidy Meyer — Blue Ribbon

STAKE RACE — WALK

Hallie Mishler — Blue Ribbon

Stake Race-56” and Under-Jr. Division

Braelynn Hardy — Blue Ribbon

Stake Race-56” and Under-Sr. Divison

Shelby Miller — Blue Ribbon

Stake Race-over 56”-Jr. Division-Grades

Tanner McKay — Blue Ribbon

Stake Race-over 56”-Jr. Division-Grades 6-7

Emma Miller — Blue Ribbon

Stake Race-over 56”-Sr. Division-Grades

Isabella Ullery — Blue Ribbon

Cohen Faulkner — Blue Ribbon

MONDAY ENGLISH HALTER AND PERFORMANCE SHOW

Showmanship at Halter-Hunter Type-Sr. Division-Grades-4-H’ers grades 10-12

Bailey Burkholder — Blue Ribbon

Showmanship at Halter-Hunter Type-Sr. Division-4-H’ers grades

Karina Barkey — Blue Ribbon

Showmanship at Halter-Hunter Type-Jr. Division-4-H’ers grades

Livia Black — Blue Ribbon

Showmanship at Halter-hunter Type- Jr. Division-Grades

Tanner McKay — Blue Ribbon

English showmanship at Halter-walk

Jazzlyn Mauck — Blue Ribbon

Saddle Type Mares-Over 56”- Jr. and Sr. Division

Jeanna Troyer — Blue Ribbon

Saddle Type Geldings- Over 56”- Jr. and Sr. Division

Emily Yeager — Blue Ribbon

Champion Saddle Type Mares and Geldings over 56”- Jr. and Sr. Divisions

Jeanna Troyer — Blue Ribbon

Reserve Champion Saddle Type Mares and Geldings over 56”-Jr. and Sr. Divisions

Emily Yeager — Blue Ribbon

Hunter Type Mares- 56” and under-all ages

Livia Black — Blue Ribbon

Hunter Type Geldings-56” and under-all ages

Addison Reece — Blue Ribbon

Champion Hunter Type Mares and Geldings-56” and under-Jr. and Sr. Division

Livia Black — Blue Ribbon

Reserve Champion Hunter Type Mares and Geldings 56” and under-Jr. and Sr. Division

Christina Senn — Blue Ribbon

Champion-English Type Mares with current year foals-all types-all sizes Jr. & Sr. Divisions

Mylah Vu — Blue Ribbon

Hunter Type Mares-Over 56”-4 years and younger

Anna Rohn — Blue Ribbon

Hunter Type Mares-over 56”- 5 thru 9 years old

Bailey Burkholder — Blue Ribbon

Hunter Type Mares- over 56”-10 years and older

Madeline McKay — Blue Ribbon

Champion

Bailey Burkholder — Blue Ribbon

Reserve Champion-Hunter Type Mares-Over 56”- Jr. and Sr. Division

Anna Rohn — Blue Ribbon

Hunter Type Geldings-Over 56”

Lyla Maust — Blue Ribbon

Karina Barkey — Blue Ribbon

Hunter Type Geldings

Bailey Burkholder — Blue Ribbon

Champion

Bailey Burkholder — Blue Ribbon

Reserve Champion

Ethan Barkey — Blue Ribbon

Gaited English Pleasure-all ages-all sizes

Mylah Vu — Blue Ribbon

English Equitation (Hunt & Saddle Seat) Sr. Division-4-H’ers grades

Bailey Burkholder — Blue Ribbon

English Equitation (Hunt & Saddle Sear) Sr. Division-4-H’ers grades

Karina Barkey — Blue Ribbon

English Equitation (Hunt & Saddle Seat) Jr. Division-4-H’ers grades

Addison Gunter — Blue Ribbon

English Equitation (Hunt & Saddle Seat) Jr. Division-4-H’ers grades 3-5

Taylor Cutter — Blue Ribbon

English Equitation (Hunt and Saddle Seat)-Walk

Jazzlyn Mauck — Blue Ribbon

English Pleasure (Hunt and Saddle Seat)-Grades

Bailey Burkholder — Blue Ribbon

Brianna Crouse — Blue Ribbon

Addison Gunter — Blue Ribbon

Madeline McKay — Blue Ribbon

English Pleasure (Hunt and Saddle Seat)- Junior Horse (2-5 year olds)-Jr. and Sr. Divisions

Emma Yoder — Blue Ribbon

English Pleasure (Hunt and Saddle Seat)-56” and under-Jr. and Sr. Divisions

Baylee Niles — Blue Ribbon

English Pleasure (Hunt and Saddle Seat)-Walk

Jazzlyn Mauck — Blue Ribbon

Pleasure Driving (English or Western)-56” and under-Jr. and Sr. Divisions

Bria Johnson — Blue Ribbon

Pleasure Driving (English or Western)-Over 56”-Jr. and Sr. Divisions

Garrett Lash — Blue Ribbon

SATURDAY SHOW

Hunter Hack-Jr. and Sr. Divisions-All Sizes

Shelby Green — Blue Ribbon

Beginner Hunter Over Fences-all sizes-low cross rail

Shelby Green — Blue Ribbon

Intermediate Hunter Over Fences Equitation- All Sizes-18” obstacles

Maci Ellison — Blue Ribbon

Jumpers-Jr. & Sr. Divsions-all sizes

Addison Gunter — Blue Ribbon

Hunter Over Fences-Jr. & Sr. Division-All Sizes

Kassidy Meyer — Blue Ribbon

Hunter Over Fences Equitation-Jr. Division-All Sizes

Addison Gunter — Blue Ribbon

Hunter Over Fences Equitation-Sr. Division-All Sizes

Emily Yeager — Blue Ribbon

Dressage-Introductory Level-Sr. Division

Maci Ellison — Blue Ribbon

Dressage-Introductory Level-Jr. Division

Rosa Warnken — Blue Ribbon

Dressage-Training Level-Sr. Division

Shelby Green — Blue Ribbon

Gymkhana Texas 8-Jr. Division

Sky Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon

Gymkhana Texas 8 — Sr. Division

Ethan Barkey — Blue Ribbon

Gymkhana Butterfly Poles — Jr. Division

Sky Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon

Gymkhana Butterfly Poles — Sr. Division

Ethan Barkey — Blue Ribbon

SUNDAY EVENTS

Barrel Racing-Walk

Hallie Mishler — Blue Ribbon

Charlette Seeley — Blue Ribbon

Barrel Racing-56” and Under — Jr. Division

Braelynn Hardy — Blue Ribbon

Barrel Racing- 56” and Under-Sr. Division

Natalie Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon

Barrel Racing-Over 56”-Jr. Division-Grades

Tanner McKay — Blue Ribbon

Barrel Racing- Over 56”-Jr. Division- Grades

Sky Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon

Barrel Racing-Over 56”- Sr. Division-Grades

Carissa Cook — Blue Ribbon

Barrel Racing-Over 56”-Sr. Division-Grades

Cohen Faulkner — Blue Ribbon

Keyhole-Walk

Emma Akers — Reserve Grand Champion

Hallie Mishler — Blue Ribbon

Keyhole-56” and Under-Jr. Division

Taylor Cutter — Blue Ribbon

Keyhole-56” and Under-Sr. Division

Shelby Miller — Blue Ribbon

Keyhole Over 56”- Jr. Division-Grades

Weston Bailey — State Fair

Keegan Meyer — Blue Ribbon

Keyhole-Over 56”-Jr. Division-Grades

Sky Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon

Keyhole-over 56”-Sr. Division-Grades

Ellyn Branham — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Barkey — Blue Ribbon

THURSDAY — TRAIL, WALK

239801

Trot Division (Part of Versatility)

Ethan Weirich — Blue Ribbon

239802

Sr. Division-Grades

Troy Cutter — Blue Ribbon

239803

Tristan Sonner — Blue Ribbon

239804

Addison Gunter — Blue Ribbon

239805

Jr. Division-Grades

Taylor Cutter — Blue Ribbon

239806

Myla Miller — Blue Ribbon

239811

Emily Yeager — Blue Ribbon

239820

Olivia Wingard — Blue Ribbon

239821

(Trot Division)

Alice Sonner — Blue Ribbon

TUESDAY CONTESTING EVENT

Flags

Trot Only

Delaney Read — Blue Ribbon

Flag Race — 56” and under-Sr. Division — Grades 3-7

Karegan Iavagnilio — Blue Ribbon

Flag race — 56” and under-Sr. Division — Grades 8-12

Natalie Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon

Flag Race

Grades 3-5

Lillian Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Grades 6-7

Sky Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon

Grades 8-9

Ellyn Branham — Blue Ribbon

Grades 10-12

Kassidy Meyer — Blue Ribbon

DOWN AND BACK

Trot Only

Delaney Read — Blue Ribbon

Down and Back — 56” and under-Jr. Division — Grades 3-7

Braelynn Hardy — Blue Ribbon

Down and Back — 56” and under-Sr. Division — Grades 8-12

Karina Barkey — Blue Ribbon

Jr. Division

Tanner McKay — Blue Ribbon

Emma Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Sr. Division

Carissa Cook — Blue Ribbon

Cohen Faulkner — Blue Ribbon

SPEED & ACTION — WALK

Delaney Read — Blue Ribbon

Speed & Action — 56” and under-Jr. Division — Grades 3-7

Taylor Cutter — Blue Ribbon

Speed & Action — 56” and under-Sr. Division — Grades 8-12

Gwyneth Wood — Blue Ribbon

Speed & Action — over 56”-Jr. Division-Grades 3-5

Tanner McKay — Blue Ribbon

Speed & Action — over 56”-Jr. Division-Grades 6-7

Sky Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon

Speed & Action — over 56”-Sr. Division-Grades 8-9

Isabella Ullery — Blue Ribbon

Speed & Action — over 56”-Sr. Division-Grades 10-12

Ethan Barkey — Blue Ribbon

TUESDAY WESTERN SHOWMANSHIP AND HALTER CLASSES

Showmanship at Halter-Sr. Division-Grades

Bailey Burkholder — Blue Ribbon

Karina Barkey — Blue Ribbon

Showmanship at Halter-Jr. Division-Grades

Gavin Lash — Blue Ribbon

Braelynn Hardy — Blue Ribbon

Showmanship at Halter-Walk

Jeanna Troyer — Blue Ribbon

Mares 56” and under

Kaeclin Shepard — Blue Ribbon

Karina Barkey — Blue Ribbon

Gwyneth Wood — Blue Ribbon

Champion-Western Type Mares- 56” and under

Gwyneth Wood — Champion

Reserve Champion-Western Type Mares- 56” and under

Karina Barkey — Reserve Champion

Geldings 56” and under

Madyson Double — Blue Ribbon

Emma Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Baylee Niles — Blue Ribbon

Champion Western Type Gelding 56” and under

Emma Yoder — Champion

Reserve Champion Western Type Gelding 56” and under

Baylee Niles — Reserve Champion

Mares over 56”-Sr. Division

Anna Rohn — Blue Ribbon

Mares over 56” Sr. Division

Bailey Burkholder — Blue Ribbon

Emily Yeager — Blue Ribbon

Tristan Sonner — Blue Ribbon

Champion Western type Mares over 56” Sr. Division

Emily Yeager — Champion

Reserve Champion Western Type Mares over 56” Sr. Division

Anna Rohn — Reserve Champion

Champion Western type Mares with current year’s Foal-all sizes-Jr. and Sr. Division

Madyson Double — Champion

Reserve Champion Western type mares with current year’s Foals-all sizes-Jr. and Sr. Division

Mylah Vu — Reserve Champion

Mares Over 56”-Jr. Division

Madeline McKay — Blue Ribbon

Tanner McKay — Blue Ribbon

Champion Western Type Mares over 56” Jr. Division

Madeline McKay — Champion

Reserve Champion Western Type Mares Over 56”-Jr. Division

Tanner McKay — Reserve Champion

Colts and Geldings Over 56”-Sr. Division

Madyson Double — Blue Ribbon

Garrett Lash — Blue Ribbon

Bailey Burkholder — Blue Ribbon

Cadence Fisher — Blue Ribbon

Champion Western Type Geldings over 56” -Sr. Division

Garrett Lash — Champion

Bailey Burkholder — Reserve Champion

Reserve Champion Western Type Geldings over 56” Sr. Division

Bailey Burkholder — Reserve Champion

Colts and Geldings Over 56”-Jr. Division

Lyla Maust — Blue Ribbon

Gavin Lash — Blue Ribbon

Keegan Meyer — Blue Ribbon

Champion Western type Geldings over 56”-Jr. Division

Lyla Maust — Champion

Keegan Meyer — Reserve Champion

MASTER SHOWPERSON CLASS

Bailey Burkholder — Grand Champion

WEDNESDAY WESTERN PERFORMANCE SHOW

Western Horsemanship-Sr. Division

Bailey Burkholder — Blue Ribbon

Tristan Sonner — Blue Ribbon

Western Horsemanship-Jr. Division

Addison Gunter — Blue Ribbon

Tanner McKay — Blue Ribbon

WESTERN SHOWMANSHIP

Trot Division-All sizes

Ethan Weirich — Blue Ribbon

Western Pleasure Jr. Horse (2-5 yr. old) Sr. Division-Grades 8-12

Troy Cutter — Blue Ribbon

Western Pleasure Jr. Horse (2-5 yr. old) Jr. Division-Grades 3-7

Emma Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Western Pleasure-Saddle Type-Sr. Division-Grades 8-12

Emily Yeager — Blue Ribbon

Western Pleasure — Saddle Type-Jr. Division-Grades 3-7

Ella Mae Hanes — Blue Ribbon

Ranch Horse Pleasure-Sr. Division

Ethan Barkey — Blue Ribbon

Ranch Horse Pleasure

Grades 3-7

Rosa Warnken — Blue Ribbon

Western Pleasure

Ean Yeager — Blue Ribbon

Gaited Western Pleasure-All Ages-All Sizes

Mylah Vu — Blue Ribbon

Western Pleasure -56” and under-Sr. Division-Grades 8-12

Emily Yeager — Blue Ribbon

Western Pleasure-56” and under- Jr. Division-Grades 3-7

Taylor Cutter — Blue Ribbon

Western Pleasure Over 56” Stock Type

Bailey Burkholder — Blue Ribbon

Karina Barkey — Blue Ribbon

Livia Black — Blue Ribbon

Madeline McKay — Blue Ribbon

Western Pleasure-Walk

Ethan Weirich — Blue Ribbon

Western Reining-Sr. Division

Bailey Burkholder — Blue Ribbon

Western Reining-Sr. Division-Grades 8-9

Ava West — Blue Ribbon

Western Reining-Jr. Division

Livia Black — Blue Ribbon

Western Riding-Sr. Division

Sawyer Cross — Blue Ribbon

Western Riding-Beginner Level

Avery Runge — Blue Ribbon

Ranch Horse Riding-Sr. Level-Grades 8-12

Avery Runge — Blue Ribbon

POULTRY

ALL OTHER COMB CLEAN LEGGED BANTAM

Cora Kniesly — Purple Ribbon

Rebekah Miller — Purple Ribbon

Brinnley Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Hanna Ellett — Blue Ribbon

All Other Comb Clean Legged Bantam Cockerel (POCB)

Brinnley Ellett — Blue Ribbon

All Other Comb Clean Legged Bantam Hen (POCB)

Cora Kniesly — Purple Ribbon

Jethro Mitschelen — Blue Ribbon

All Other Comb Clean Legged Bantam Cock (POCB)

Jethro Mitschelen — Purple Ribbon

Cora Kniesly — Purple Ribbon

COMMERCIAL CHICKENS

White Shell-White Ear Lobes Pullets (CC)

Marley King — Champion

Marley King — Champion

Sophia Bailey — Blue Ribbon

White Shell-White Ear Lobes Hens (CC)

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Brown Shell-Red Ear Lobes Pullets (CC)

Aaron Gregg — Reserve Champion

Leah Kercher — Blue Ribbon

Brown Shell-Red Ear Lobes Hens (CC)

Brinnley Ellett — Honor

Annabelle Yoder — Honor

Savannah Gregg — Honor

Phillip Yoder — Blue Ribbon

CORNISH CROSS BROILERS (CC)

Alex Schlegel — Champion, Champion Broiler

Alex Schlegel — Champion, Champion Broiler

Caleb Gall — Reserve Champion, Reserve Champion Broiler

Caleb Gall — Reserve Champion, Reserve Champion Broiler

Samuel Yoder — Honor

Madison Martin — Honor

Samuel Yoder — Honor

Izayah Wingard — Honor

Isabella Wingard — Honor

Malachi Wingard — Honor

Ella Whickcar — Honor

Owen Whickcar — Honor

Hannah Hepner — Purple Ribbon

Tucker Burkholder — Purple Ribbon

Tate Jones — Purple Ribbon

Luke Holsopple — Purple Ribbon

Matthew Holsopple — Purple Ribbon

Adelyn Holsopple — Purple Ribbon

Paige Jacobs — Purple Ribbon

Brenden Jacobs — Purple Ribbon

Kolette Kern — Purple Ribbon

Chevie Geigley — Purple Ribbon

Ian Martin — Purple Ribbon

Eli Martin — Purple Ribbon

Phillip Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Annabelle Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Clarabelle Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Alexandra Hicks — Blue Ribbon

Rustyn Bigler — Blue Ribbon

Charlee Gonzalez — Blue Ribbon

Brian Hepner — Blue Ribbon

Carter Hepner — Blue Ribbon

Jackson Keck — Blue Ribbon

Drew Fortin — Blue Ribbon

Jenna Fortin — Blue Ribbon

Jorja Dirmyer — Blue Ribbon

Waylon Burkholder — Blue Ribbon

Cecilia Hicks — Blue Ribbon

Sawyer Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Kayleena Igney — Blue Ribbon

Reese Igney — Blue Ribbon

Tyse Igney — Blue Ribbon

Joya Miller — Blue Ribbon

Ellis Jones — Blue Ribbon

Brady Kwilinski — Blue Ribbon

Adelyn Hochstetler — Blue Ribbon

Tanner Kwilinski — Blue Ribbon

Cohen Hochstetler — Blue Ribbon

Addison Nisen — Blue Ribbon

Owen Nisen — Blue Ribbon

Harper Sydor — Blue Ribbon

Levi Sydor — Blue Ribbon

Alene Wakeland — Blue Ribbon

Winston Wakeland — Blue Ribbon

Harlan Wakeland/Lehman — Blue Ribbon

Joah Kaehr — Blue Ribbon

Owen Kaehr — Blue Ribbon

Liam Kaehr — Blue Ribbon

Braxton Lantzer — Blue Ribbon

Gatlin Gruber — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Gentz — Blue Ribbon

Grant Gruber — Blue Ribbon

Elsie Gentz — Blue Ribbon

Noah Gentz — Blue Ribbon

Emery Holsopple — Blue Ribbon

Joya Holsopple — Blue Ribbon

Landon Metzler — Blue Ribbon

Zendaya Miller — Blue Ribbon

Kyla Replogle — Blue Ribbon

Claire Gall — Blue Ribbon

Charlie Gall — Blue Ribbon

Addison Witmer — Blue Ribbon

Michael Locke — Blue Ribbon

Caleb Holcomb — Blue Ribbon

Ridge Holcomb — Blue Ribbon

Elise Berkeypile — Blue Ribbon

Grady Berkeypile — Blue Ribbon

Presley Lechlitner — Blue Ribbon

Gage Lechlitner — Blue Ribbon

Jack Griffith — Blue Ribbon

Sydney Griffith — Blue Ribbon

Lukas Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Allison Long — Blue Ribbon

Saige Wheatley — Blue Ribbon

Braden Frye — Blue Ribbon

Nash Shupert — Blue Ribbon

Emily Granzow — Blue Ribbon

Jayden Schlabach — Blue Ribbon

Saghan Schlabach — Blue Ribbon

Makayla Fry — Blue Ribbon

Kari Beechy — Blue Ribbon

Eric Beechy — Blue Ribbon

Khloe Witmer — Blue Ribbon

Kaeclin Shepard — Blue Ribbon

Ellie Shupert — Blue Ribbon

Elliott Newcomer — Blue Ribbon

Layla Hochstetler — Blue Ribbon

Kendra Kern — Blue Ribbon

Aubrey Bennett — Blue Ribbon

Kayla Bennett — Blue Ribbon

Abigail Davis — Blue Ribbon

Carter Guild — Blue Ribbon

Aaron Gregg — Blue Ribbon

Savannah Gregg — Blue Ribbon

Trace Bender — Blue Ribbon

MaKenna Miller — Blue Ribbon

Ty Leer — Blue Ribbon

Kaydence Spencer — Blue Ribbon

William Herr — Blue Ribbon

Brooklyn Schrock — Blue Ribbon

Rylie Price — Blue Ribbon

Allie Yohn — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Fry — Blue Ribbon

Patrick Woods — Blue Ribbon

Peyton Woods — Blue Ribbon

Grace Helmuth — Blue Ribbon

CORNISH CROSS ROASTERS (CC)

Matthew Holsopple — Champion, Commercial Meat Class Grand Champion

Ella Whickcar — Commercial Meat Class Reserve Grand Champion, Reserve Champion

Sawyer Yoder — Honor

Noah Gentz — Honor

Kolette Kern — Honor

Annabelle Yoder — Honor

Jenna Fortin — Honor

Cohen Hochstetler — Honor

Liam Kaehr — Honor

Claire Gall — Honor

Presley Lechlitner — Honor

Kari Beechy — Honor

Elliott Newcomer — Honor

Kendra Kern — Honor

Isabella Wingard — Honor

Alex Schlegel — Honor

Malachi Wingard — Honor

Izayah Wingard — Honor

Aubrey Bennett — Honor

Tucker Burkholder — Purple Ribbon

Luke Holsopple — Purple Ribbon

Phillip Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Clarabelle Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Alexandra Hicks — Blue Ribbon

Rustyn Bigler — Blue Ribbon

Charlee Gonzalez — Blue Ribbon

Samuel Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Brian Hepner — Blue Ribbon

Carter Hepner — Blue Ribbon

Hannah Hepner — Blue Ribbon

Drew Fortin — Blue Ribbon

Jorja Dirmyer — Blue Ribbon

Waylon Burkholder — Blue Ribbon

Cecilia Hicks — Blue Ribbon

Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Kayleena Igney — Blue Ribbon

Reese Igney — Blue Ribbon

Tyse Igney — Blue Ribbon

Joya Miller — Blue Ribbon

Brady Kwilinski — Blue Ribbon

Adelyn Hochstetler — Blue Ribbon

Tanner Kwilinski — Blue Ribbon

Madison Martin — Blue Ribbon

Layla Hochstetler — Blue Ribbon

Addison Nisen — Blue Ribbon

Owen Nisen — Blue Ribbon

Jackson Keck — Blue Ribbon

Harper Sydor — Blue Ribbon

Levi Sydor — Blue Ribbon

Alene Wakeland — Blue Ribbon

Winston Wakeland — Blue Ribbon

Harlan Wakeland/Lehman — Blue Ribbon

Joah Kaehr — Blue Ribbon

Owen Kaehr — Blue Ribbon

Braxton Lantzer — Blue Ribbon

Gatlin Gruber — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Gentz — Blue Ribbon

Grant Gruber — Blue Ribbon

Elsie Gentz — Blue Ribbon

Adelyn Holsopple — Blue Ribbon

Emery Holsopple — Blue Ribbon

Joya Holsopple — Blue Ribbon

Landon Metzler — Blue Ribbon

Zendaya Miller — Blue Ribbon

Kyla Replogle — Blue Ribbon

Caleb Gall — Blue Ribbon

Charlie Gall — Blue Ribbon

Addison Witmer — Blue Ribbon

Michael Locke — Blue Ribbon

Caleb Holcomb — Blue Ribbon

Ridge Holcomb — Blue Ribbon

Elise Berkeypile — Blue Ribbon

Grady Berkeypile — Blue Ribbon

Gage Lechlitner — Blue Ribbon

Jack Griffith — Blue Ribbon

Sydney Griffith — Blue Ribbon

Lukas Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Allison Long — Blue Ribbon

Saige Wheatley — Blue Ribbon

Braden Frye — Blue Ribbon

Paige Jacobs — Blue Ribbon

Brenden Jacobs — Blue Ribbon

Nash Shupert — Blue Ribbon

Emily Granzow — Blue Ribbon

Jayden Schlabach — Blue Ribbon

Saghan Schlabach — Blue Ribbon

Makayla Fry — Blue Ribbon

Eric Beechy — Blue Ribbon

Khloe Witmer — Blue Ribbon

Kaeclin Shepard — Blue Ribbon

Ellie Shupert — Blue Ribbon

Chevie Geigley — Blue Ribbon

Weston Bailey — Blue Ribbon

Kayla Bennett — Blue Ribbon

Abigail Davis — Blue Ribbon

Carter Guild — Blue Ribbon

Aaron Gregg — Blue Ribbon

Savannah Gregg — Blue Ribbon

Gracie Schmidt — Blue Ribbon

Owen Whickcar — Blue Ribbon

Ian Martin — Blue Ribbon

Eli Martin — Blue Ribbon

Trace Bender — Blue Ribbon

MaKenna Miller — Blue Ribbon

Ty Leer — Blue Ribbon

Kaydence Spencer — Blue Ribbon

William Herr — Blue Ribbon

Brooklyn Schrock — Blue Ribbon

Rylie Price — Blue Ribbon

Allie Yohn — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Fry — Blue Ribbon

Patrick Woods — Blue Ribbon

Peyton Woods — Blue Ribbon

Ellis Jones — Blue Ribbon

Tate Jones — Blue Ribbon

Grace Helmuth — Blue Ribbon

COMMERCIAL TURKEY

Male Commercial Turkey

Noah Gall — Champion (four times)

John Gall — Reserve Champion

Kylor Moorefield — Honor

Carter Hepner — Honor

Ella Whickcar — Purple Ribbon

Gage Lechlitner — Purple Ribbon

Treyson Holmes — Purple Ribbon

Ian Martin — Purple Ribbon

Brian Hepner — Blue Ribbon

Jorja Dirmyer — Blue Ribbon

Waylon Burkholder — Blue Ribbon

Ellis Jones — Blue Ribbon

Tate Jones — Blue Ribbon

Alene Wakeland — Blue Ribbon

Winston Wakeland — Blue Ribbon

Harlan Wakeland/Lehman — Blue Ribbon

Gatlin Gruber — Blue Ribbon

Grant Gruber — Blue Ribbon

Christina Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Logan Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Caroline Hertsel — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Hertsel — Blue Ribbon

George Hertsel — Blue Ribbon

Leah Kercher — Blue Ribbon

Presley Lechlitner — Blue Ribbon

Lukas Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Paige Jacobs — Blue Ribbon

Brenden Jacobs — Blue Ribbon

Jayden Schlabach — Blue Ribbon

Laura Haywood — Blue Ribbon

Jacqlyn Golden — Blue Ribbon

Jillian Golden — Blue Ribbon

Levi Hagelgans — Blue Ribbon

Owen Whickcar — Blue Ribbon

Eli Martin — Blue Ribbon

MaKenna Miller — Blue Ribbon

Titus Calkins — Blue Ribbon

Kaydence Spencer — Blue Ribbon

Jessie Price — Blue Ribbon

William Herr — Blue Ribbon

Female Commercial Turkey

Laura Haywood — Champion

Harlan Wakeland/Lehman — Reserve Champion

George Hertsel — Honor

Kylor Moorefield — Honor

Owen Whickcar — Honor

Tate Jones — Purple Ribbon

Presley Lechlitner — Purple Ribbon

Charlee Gonzalez — Blue Ribbon

Jorja Dirmyer — Blue Ribbon

Tucker Burkholder — Blue Ribbon

Waylon Burkholder — Blue Ribbon

Ellis Jones — Blue Ribbon

Madison Martin — Blue Ribbon

Alene Wakeland — Blue Ribbon

Winston Wakeland — Blue Ribbon

Gatlin Gruber — Blue Ribbon

Grant Gruber — Blue Ribbon

Noah Gall — Blue Ribbon

John Gall — Blue Ribbon

Christina Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Logan Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Caroline Hertsel — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Hertsel — Blue Ribbon

Gage Lechlitner — Blue Ribbon

Treyson Holmes — Blue Ribbon

Addison Holmes — Blue Ribbon

Lukas Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Paige Jacobs — Blue Ribbon

Brenden Jacobs — Blue Ribbon

Saghan Schlabach — Blue Ribbon

Jayden Schlabach — Blue Ribbon

Jacqlyn Golden — Blue Ribbon

Jillian Golden — Blue Ribbon

Levi Hagelgans — Blue Ribbon

Ella Whickcar — Blue Ribbon

Ian Martin — Blue Ribbon

MaKenna Miller — Blue Ribbon

William Herr — Blue Ribbon

Jessie Price — Blue Ribbon

Leah Kercher — Blue Ribbon

COMMERCIAL WATERFOWL

Pekin Duck (CW)

Silas Gingerich — Champion, Commercial Best of Show Grand Champion

Claire Gall — Reserve Champion

Paige Jacobs — Honor

Sophia Bailey — Honor

Chloe Cripe — Honor

Caleb Gall — Purple Ribbon

Kaeclin Shepard — Purple Ribbon

Phillip Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Annabelle Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Clarabelle Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Samuel Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon

Jorja Dirmyer — Blue Ribbon

Sawyer Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Ellis Jones — Blue Ribbon

Tate Jones — Blue Ribbon

Tanner Kwilinski — Blue Ribbon

Brady Kwilinski — Blue Ribbon

Oliver Kwilinski — Blue Ribbon

Lana Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Makennzie Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Julian Schroeder — Blue Ribbon

Brinnley Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Hanna Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Selah Gingerich — Blue Ribbon

Christina Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Charlie Gall — Blue Ribbon

Finlee Mathews — Blue Ribbon

Brennan Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Addison Witmer — Blue Ribbon

Grant Kliewer — Blue Ribbon

Madison Kliewer — Blue Ribbon

Caleb Holcomb — Blue Ribbon

Ridge Holcomb — Blue Ribbon

Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon

Brenden Jacobs — Blue Ribbon

Khloe Witmer — Blue Ribbon

Joseph Mitschelen — Blue Ribbon

Elliott Newcomer — Blue Ribbon

Kendra Kern — Blue Ribbon

Kolette Kern — Blue Ribbon

Brianna Stark — Blue Ribbon

Wes Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Grace Helmuth — Blue Ribbon

MaKenna Miller — Blue Ribbon

Mitchell Miller — Blue Ribbon

Titus Calkins — Blue Ribbon

Kaydence Spencer — Blue Ribbon

William Herr — Blue Ribbon

Jackson Mitschelen — Blue Ribbon

Jethro Mitschelen — Blue Ribbon

Cora Kniesly — Blue Ribbon

Carter Guild — Blue Ribbon

Embden Goose (CW)

Titus Calkins — Champion

Titus Calkins — Champion

MaKenna Miller — Reserve Champion

Selah Gingerich — Honor

Treyson Holmes — Honor

William Herr — Honor

Julian Schroeder — Purple Ribbon

Addison Holmes — Purple Ribbon

Jorja Dirmyer — Blue Ribbon

Brinnley Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Hanna Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Silas Gingerich — Blue Ribbon

Christina Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Logan Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Brennan Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Addison Witmer — Blue Ribbon

Jackson Mitschelen — Blue Ribbon

Jethro Mitschelen — Blue Ribbon

Paige Jacobs — Blue Ribbon

Khloe Witmer — Blue Ribbon

Elliott Newcomer — Blue Ribbon

Mitchell Miller — Blue Ribbon

Kaydence Spencer — Blue Ribbon

EXHIBITION GUINEA

Pair of Guineas

Wyatt Miller — Champion

Treyson Holmes — Reserve Champion

Lillian Woods — Honor

Joshua Woods — Honor

EXHIBITION TURKEY

Male Exhibition Turkey

Christina Eiler — Champion

Leah Kercher — Reserve Champion

Female Exhibition Turkey

Christina Eiler — Champion

Christina Eiler — Champion

Faith Piercy — Reserve Champion

Faith Piercy — Reserve Champion

Charlee Gonzalez — Honor

Addison Holmes — Honor

EXHIBITION WATERFOWL

Exhibition Heavyweight Female Duck

Christina Eiler — Purple Ribbon

Chloe Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Lana Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Faith Piercy — Blue Ribbon

Emma Shaffer — Blue Ribbon

Kaeclin Shepard — Blue Ribbon

Edythe Brown — Blue Ribbon

MaKenna Miller — Blue Ribbon

Exhibition Meadium-weight Male Duck

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Hanna Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Kate Wendzonka — Blue Ribbon

Exhibition Medium-weight Female Duck

Brinnley Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Hanna Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Kate Wendzonka — Blue Ribbon

Brianna Stark — Blue Ribbon

Exhibition Light-weight Male Duck

Annabelle Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon

Kate Wendzonka — Blue Ribbon

Wyatt Miller — Blue Ribbon

Exhibition Light-weight Female Duck

Annabelle Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Exhibition Male Bantam Duck

Brianna Stark — Reserve Champion

Jackson Mitschelen — Purple Ribbon

Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon

Christina Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Blake Miller — Blue Ribbon

Jethro Mitschelen — Blue Ribbon

Samantha Fackelman — Blue Ribbon

Gracie Fackelman — Blue Ribbon

Khloe Witmer — Blue Ribbon

Brady Kwilinski — Blue Ribbon

Clara Dennis — Blue Ribbon

Lyla Dennis — Blue Ribbon

Grace Helmuth — Blue Ribbon

Elliott Newcomer — Blue Ribbon

Exhibition Female Bantam Duck

Brianna Stark — Champion

Brianna Stark — Champion

Jethro Mitschelen — Purple Ribbon

Zaiden Eiler — Purple Ribbon

Khloe Witmer — Purple Ribbon

Phillip Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon

Jackson Mitschelen — Blue Ribbon

Faith Piercy — Blue Ribbon

Samantha Fackelman — Blue Ribbon

Gracie Fackelman — Blue Ribbon

Brady Kwilinski — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon

Elliott Newcomer — Blue Ribbon

Grace Helmuth — Blue Ribbon

Feather Legged Bantam

Feather Legged Bantam Pullet (PFLB)

Eloise Yacks — Blue Ribbon

Marley King — Blue Ribbon

Grant Gruber — Blue Ribbon

Gatlin Gruber — Blue Ribbon

Hanna Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Michael Locke — Blue Ribbon

Gracie Fackelman — Blue Ribbon

Catherine Miller — Blue Ribbon

Brianna Stark — Blue Ribbon

Feather Legged Bantam Cockerel (PFLB)

Jackson Mitschelen — Purple Ribbon

Marley King — Blue Ribbon

Hanna Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Gracie Fackelman — Blue Ribbon

Catherine Miller — Blue Ribbon

Brianna Stark — Blue Ribbon

Feather Legged Bantam Hen (PFLB)

Addison Witmer — Purple Ribbon

Jackson Mitschelen — Purple Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Samantha Fackelman — Blue Ribbon

Landon Hahn — Blue Ribbon

Brianna Stark — Blue Ribbon

Feather Legged Bantam Cock (PFLB)

Jackson Mitschelen — Purple Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon

Landon Hahn — Blue Ribbon

GAME BANTAM

Game Bantam Pullet (PGB)

Sophia Bailey — Purple Ribbon

Marley King — Blue Ribbon

Game Bantam Hen (PGB)

Brianna Stark — Blue Ribbon

Game Bantam Cock (PGB)

Brianna Stark — Blue Ribbon

PIGEON FANCY BREED

Fancy Breed Pigeon Old Cock (EFB)

William Herr — Purple Ribbon

Cora Kniesly — Blue Ribbon

Fancy Breed Pigeon Old Hen (EFB)

Cora Kniesly — Purple Ribbon

Titus Calkins — Purple Ribbon

Brianna Stark — Blue Ribbon

PIGEON SPORTING BREED

Sporting Breed Pigeon Old Cock (SOC)

Brianna Stark — Blue Ribbon

Cora Kniesly — Blue Ribbon

Sporting Breed Pigeon Old Hen (SOC)

Titus Calkins — Blue Ribbon

Cora Kniesly — Blue Ribbon

Sporting Breed Pigeon Young Cock (SOC)

Cora Kniesly — Blue Ribbon

Sporting Breed Pigeon Young Hen (SOC)

Cora Kniesly — Blue Ribbon

PIGEON UTILITY BREED

Utility Breed Pigeon Old Cock (UOC)

Cora Kniesly — Reserve Champion

Utility Breed Pigeon Old Hen (UOC)

Cora Kniesly — Reserve Champion

POULTRY SHOWMANSHIP

Senior Grade 9-12

Jessie Price — Champion, Poultry Senior Champion Showmanship

Brianna Stark — Poultry Senior Reserve Champion Showmanship, Reserve Champion

Junior Grade 6-8

Cora Kniesly — Champion, Poultry Junior Champion Showmanship

Landon Hahn — Poultry Junior Reserve Champion Showmanship, Reserve Champion

Beginner Grade 3-5

Jethro Mitschelen — Champion, Poultry Beginner Champion Showmanship

Eloise Yacks — Poultry Beginner Reserve Champion Showmanship, Reserve Champion

ROSE COMB CLEAN LEGGED BANTAM

Rose Comb Clean Legged Exhibition Bantam Pullet (PRCB)

Emerson Hahn — Purple Ribbon

Gatlin Gruber — Blue Ribbon

Grant Gruber — Blue Ribbon

Brinnley Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Rose Comb Clean Legged Exhibition Bantam Cockerel (PRCB)

Landon Hahn — Purple Ribbon

Gatlin Gruber — Blue Ribbon

Grant Gruber — Blue Ribbon

Brinnley Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Rose Comb Clean Legged Exhibition Bantam Hen (PRCB)

Emerson Hahn — Purple Ribbon

Landon Hahn — Purple Ribbon

Hanna Ellett — Purple Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon

Brinnley Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Faith Piercy — Blue Ribbon

Rose Comb Clean Legged Exhibition Bantam Cock (PRCB)

Landon Hahn — Purple Ribbon

Emerson Hahn — Blue Ribbon

SINGLE COMB CLEAN LEGGED BANTAM

Single Comb Clean Legged Bantam Pullet (PSCB)

Cora Kniesly — Purple Ribbon

Single Comb Clean Legged Bantam Cockerel (PSCB)

Cora Kniesly — Blue Ribbon

Single Comb Clean Legged Bantam Hen (PSCB)

Cora Kniesly — Blue Ribbon

Single Comb Clean Legged Bantam Cock (PSCB)

Cora Kniesly — Purple Ribbon

Christina Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Zaiden Eiler — Blue Ribbon

STANDARD EXHIBITION AMERICAN

American Pullet (PSAM)

Kate Wendzonka — Purple Ribbon

Simon Koch — Blue Ribbon

Carson Gangwer — Blue Ribbon

Bailey Maurer — Blue Ribbon

M Kate Behrens — Blue Ribbon

Wyatt Miller — Blue Ribbon

Nicolette Maurer — Blue Ribbon

Ty Leer — Blue Ribbon

Hannah Snyder — Blue Ribbon

Joseph Mitschelen — Blue Ribbon

AMERICAN COCKEREL

Wyatt Miller — Blue Ribbon

Titus Calkins — Blue Ribbon

Brianna Stark — Blue Ribbon

AMERICAN HEN

Lillian Woods — Purple Ribbon

Jethro Mitschelen — Purple Ribbon

Eloise Yacks — Blue Ribbon

Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon

Reese Igney — Blue Ribbon

Christina Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Blake Miller — Blue Ribbon

Michael Locke — Blue Ribbon

Faith Piercy — Blue Ribbon

Emerson Hahn — Blue Ribbon

Landon Hahn — Blue Ribbon

Joseph Mitschelen — Blue Ribbon

Savannah Gregg — Blue Ribbon

Brianna Stark — Blue Ribbon

Emma Shaffer — Blue Ribbon

AMERICAN COCK

Jethro Mitschelen — Purple Ribbon

Joseph Mitschelen — Purple Ribbon

Cora Kniesly — Purple Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

MaKenna Miller — Blue Ribbon

STANDARD EXHIBITION ASIATIC

Asiatic Pullet (PSAS)

Emerson Hahn — Purple Ribbon

Landon Hahn — Purple Ribbon

Reese Igney — Blue Ribbon

Sophia Bailey — Blue Ribbon

M Kate Behrens — Blue Ribbon

Brianna Stark — Blue Ribbon

Titus Calkins — Blue Ribbon

Emmi Mayer — Blue Ribbon

Hannah Snyder — Blue Ribbon

Nathaniel Snyder — Blue Ribbon

Asiatic Cockerel (PSAS)

Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Asiatic Hen (PSAS)

Emerson Hahn — Purple Ribbon

Landon Hahn — Purple Ribbon

Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon

Christina Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Michael Locke — Blue Ribbon

Asiatic Cock (PSAS)

Emerson Hahn — Purple Ribbon

Landon Hahn — Purple Ribbon

STANDARD EXHIBITION CONTINENTAL

Continental Pullet (PSCT)

Kate Wendzonka — Purple Ribbon

Larissa Chupp — Purple Ribbon

Emily Granzow — Purple Ribbon

Jessie Price — Purple Ribbon

Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon

Brinnley Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Michael Locke — Blue Ribbon

Sophia Bailey — Blue Ribbon

Samantha Fackelman — Blue Ribbon

Bailey Maurer — Blue Ribbon

Alyson Snyder — Blue Ribbon

Hannah Snyder — Blue Ribbon

Continental Cockerel (PSCT)

Samantha Fackelman — Purple Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Addison Boley — Blue Ribbon

Reese Igney — Blue Ribbon

Brinnley Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Continental Hen (PSCT)

Michael Locke — Purple Ribbon

Brianna Stark — Purple Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Brinnley Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Christina Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Continental Cock (PSCT)

Catherine Miller — Blue Ribbon

STANDARD EXHIBITION ENGLISH

English Pullet (PSEN)

Joseph Mitschelen — Purple Ribbon

Jessie Price — Purple Ribbon

Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Reese Igney — Blue Ribbon

Kate Wendzonka — Blue Ribbon

Carson Gangwer — Blue Ribbon

Aaron Gregg — Blue Ribbon

Savannah Gregg — Blue Ribbon

Ty Leer — Blue Ribbon

Emmi Mayer — Blue Ribbon

Rylie Price — Blue Ribbon

English Hen (PSEN)

Emerson Hahn — Purple Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Blake Miller — Blue Ribbon

Brinnley Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Landon Hahn — Blue Ribbon

Wyatt Miller — Blue Ribbon

Nathaniel Snyder — Blue Ribbon

Savannah Gregg — Blue Ribbon

Aaron Gregg — Blue Ribbon

English Cock (PSEN)

Joseph Mitschelen — Purple Ribbon

STANDARD EXHIBITION MEDITERRANEAN

Mediterranean Pullet (PSMD)

Emily Granzow — Purple Ribbon

Titus Calkins — Purple Ribbon

Adelaide Yacks — Blue Ribbon

Samantha Fackelman — Blue Ribbon

M Kate Behrens — Blue Ribbon

Marley King — Blue Ribbon

Mediterranean Cockerel (PSMD)

Emily Granzow — Purple Ribbon

Mediterranean Hen (PSMD)

Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon

Michael Locke — Blue Ribbon

Jackson Mitschelen — Blue Ribbon

Faith Piercy — Blue Ribbon

Zaiden Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Emma Shaffer — Blue Ribbon

Alyson Snyder — Blue Ribbon

STANDARD EXHIBITION MISCELLANEOUS

Misc Standard Pullet (PSMS)

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon

Simon Koch — Blue Ribbon

Kate Wendzonka — Blue Ribbon

Larissa Chupp — Blue Ribbon

Dayna-Rose Brown — Blue Ribbon

Brianna Stark — Blue Ribbon

Titus Calkins — Blue Ribbon

Emmi Mayer — Blue Ribbon

Rylie Price — Blue Ribbon

Misc Standard Cockerel (PSMS)

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon

Grant Gruber — Blue Ribbon

Gatlin Gruber — Blue Ribbon

Dayna-Rose Brown — Blue Ribbon

Wyatt Miller — Blue Ribbon

Misc Standard Hen (PSMS)

Christina Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Brinnley Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Michael Locke — Blue Ribbon

Faith Piercy — Blue Ribbon

Grace Helmuth — Blue Ribbon

Misc Standard Cock (PSMS)

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Christina Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Zaiden Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Lyla Dennis — Blue Ribbon

RABBITS

American Blue Junior Buck (AM)

Laura Haywood — Blue Ribbon

American Blue Junior Doe (AM)

Sarah Haywood — Lavender Ribbon

American White Junior Buck (AM)

Laura Haywood — Best of Variety

American White Junior Doe (AM)

Sarah Haywood — Blue Ribbon

American Fuzzy Lop Broken Junior Buck (FL)

Kayleena Igney — Best of Variety

American Fuzzy Lop Broken Senior Buck (FL)

Kayleena Igney — Purple Ribbon

Samantha Fackelman — Blue Ribbon

Reese Igney — Blue Ribbon

American Fuzzy Lop Broken Senior Doe (FL)

Kayleena Igney — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Junia Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Hailey Kinsinger — Blue Ribbon

American Fuzzy Lop Solid Junior Doe (FL)

Kayleena Igney — Purple Ribbon

Samantha Fackelman — Blue Ribbon

American Fuzzy Lop Solid Senior Buck (FL)

Kayleena Igney — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Reese Igney — Blue Ribbon

American Fuzzy Lop Solid Senior Doe (FL)

Wyatt Miller — Best of Variety

Kayleena Igney — Blue Ribbon

Angora, English Colored Senior Doe (AE)

Mylah Vu — Angora, English Best of Breed

Angora, English White Senior Buck (AE)

Mylah Vu — Angora, English Best Opposite Breed

Angora, French Colored Senior Buck (AF)

Mylah Vu — Best of Variety

Angora, French Colored Senior Doe (AF)

David Yutzy — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Angora, Satin Colored Senior Doe (AE)

David Yutzy — Multi-color Ribbon

David Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

Argente Brun, Sr buck

Cora Kniesly — Lavender Ribbon

Argente Brun, Sr Doe

Silas Stutzman — Multi-color Ribbon

Cora Kniesly — Blue Ribbon

Britannia Petite, Black Junior Doe (BP)

Norah Yutzy — Multi-color Ribbon

Britannia Petite, Broken Junior Doe (BP)

Norah Yutzy — Purple Ribbon

Californian 6

Megan Mikel — Multi-color Ribbon

Californian Senior Buck (CA)

Amelia Green — Purple Ribbon

Californian Senior Doe (CA)

Hannah Snyder — Lavender Ribbon

Champagne d’Argent Senior Buck (CD)

Neila Rumfelt — Champagne d’Argent Best of Breed

Chinchilla, American Junior Buck (AC)

Andrew Imel — Multi-color Ribbon

Andrew Imel — Blue Ribbon

Chinchilla, American Senior Buck (AC)

Bradley Steele — Purple Ribbon

Owen Bustamante — Blue Ribbon

Cinnamon Senior Buck (CN)

Autumn Miller — Best of Variety

Cinnamon Senior Doe (CN)

Autumn Miller — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Crème d’Argent Senior Buck (CR)

Ava Yeater — Lavender Ribbon

Crème d’Argent Senior Doe (CR)

Ava Yeater — Multi-color Ribbon

Amelia Green — Blue Ribbon

Dutch, Black Junior Doe (DT)

Leland Bullins — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Leland Bullins — Blue Ribbon

Dutch, Black Senior Buck (DT)

Aidan Bustamante — Best of Variety

Leland Bullins — Blue Ribbon

Dutch, Gray Junior Doe (DT)

Neila Rumfelt — Best of Variety

Dutch, Steel Junior Buck (DT)

Grace DeMauro — Best of Variety

Dutch, Tortoise Junior Buck (DT)

Noelle Fry — Purple Ribbon

Noelle Fry — Blue Ribbon

Dutch, Tortoise Senior Buck (DT)

Noelle Fry — Best of Variety

Wyatt Dunsmore — Blue Ribbon

Wyatt Dunsmore — Blue Ribbon

Dutch, Tortoise Senior Doe (DT)

Noelle Fry — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Wyatt Dunsmore — Blue Ribbon

Wyatt Dunsmore — Blue Ribbon

Dwarf Hotot, Black, Blue or Chocolate Junior Buck (DH)

Anna Yutzy — Purple Ribbon

Anna Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

Landon Holdeman — Blue Ribbon

Dwarf Hotot, Black, Blue or Chocolate Junior Doe (DH)

Landon Holdeman — Dwarf Hotot Best Opposite Breed

Madison Holdeman — Blue Ribbon

Landon Holdeman — Blue Ribbon

Dwarf Hotot, Black, Blue or Chocolate Senior Buck (DH)

Landon Holdeman — Dwarf Hotot Best of Breed

Anna Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

Madison Holdeman — Blue Ribbon

Dwarf Hotot, Black, Blue or Chocolate Senior Doe (DH)

Avery Johnson — Purple Ribbon

Landon Holdeman — Blue Ribbon

Madison Holdeman — Blue Ribbon

English Lop, Solid Junior Buck (EL)

Haley Sigman — Best of Variety

Abraham Huber — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Abraham Huber — Blue Ribbon

Flemmish Giant, Blue Senior Doe (FG)

Tai Vu — Blue Ribbon

Flemmish Giant, Fawn Senior Buck (FG)

Kody Sprague — Best of Variety

Logan Cook — Blue Ribbon

Flemmish Giant, Light Gray Junior Doe (FG)

Madison Johnson — Purple Ribbon

Flemmish Giant, Light Gray Senior Buck (FG)

Allison Russell — Purple Ribbon

Ella Lantz — Blue Ribbon

Allison Russell — Blue Ribbon

Tai Vu — Blue Ribbon

Flemmish Giant, Light Gray Senior Doe (FG)

Allison Russell — Blue Ribbon

Flemmish Giant, Steel Senior Buck (FG)

Tai Vu — Purple Ribbon

Flemmish Giant, Steel Senior Doe (FG)

Allison Russell — Best of Variety

French Lop, Broken 6

Leah Yutzy — French Lop Best Opposite Breed

Leah Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

French Lop, Broken Senior Buck (FL)

Leah Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

French Lop, Solid 6

Leah Yutzy — Purple Ribbon

French Lop, Solid Junior Doe (FL)

Sadie Beasy — Purple Ribbon

Sadie Beasy — Blue Ribbon

Sadie Beasy — Blue Ribbon

French Lop, Solid Senior Buck (LF)

Leah Yutzy — Purple Ribbon

Leah Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

Sadie Beasy — Blue Ribbon

Audrey Lantz — Blue Ribbon

French Lop, Solid Senior Doe (LF)

Sadie Beasy — French Lop Best of Breed

Sadie Beasy — Blue Ribbon

Leah Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

Harlequin, Japanese Junior Buck (HR)

Allison Steele — Best Opposite Sex of Group

Shannon Parcell — Blue Ribbon

Adelaide Yacks — Blue Ribbon

Harlequin, Japanese Junior Doe (HR)

Tucker Baber — Purple Ribbon

Harlequin, Japanese Senior Doe (HR)

Madison Johnson — Best of Variety

Cameron Dill — Purple Ribbon

Gabrielle Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Harlequin, Magpie Junior Buck (HR)

Neila Rumfelt — Best Opposite Sex of Group

Tatum Baber — Blue Ribbon

Shelby Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Laynee Peffley — Blue Ribbon

Ellie Baber — Blue Ribbon

Harlequin, Magpie Junior Doe (HR)

Kaiden Peffley — Purple Ribbon

Harlequin, Magpie Senior Doe (HR)

Weston Dunsmore — Best of Group

Havana, Black Junior Buck (HV)

Silas Stutzman — Purple Ribbon

David Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

Havana, Black Junior Doe (HV)

Silas Stutzman — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

David Yutzy — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

David Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

Havana, Black Senior Buck (HV)

Jessica Dill — Best of Variety

Havana, Black Senior Doe (HV)

David Yutzy — Purple Ribbon

Olivia DeMauro — Blue Ribbon

Havana, Blue Junior Buck (HV)

Silas Stutzman — Best of Variety

Silas Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Havana, Broken Junior Doe (HV)

David Yutzy — Purple Ribbon

Leah Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

Silas Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Havana, Broken Senior Buck (HV)

Olivia DeMauro — Best of Variety

Silas Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

David Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

Norah Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

Havana, Broken Senior Doe (HV)

Silas Stutzman — Purple Ribbon

Havanna, Lilac Senior Buck (HV)

Kaitlyn Smith — Best of Variety

Himalayan, Black Junior Doe (HL)

Leah Yutzy — Best of Variety

Himalayan, Black Senior Buck (HL)

Elliannah Diamond — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Elizabeth Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Elliannah Diamond — Blue Ribbon

Himalayan, Black Senior Doe (HL)

Cora Kniesly — Purple Ribbon

Cora Kniesly — Purple Ribbon

Himalayan, Blue Junior Doe (HL)

Cora Kniesly — Purple Ribbon

Himalayan, Blue Senior Buck (HL)

Cora Kniesly — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Elizabeth Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Himalayan, Blue Senior Doe (HL)

Elizabeth Kantz — Best of Variety

Elizabeth Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Himalayan, Chocolate Senior Buck (HL)

Elliannah Diamond — Best of Variety

Elizabeth Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Cora Kniesly — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Himalayan, Lilac Senior Buck (HL)

Elizabeth Kantz — Best of Variety

Elliannah Diamond — Blue Ribbon

Elliannah Diamond — Blue Ribbon

Himalayan, Lilac Senior Doe (HL)

Cora Kniesly — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Holland Lop, Broken Junior Buck (LH)

Hanna Ellett — Purple Ribbon

Hanna Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Amelia Goeglein — Blue Ribbon

Kylie Pressler — Blue Ribbon

Kylie Pressler — Blue Ribbon

Holland Lop, Broken Junior Doe (LH)

Kayleena Igney — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Hanna Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Holland Lop, Broken Senior Buck (LH)

Alyson Snyder — Best of Variety

Paige Collins — Blue Ribbon

Hanna Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Kayleena Igney — Blue Ribbon

Kailey N Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon

Holland Lop, Broken Senior Doe (LH)

Kayleena Igney — Purple Ribbon

Madilyn Collins — Blue Ribbon

Kylie Pressler — Blue Ribbon

Holland Lop, Solid Junior Buck (LH)

Kylie Pressler — Purple Ribbon

Brinnley Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Holland Lop, Solid Senior Buck (LH)

Makennzie Ellett — Best of Variety

Kayleena Igney — Blue Ribbon

Hanna Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Hanna Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Holland Lop, Solid Senior Doe (LH)

Kayleena Igney — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Hanna Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Kailey N Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon

Kylie Pressler — Blue Ribbon

Jersey Wooly, Broken Senior Buck (JW)

Ahavah Huber — Jersey Wooly Best of Breed

Jersey Wooly, Broken Senior Doe (JW)

Jillian Sweetser — Jersey Wooly Best Opposite Breed

Lilac Junior Buck (LI)

Mason Zarse — Purple Ribbon

Mason Zarse — Blue Ribbon

Zach Shearer — Blue Ribbon

Lilac Junior Doe (LI)

Mason Zarse — Purple Ribbon

Mason Zarse — Blue Ribbon

Lilac Senior Buck (LI)

Mason Zarse — Best Opposite Sex of Group

Lilac Senior Doe (LI)

Jessie Price — Multi-color Ribbon

Lionhead, Seal

Madilyn Thwaits — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Lionhead, Tortoise Senior Buck (LD)

Wyatt Miller — Best of Variety

Nellie Martin — Lavender Ribbon

Kristen Metzler — Multi-color Ribbon

Joel Metzler — Blue Ribbon

Brianna Stark — Blue Ribbon

Kylie Pressler — Multi-color Ribbon

Mini Lop, Broken Junior Buck (ML)

Natalie Boocher — Purple Ribbon

Natalie Boocher — Blue Ribbon

Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Mini Lop, Broken Junior Doe (ML)

Savannah Kliewer — Purple Ribbon

Wyatt Miller — Blue Ribbon

Wyatt Miller — Blue Ribbon

Wyatt Miller — Blue Ribbon

Mini Lop, Broken Senior Buck (ML)

Natalie Boocher — Best of Variety

Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon

Madalyn Miller — Blue Ribbon

Lauren Keck — Blue Ribbon

Mini Lop, Broken Senior Doe (ML)

Annelise Green — Purple Ribbon

Annabella Higley — Blue Ribbon

Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon

Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon

Mini Lop, Solid Junior Buck (ML)

Lauren Keck — Purple Ribbon

Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon

Addison Keck — Blue Ribbon

Mini Lop, Solid Junior Doe (ML)

Lauren Keck — Purple Ribbon

Lauren Keck — Blue Ribbon

Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon

Zoe Nisley — Blue Ribbon

Addison Keck — Blue Ribbon

Faith Keene — Blue Ribbon

Mini Lop, Solid Senior Buck (ML)

Natalie Boocher — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Natalie Boocher — Blue Ribbon

Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon

Gracie Fackelman — Blue Ribbon

Mini Lop, Solid Senior Doe (ML)

Natalie Boocher — Best of Variety

Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon

Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon

Mini Rex, Black (Self) Senior Buck (MR)

Ethan Dill — Best of Variety

Mini Rex, Blue (Self) Junior Doe (MR)

Olatundun Busari — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Mini Rex, Blue (Self) Senior Buck (MR)

Addison Witmer — Best of Variety

Mini Rex, Broken Senior Buck (MR)

Camdyn Borkholder — Blue Ribbon

Mini Rex, Broken Senior Doe (MR)

Addison Witmer — Best of Variety

Khloe Witmer — Blue Ribbon

Mini Rex, Castor (Agouti) Senior Doe (MR)

Kate Wendzonka — Best of Variety

Weston Dunsmore — Blue Ribbon

Kate Wendzonka — Blue Ribbon

Mini Rex, Otter (Tan) Senior Buck (MR)

Ingrid Lund — Best of Variety

Ingrid Lund — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Dill — Blue Ribbon

Brayden Dale — Blue Ribbon

Cameron Dill — Blue Ribbon

Mini Rex, Otter (Tan) Senior Doe (MR)

Olivia Reames — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Olivia Reames — Blue Ribbon

Olivia Reames — Blue Ribbon

Addison Witmer — Blue Ribbon

Mini Rex, Pattern (Broken) Senior Buck (MR)

Josiah Sutter — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Mini Rex, Red (AOV) Senior Buck (MR)

Mylah Vu — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Mini Rex, Red (AOV) Senior Doe (MR)

Khloe Witmer — Best of Variety

Addison Witmer — Blue Ribbon

Mini Rex, White (Self) Senior Buck (MR)

Elsa Lund — Best of Variety

Mini Rex, White (Self) Senior Doe (MR)

Ingrid Lund — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Mini Satin, Black Junior Buck (MS)

Brianna Stark — Multi-color Ribbon

Mini Satin, Black Senior Buck (MS)

Brianna Stark — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Mini Satin, Black Senior Doe (MS)

Brianna Stark — Purple Ribbon

Mini Satin, BrokenJunior Buck (MS)

Bridgette Stutsman — Purple Ribbon

Haley Sigman — Blue Ribbon

Mini Satin, BrokenSenior Buck (MS)

Payton Pate — Best of Variety

Mini Satin, BrokenSenior Doe (MS)

Brianna Stark — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Charlotte Higley — Blue Ribbon

Mini Satin, Chinchilla Senior Doe (MS)

Brianna Stark — Best of Variety

Mini Satin, SquirrelSenior Buck (MS)

Jessie Price — Best of Variety

Mini Satin, White Junior Doe (MS)

Brianna Stark — Best of Variety

Netherland Dwarf AOV

Brinley Yoder — Best of Variety

Benjamin Woods — Best of Variety

Benjamin Woods — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Netherland Dwarf, Agouti Chestnut Junior Doe (ND)

Brianna Stark — Best of Variety

Netherland Dwarf, Agouti Chestnut Senior Doe (ND)

Natalie Mattern — Purple Ribbon

Brianna Stark — Blue Ribbon

Netherland Dwarf, Agouti Opal Junior Doe (ND)

Brianna Stark — Blue Ribbon

Netherland Dwarf, Agouti Opal Senior Buck (ND)

Mylah Vu — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Netherland Dwarf, AOV Broken Senior Buck (ND)

Abbigail Eash — Best of Variety

Netherland Dwarf, AOV Broken Senior Doe (ND)

Kaylin Moyer — Best of Variety

Netherland Dwarf, AOV Himalayan Senior Buck (ND)

Brianna Stark — Best of Variety

Netherland Dwarf, AOV Orange Senior Buck (ND)

Lillian Woods — Best of Variety

Netherland Dwarf, Self Group BEW Senior Doe (ND)

Westen Pressler — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Netherland Dwarf, Self Group Black Junior Buck (ND)

Brianna Stark — Best of Variety

Brianna Stark — Blue Ribbon

Netherland Dwarf, Self Group Black Senior Buck (ND)

Kinslyn Pressler — Blue Ribbon

Westen Pressler — Blue Ribbon

Netherland Dwarf, Self Group Chocolate Senior Doe (ND)

Lily Sark — Blue Ribbon

Netherland Dwarf, Self Group REW Senior Buck (ND)

Reese Igney — Purple Ribbon

Netherland Dwarf, Shaded Sia. Sable Junior Buck (ND)

Chanel Bradford — Best of Variety

Joshua Woods — Purple Ribbon

Netherland Dwarf, Tan Pattern Otter Junior Doe (ND)

Issac Eash — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Netherland Dwarf, Tan Pattern Otter Senior Buck (ND)

Madilyn Collins — Best of Variety

Issac Eash — Blue Ribbon

Netherland Dwarf

Cheyenne Clouse — Best of Variety

Madeleine McKim — Best of Variety

New Zealand, Black 6

Megan Mikel — Best of Variety

New Zealand, Black Junior Doe (NZ)

Ryleigh Riegsecker — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

New Zealand, Broken 6

Leah Datzman — Best of Variety

New Zealand, Pre-Junior (NZ)

Nellie Martin — Purple Ribbon

Nellie Martin — Blue Ribbon

Nellie Martin — Blue Ribbon

New Zealand, White Junior Buck (NZ)

Nellie Martin — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Ryleigh Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon

Nellie Martin — Blue Ribbon

Nellie Martin — Blue Ribbon

New Zealand, White Junior Doe (NZ)

Nellie Martin — Best of Variety

Nellie Martin — Blue Ribbon

New Zealand, White Senior Doe (NZ)

Aleksis Hostetler — Blue Ribbon

Palomino, Golden 6

Audrey Yeater — Lavender Ribbon

LeAnna Taylor — Blue Ribbon

Audrey Yeater — Multi-color Ribbon

Polish, Black Junior Buck (PO)

Samantha Fackelman — Purple Ribbon

Polish, Black Junior Doe (PO)

Samantha Fackelman — Purple Ribbon

Gracie Fackelman — Blue Ribbon

Polish, Black Senior Buck (PO)

Gracie Fackelman — Best of Variety

Gabrielle Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Gabrielle Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Samantha Fackelman — Blue Ribbon

Polish, Black Senior Doe (PO)

Savannah Kliewer — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Gracie Fackelman — Blue Ribbon

Polish, Blue Junior Buck (PO)

Samantha Fackelman — Purple Ribbon

Polish, Blue Junior Doe (PO)

Samantha Fackelman — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Gracie Fackelman — Blue Ribbon

Polish, Blue Senior Buck (PO)

Gabrielle Kantz — Best of Variety

Gabrielle Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Polish, Blue Senior Doe (PO)

Faith Keene — Purple Ribbon

Polish, Broken Junior Buck PO)

Samantha Fackelman — Purple Ribbon

Polish, Broken Senior Buck (PO)

Liam Rumfelt — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Ian Newton — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon

Polish, Broken Senior Doe (PO)

Gabrielle Kantz — Best of Variety

Gabrielle Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Gabrielle Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Samantha Fackelman — Blue Ribbon

Polish, Chocolate Senior Buck (PO)

Elizabeth Kantz — Best of Variety

Liam Rumfelt — Blue Ribbon

Polish, Chocolate Senior Doe (PO)

Laura Haywood — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Polish, Lilac Senior Doe (PO)

Faith Keene — Best of Variety

Polish, REW Senior Buck (PO)

Gabrielle Kantz — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Polish, REW Senior Doe (PO)

Gabrielle Kantz — Best of Variety

Gabrielle Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Rex, Black Senior Doe (RX)

Autumn Miller — Best of Variety

Rex, Blue Junior Doe (RX)

Jaiel Huber — Best of Variety

Rex, Broken Senior Doe (RX)

Autumn Miller — Best of Variety

Rex, Castor Junior Buck (RX)

Logan Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Rex, Castor Senior Buck (RX)

Autumn Miller — Best of Variety

Rex, Chinchilla Junior Buck (RX)

Jaiel Huber — Purple Ribbon

Rex, Lynx Senior Buck (RX)

William Huber — Best of Variety

Rex, Opal Senior Buck (RX)

Kalina Sprague — Best of Variety

Logan Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Rex, Opal Senior Doe (RX)

Kody Sprague — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Kody Sprague — Blue Ribbon

Rex, Otter Junior Buck (RX)

Logan Eiler — Best of Variety

Logan Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Rex, Otter Senior Buck (RX)

Autumn Miller — Purple Ribbon

Faith Piercy — Blue Ribbon

Rex, Otter Senior Doe (RX)

Faith Piercy — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Logan Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Kody Sprague — Blue Ribbon

Logan Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Satin, Black Senior Buck (SN)

Carly Horein — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Satin, Black Senior Doe (SN)

Carly Horein — Best of Variety

Satin, Broken Senior Doe (SN)

Carly Horein — Best of Variety

Christina Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Satin, Chocolate 6

Christina Eiler — Best of Variety

Satin, Otter Senior Buck (SN)

Christina Eiler — Best of Variety

Christina Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Satin, Otter Senior Doe (SN)

Zaiden Eiler — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Satin, Siamese (black, blue, choc., lilac) Junior Buck (SN)

Brady Horein — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Satin, Siamese (black, blue, choc., lilac) Junior Doe (SN)

Brady Horein — Best of Variety

Brady Horein — Blue Ribbon

Brady Horein — Blue Ribbon

Brady Horein — Blue Ribbon

Satin, Siamese (black, blue, choc., lilac) Senior Buck (SN)

Brady Horein — Blue Ribbon

Satin, Siamese (black, blue, choc., lilac) Senior Doe (SN)

Brady Horein — Blue Ribbon

Satin, White Senior Doe (SN)

Christina Eiler — Best of Variety

Silver, Black Senior Buck (SL)

Caleb Shearer — Best of Variety

Silver Fox, Black Senior Buck (SF)

Leila Morey — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Silver Fox, Black Senior Doe (SF)

Isaac Meyer — Best of Variety

Amelia Green — Lavender Ribbon

Annelise Green — Multi-color Ribbon

Christina Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Christina Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Tan, Lilac Senior Doe (TN)

Pierceton Sark — Best of Variety

Thrianta Senior Doe (TH)

Natalie Boocher — Multi-color Ribbon

RABBIT PHOTO CONTEST

Aiden Kelly — Purple Ribbon

SHEEP

BREEDING SHEEP

Black Face Cross

Black Face Cross Ewe Lamb

Austin Gall — Champion, Supreme Ewe

Kylee Sark — Lavender Ribbon

Darin Lehman — Reserve Champion, Reserve Ewe

Levi Parker — Blue Ribbon

Wilson Taylor — Blue Ribbon

Easton Koontz — Blue Ribbon

Abigail Gall — Blue Ribbon

Brad Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Faith Miller — Blue Ribbon

Braxton Koontz — Blue Ribbon

Black Faced Cross Yearling Ewe

Faith Miller — Purple Ribbon

Black Faced Cross Ram Lamb

Trevor Van Daele — Champion, Reserve Ram

Trevor Van Daele — Champion, Reserve Ram

Trevor Van Daele — Champion, Reserve Ram

Trevor Van Daele — Champion, Reserve Ram

POLLED DORSET

Polled Dorset Ewe Lamb

Abigail Gall — Champion

DORSET ADVANTAGE

Dorset Advantage Yearling Ewe

Brandt Sark — Champion

HAMPSHIRE

Hampshire Ewe Lamb

Danielle White — Champion

Hampshire Yearling Ewe

Gretchen Van Daele — Reserve Champion

NATURAL COLOR

Natural Color Ewe Lamb

Taylor Cutter — 4th Overall Ewe, Reserve Champion

Taylor Cutter — 4th Overall Ewe, Reserve Champion

Janissa Lehman — Lavender Ribbon

Gretchen Van Daele — Blue Ribbon

Easton Koontz — Blue Ribbon

Natural Color Yearling Ewe

Kylee Sark — 3rd Overall Ewe, Champion

Kylee Sark — 3rd Overall Ewe, Champion

Darin Lehman — Lavender Ribbon

SHETLAND

Shetland Ewe Lamb

Titan Jaberg — Champion

Isabella Jaberg — Reserve Champion

Ashley Jaberg — Blue Ribbon

Isabella Jaberg — Blue Ribbon

Ashley Jaberg — Blue Ribbon

Shetland pair of Ewe Lambs

Ashley Jaberg — Lavender Ribbon

Isabella Jaberg — Purple Ribbon

Shetland Yearling Ewe

Ashley Jaberg — Lavender Ribbon

Isabella Jaberg — Purple Ribbon

Titan Jaberg — Blue Ribbon

Shetland Ram Lamb

Ashley Jaberg — Champion

Isabella Jaberg — Reserve Champion

Ashley Jaberg — Blue Ribbon

Titan Jaberg — Blue Ribbon

Shetland Pair of Ram Lambs

Ashley Jaberg — Purple Ribbon

SOUTHDOWN

Southdown Ewe Lamb

Brayden Vanderwey — Champion

Brayden Vanderwey — Reserve Champion

Southdown Pair of Ewe Lambs

Brayden Vanderwey — Purple Ribbon

Southdown Ram Lamb

Brayden Vanderwey — Champion, Supreme Ram

WHITE FACE CROSS

White Face Cross Ewe Lamb

Janissa Lehman — 5th Overall Ewe, Champion

Janissa Lehman — 5th Overall Ewe, Champion

MARKET LAMBS

Black Face Cross

Jackson Aldrich — Champion, Grand Champion Single Market Lamb

Kylee Sark — 3rd Overall Market Lamb, Reserve Champion

Kylee Sark — 3rd Overall Market Lamb, Reserve Champion

Levi Parker — Lavender Ribbon

Troy Cutter — Lavender Ribbon

Brandt Sark — Lavender Ribbon

Wilson Taylor — Lavender Ribbon

Brayden Vanderwey — Lavender Ribbon

Easton Slagel — Lavender Ribbon

Mason Harshberger — Purple Ribbon

Mason Harshberger — Purple Ribbon

Darin Lehman — Purple Ribbon

Abigail Gall — Purple Ribbon

Faith Miller — Blue Ribbon

Quinn Parker — Blue Ribbon

Julie Metzler — Blue Ribbon

Ty Leer — Blue Ribbon

Brad Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Wes Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Braxton Koontz — Blue Ribbon

Jake Carrick — Blue Ribbon

Maicey Hardy — Blue Ribbon

Kristen Metzler — Blue Ribbon

Wilson Taylor — Blue Ribbon

Easton Koontz — Blue Ribbon

Landon Metzler — Blue Ribbon

Julie Metzler — Blue Ribbon

Colten Meier — Blue Ribbon

Kenzie Zimmerman — Blue Ribbon

Brayden Vanderwey — Blue Ribbon

Breydon Gingerich — Blue Ribbon

Logan Moore — Blue Ribbon

Michael Moore — Blue Ribbon

Landon Miller — Blue Ribbon

Joel Metzler — Blue Ribbon

Columbia

Kenzie Zimmerman — Champion

Polled Dorset

David Cushwa — Champion

Natalia Baierle — Reserve Champion

Colten Meier — Blue Ribbon

Hannah Harshberger — Blue Ribbon

Colin Sanford — Blue Ribbon

Dorset Advantage

Mason Harshberger — Champion

Black Face Dorper

Branden Diener — Record Book Only

Hampshire

Taylor Cutter — Champion

Macy Morehouse — Lavender Ribbon

Jake Carrick — Lavender Ribbon

Danielle White — Lavender Ribbon

Kylee Sark — Lavender Ribbon

Braxton Koontz — Lavender Ribbon

Austin Gall — Reserve Champion

Corbin Bitting — Purple Ribbon

Brad Yoder — Purple Ribbon

Janissa Lehman — Purple Ribbon

Maicey Hardy — Blue Ribbon

Troy Cutter — Blue Ribbon

Lainey Mathews — Blue Ribbon

Brayden Vanderwey — Blue Ribbon

Addison Mast — Blue Ribbon

Quinn Parker — Blue Ribbon

Darren Moore — Blue Ribbon

Ty Leer — Blue Ribbon

Landon Miller — Blue Ribbon

Addison Mast — Blue Ribbon

Darren Moore — Blue Ribbon

Logan Moore — Blue Ribbon

Kristen Metzler — Blue Ribbon

Trevor Van Daele — Blue Ribbon

Michael Moore — Blue Ribbon

Hannah Harshberger — Blue Ribbon

Gretchen Van Daele — Blue Ribbon

Montadale

Addison Mast — Champion

Natural Color

Macy Morehouse — 4th Overall Market Lamb, Reserve Champion

Macy Morehouse — 4th Overall Market Lamb, Reserve Champion

Easton Slagel — Lavender Ribbon

Darin Lehman — Reserve Grand Champion Single Market Lamb

Darin Lehman — Reserve Grand Champion Single Market Lamb

Darin Lehman — Reserve Grand Champion Single Market Lamb

Darin Lehman — Reserve Grand Champion Single Market Lamb

Taylor Cutter — Purple Ribbon

David Cushwa — Blue Ribbon

Easton Koontz — Blue Ribbon

Faith Miller — Blue Ribbon

Wes Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Breydon Gingerich — Blue Ribbon

Braxton Koontz — Blue Ribbon

Joel Metzler — Blue Ribbon

Oxford

Darin Lehman — 5th Overall Market Lamb, Champion

Darin Lehman — 5th Overall Market Lamb, Champion

Levi Parker — Reserve Champion

Owen Morehouse — Blue Ribbon

Hailey Rockenbaugh — Blue Ribbon

Shropshire

Troy Cutter — Champion

Janissa Lehman — Lavender Ribbon

Wilson Taylor — Lavender Ribbon

Macy Morehouse — Reserve Champion

Trevor Van Daele — Blue Ribbon

Easton Koontz — Blue Ribbon

Hailey Rockenbaugh — Blue Ribbon

Gretchen Van Daele — Blue Ribbon

Landon Metzler — Blue Ribbon

Southdown

Janissa Lehman — Champion

Natalia Baierle — Reserve Champion

Corbin Bitting — Blue Ribbon

Faith Miller — Blue Ribbon

Ivan Meier — Blue Ribbon

Texel

Branden Diener — Champion

White Face Cross

Brandt Sark — Champion

Elyse Yoder — Lavender Ribbon

Brock Berkey — Lavender Ribbon

Lainey Mathews — Reserve Champion

Kenzie Zimmerman — Blue Ribbon

Faith Berkey — Blue Ribbon

Faith Berkey — Blue Ribbon

Colin Sanford — Blue Ribbon

Brock Berkey — Blue Ribbon

Overweight

Colten Meier — Champion

Ivan Meier — Reserve Champion

Pen Of 2

Kylee Sark — Champion, Grand Champion Pen of 2

David Cushwa — Lavender Ribbon

Brandt Sark — Lavender Ribbon

Janissa Lehman — Lavender Ribbon

Maicey Hardy — Lavender Ribbon

Braxton Koontz — Lavender Ribbon

Easton Koontz — Lavender Ribbon

Quinn Parker — Lavender Ribbon

Darin Lehman — Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs

Darin Lehman — Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs

Darin Lehman — Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs

Darin Lehman — Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs

Levi Parker — Purple Ribbon

Troy Cutter — Purple Ribbon

Lainey Mathews — Purple Ribbon

Wilson Taylor — Purple Ribbon

Macy Morehouse — Purple Ribbon

Darren Moore — Blue Ribbon

Mason Harshberger — Blue Ribbon

Hailey Rockenbaugh — Blue Ribbon

Brayden Vanderwey — Blue Ribbon

Addison Mast — Blue Ribbon

Gretchen Van Daele — Blue Ribbon

Breydon Gingerich — Blue Ribbon

Michael Moore — Blue Ribbon

Trevor Van Daele — Blue Ribbon

Ty Leer — Blue Ribbon

Landon Miller — Blue Ribbon

Brad Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Logan Moore — Blue Ribbon

Kenzie Zimmerman — Blue Ribbon

SHEEP SHOWMANSHIP

Greenhand Showmanship Grade 3-4

Taylor Cutter — Lavender Ribbon

Beginner Showmanship Grade 5-6

Wilson Taylor — Lavender Ribbon

Natalia Baierle — Purple Ribbon

Junior Showmanship Grade 7-9

Macy Morehouse — Purple Ribbon

Senior Showmanship Grade 10-12

Troy Cutter — Lavender Ribbon

Austin Gall — Purple Ribbon

SHOOTING SPORTS

ARCHERY

Archery Grade 3

Micaiah Wesco — Champion

Elijah Steele — Reserve Champion

Charlie Gall — Blue Ribbon

Noah Gentz — Blue Ribbon

Carter Hepner — Blue Ribbon

Rose Leeper — Blue Ribbon

Enoch Lehman — Blue Ribbon

Sam Lewinski — Blue Ribbon

Benjamin Miller — Blue Ribbon

James Rody — Blue Ribbon

Charlie Schoettle — Blue Ribbon

Declan Scott — Blue Ribbon

Novalee Wallace-Kenyon — Blue Ribbon

Archery Grade 4

Carly Trenshaw — Champion

Kyler Drake — Reserve Champion

Elias Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Maria Bonning — Blue Ribbon

Evan Bowman — Blue Ribbon

Darick Hernandez — Blue Ribbon

Miles Hostetter — Blue Ribbon

Keaton Kaufman — Blue Ribbon

Maxwell Kieffer — Blue Ribbon

Lucille Manning — Blue Ribbon

Raegan Motz — Blue Ribbon

Kiante Neuenschwander — Blue Ribbon

Grace Rhodes — Blue Ribbon

Rylie Schrock — Blue Ribbon

Madelynn Skipper — Blue Ribbon

Ezra Stump — Blue Ribbon

Ezekiel Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Mahayla Clem — Blue Ribbon

Lucas Woodring — Blue Ribbon

Brekkin Johnson — Blue Ribbon

Archery Grade 5

Matthew Wesco — Champion

Noah Schoettle — Reserve Champion

Noelle Fry — Honor

Gemma Stickel — Honor

Kaylee Witmer — Honor

Abigail Ellis — Blue Ribbon

Peter Fussner — Blue Ribbon

Lucas Garcia — Blue Ribbon

Elaina Halle — Blue Ribbon

Henry Hire — Blue Ribbon

Landon Josephthal — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Kal-El Pinela — Blue Ribbon

Aidan Lang — Blue Ribbon

Cedric Martin — Blue Ribbon

Samuel McDonald — Blue Ribbon

Genevieve Mitschelen — Blue Ribbon

Jaycik Piasecki — Blue Ribbon

Hannah Roberts — Blue Ribbon

Andi Snyder — Blue Ribbon

Adalynne Tidwell — Blue Ribbon

Kaitlyn Walker — Blue Ribbon

Leland Wallace-Kenyon — Blue Ribbon

Wellington Yordy — Blue Ribbon

Archery Grade 6

Lainey Trenshaw — Champion

Daijon Stoll — Reserve Champion

Evolette Hawkins — Honor

Elijah Wesco — Honor

Jeremy Bontrager — Blue Ribbon

Isaac Cook — Blue Ribbon

Brennan Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Alyssa Eberly — Blue Ribbon

Silas Fervida — Blue Ribbon

Gabriel Goeglein — Blue Ribbon

William Gorsuch — Blue Ribbon

William Herr — Blue Ribbon

Grayson Hochstetler — Blue Ribbon

Henry King — Blue Ribbon

Emily Leeper — Blue Ribbon

Oliver Martin — Blue Ribbon

Hudson Miller — Blue Ribbon

Luke Mounsithiraj — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Newton — Blue Ribbon

Kingston Steffen — Blue Ribbon

Noah Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Dominic Tinervia — Blue Ribbon

Kaitlyn Troyer — Blue Ribbon

Seamus Tuttle — Blue Ribbon

Audrey Wallach — Blue Ribbon

Marin Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Wes Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Dominic Tinervia — Blue Ribbon

Archery Grade 7

Jackson Keck — Champion

Parker Yoder — Reserve Champion

Morgan Cole — Honor

Claire Gall — Honor

Carson Kuhn — Honor

Gavin Lash — Honor

Lucas Miller — Honor

Ethan Sloan — Honor

Micah Stroup — Honor

Alana Stump — Honor

Noah Subera — Honor

Christian Cole — Blue Ribbon

Ashlyn Borzeniatow — Blue Ribbon

Astella Drudge — Blue Ribbon

Anthony Eberly — Blue Ribbon

Aaron Gregg — Blue Ribbon

Rebecca Hochstetler — Blue Ribbon

Faith Miller — Blue Ribbon

Darren Moore — Blue Ribbon

Liam Rumfelt — Blue Ribbon

Parker Smith — Blue Ribbon

Michaela Wells — Blue Ribbon

Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon

Karmela Lawrence — Blue Ribbon

Archery Grade 8

Anna Fussner — Champion

Chad Renner — Reserve Champion

Evan Cash — Honor

Ethan Graber — Honor

Eli Heckathorn — Honor

Linden Musser — Honor

Neila Rumfelt — Honor

Isaiah Stump — Purple Ribbon

Madalyn Becola — Blue Ribbon

Briene Bemis — Blue Ribbon

Jacob Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Matthew Cummings — Blue Ribbon

Naomi Diaz — Blue Ribbon

Alexus Elion — Blue Ribbon

Forrest Goeglein — Blue Ribbon

Andrew Imel — Blue Ribbon

Brenden Jacobs — Blue Ribbon

Pierce Lucas — Blue Ribbon

Hayden Miller — Blue Ribbon

Nova Robertson — Blue Ribbon

Alexander Scales — Blue Ribbon

Ella Schmucker — Blue Ribbon

Erik Snyder — Blue Ribbon

Zach Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Emily Tinsley — Blue Ribbon

Josiah Crabtree — Blue Ribbon

Archery Grade 9

Anthony Snyder — Champion

Blake Ewell — Reserve Champion

Allison Cook — Honor

Gretchen Fervida — Honor

Caleb Gall — Honor

Christopher Goorhouse — Honor

Marshall Grotrian — Honor

Triston Lightner — Honor

Ian Miller — Honor

Payton Pate — Honor

Trevor Riegsecker — Honor

Ezekiel Smith — Honor

Sawyer Yoder — Honor

Caleb Barnard — Blue Ribbon

Landon Beasy — Blue Ribbon

Nathan Bontrager — Blue Ribbon

Cameron Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Logan Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Theodore Grossman — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Hampel — Blue Ribbon

Dariana Hernandez — Blue Ribbon

Marley King — Blue Ribbon

Isaac Maust — Blue Ribbon

Jake Parrish — Blue Ribbon

Addyson Piasecki — Blue Ribbon

Alexander Sharp — Blue Ribbon

Liam Stroup — Blue Ribbon

Zachary Walker — Blue Ribbon

Ava Yordy — Blue Ribbon

Stephen Yowell — Blue Ribbon

Archery Grade 10

Liam Tuttle — Champion

Trevor Witmer — Grand Champion

Hudson Borzeniatow — Reserve Champion

Caitilin Bemis — Honor

Titus Calkins — Honor

Titus Eby — Honor

Owen Gorsuch — Honor

Hunter Kauffman — Honor

Micah C. Lehman — Honor

Aiden Miller — Honor

Catherine Miller — Honor

Brayden Mitschelen — Honor

Ian Newton — Honor

John Renner — Honor

Jaydon Riegsecker — Honor

Megan Rosenbrock — Honor

Dirk Rumfelt — Honor

Thomas Wallace-Kenyon — Honor

Joshua Woods — Honor

Brad Yoder — Honor

Chloe Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Alexander Eberly — Blue Ribbon

Owen Granger — Blue Ribbon

Riley Kim — Blue Ribbon

Brianna Lechlitner — Blue Ribbon

Cloey Miller — Blue Ribbon

Cadon Musser — Blue Ribbon

Austin Pate — Blue Ribbon

Avery Runge — Blue Ribbon

Nathaniel Sease — Blue Ribbon

Matthew Senn — Blue Ribbon

Ashley Snyder — Blue Ribbon

Kennedy Yordy — Blue Ribbon

Archery Grade 11

Sadie Beasy — Champion

Theresa Fussner — Reserve Champion

Michael Wesco — Reserve Grand Champion

Jackson Cole — Honor

Thomas Eldridge — Honor

Carson Gull — Honor

Jessie Price — Honor

Isaac Simmons — Honor

Connor Stacy — Honor

Samuel Yoder — Honor

Aiden Yowell — Honor

Timothy Blough — Blue Ribbon

Zakary DeVries — Blue Ribbon

Savannah Gregg — Blue Ribbon

Karrington Horvath — Blue Ribbon

Esther Leatherman — Blue Ribbon

Mitchell Stump — Blue Ribbon

Archery Grade 12

Cameron Yoder — Champion

Gabriel Kinne — Reserve Champion

Casey Beasy — Honor

Zak Martin — Honor

Caleb Becker — Honor

Cincade Drudge — Honor

Benjamin Ellis — Honor

Aubrey Hochstetler — Honor

Michael Moore — Honor

Jazmine Murillo — Honor

Robin Musser — Honor

Wesley Riegsecker — Honor

Emeline Sneddon — Honor

Jonathan Wesco — Honor

Samantha Kemper — Honor

Sydney Hamsher — Blue Ribbon

Paige Jacobs — Blue Ribbon

Julia Moser — Blue Ribbon

Jordyn Selman — Blue Ribbon

Reagan Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

PISTOL

Pistol Grade 8

Christopher Bowers — Champion

Chad Renner — Reserve Champion

Chapman Brinks — Blue Ribbon

Anna Fussner — Blue Ribbon

Brenden Jacobs — Blue Ribbon

Nova Robertson — Blue Ribbon

Isaiah Stump — Blue Ribbon

Pistol Grade 9

Sawyer Yoder — Champion

Blake Ewell — Reserve Champion

Tenille Wogoman — Blue Ribbon

Landon Beasy — Blue Ribbon

Aiden Boggs — Blue Ribbon

Tovi Brown — Blue Ribbon

Anthony Burkheimer — Blue Ribbon

Christopher Goorhouse — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Hampel — Blue Ribbon

Abigail High — Blue Ribbon

Jackson Josephthal — Blue Ribbon

Caleb Leatherman — Blue Ribbon

Zachary Lee — Blue Ribbon

Logan Moore — Blue Ribbon

Payton Pate — Blue Ribbon

Trevor Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon

Zachary Walker — Blue Ribbon

Pistol Grade 10

John Renner — Champion

Evan Johnson — Reserve Champion

Trevor Witmer — Reserve Grand Champion

Titus Calkins — Honor

Brayden Mitschelen — Honor

Ivan Smith — Honor

Curtis Drake — Blue Ribbon

Hudson Borzeniatow — Blue Ribbon

Alexander Eberly — Blue Ribbon

Titus Eby — Blue Ribbon

Owen Gorsuch — Blue Ribbon

Brytton Hollowell — Blue Ribbon

Hunter Kauffman — Blue Ribbon

Brianna Lechlitner — Blue Ribbon

Micah C. Lehman — Blue Ribbon

Ryan Miller — Blue Ribbon

Cadon Musser — Blue Ribbon

Ian Newton — Blue Ribbon

Steven Pendell — Blue Ribbon

Jaydon Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon

Dirk Rumfelt — Blue Ribbon

Avery Runge — Blue Ribbon

Nathaniel Sease — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon

Brad Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Pistol Grade 11

Jessie Price — Champion

Mitchell Stump — Reserve Champion

Nicholas Anderson — Blue Ribbon

Dillon Boggs — Blue Ribbon

Kenneth Boswell — Blue Ribbon

Zakary DeVries — Blue Ribbon

Enya Diaz — Blue Ribbon

Ashley Goorhouse — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Hochstetler — Blue Ribbon

Nathan Miller — Blue Ribbon

Brooklynn Pate — Blue Ribbon

Isaac Simmons — Blue Ribbon

Kaitlyn Smith — Blue Ribbon

Connor Stacy — Blue Ribbon

Joseph Stutsman — Blue Ribbon

Michael Wesco — Blue Ribbon

Samuel Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Zane Cole — Blue Ribbon

Pistol Grade 12

Jonathan Wesco — Champion

Wesley Riegsecker — Grand Champion

Paige Jacobs — Reserve Champion

Micah Graber — Honor

Gabriel Kinne — Honor

Caleb Becker — Blue Ribbon

Benjamin Ellis — Blue Ribbon

Trenton Iwema — Blue Ribbon

Samantha Kemper — Blue Ribbon

Michael Moore — Blue Ribbon

Robin Musser — Blue Ribbon

Dominic Riffle — Blue Ribbon

Jordyn Selman — Blue Ribbon

Reagan Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Hannah Zentz — Blue Ribbon

RIFLE

Rifle Grade 3

Brodric Thrash — Champion

Alexander Miller — Reserve Champion

Griffin Campbell — Blue Ribbon

Eloise Mitschelen — Blue Ribbon

Rifle Grade 4

Lucille Manning — Champion

Ezra Stump — Reserve Champion

Kyler Drake — Blue Ribbon

Elias Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Evan Bowman — Blue Ribbon

Warren Dills — Blue Ribbon

Lucas Dreier — Blue Ribbon

Caston Drudge — Blue Ribbon

Theodore English — Blue Ribbon

Hudson Hart — Blue Ribbon

Darick Hernandez — Blue Ribbon

Landon Holdeman — Blue Ribbon

Brekkin Johnson — Blue Ribbon

Keaton Kaufman — Blue Ribbon

Colton Lechlitner — Blue Ribbon

Samantha Miller — Blue Ribbon

Raegan Motz — Blue Ribbon

Blake Nafziger — Blue Ribbon

Nolan Rasler — Blue Ribbon

Wesson Shetler — Blue Ribbon

Lilly A Smith — Blue Ribbon

Ezekiel Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Zane Trovatore — Blue Ribbon

Mahayla Clem — Blue Ribbon

Howard Wait — Blue Ribbon

Isaac Whitehead — Blue Ribbon

Micah Wickey — Blue Ribbon

Rifle Grade 5

Aidan Lang — Champion

Landon Hurst — Reserve Champion

Lucas Garcia — Honor

Michael Shaffer — Honor

Matthew Wesco — Honor

Tatum Baber — Blue Ribbon

Jonathan Barden — Blue Ribbon

Camdyn Borkholder — Blue Ribbon

Oliver Browning — Blue Ribbon

Roland Browning — Blue Ribbon

Kylee Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Abigail Ellis — Blue Ribbon

Noelle Fry — Blue Ribbon

Peter Fussner — Blue Ribbon

Elaina Halle — Blue Ribbon

Moses Hart — Blue Ribbon

Henry Hire — Blue Ribbon

Isaac Imel — Blue Ribbon

Landon Josephthal — Blue Ribbon

Kaden Kemp — Blue Ribbon

Will Mast — Blue Ribbon

Samuel McDonald — Blue Ribbon

Charlie Miller — Blue Ribbon

Coltan Miller — Blue Ribbon

Genevieve Mitschelen — Blue Ribbon

Jaycik Piasecki — Blue Ribbon

Cristian Sandoval — Blue Ribbon

Elianna Smith — Blue Ribbon

Kennedy Stier — Blue Ribbon

Hayden Stroup — Blue Ribbon

Adalynne Tidwell — Blue Ribbon

Moana Clem — Blue Ribbon

Leland Wallace-Kenyon — Blue Ribbon

James Wesco — Blue Ribbon

Kathleen Whalen — Blue Ribbon

Kaylee Witmer — Blue Ribbon

Cannon Lantz — Blue Ribbon

Rifle Grade 6

Kaitlyn Troyer — Champion

Obadiah Bradley — Reserve Champion

Alyssa Eberly — Honor

Mason Harshberger — Honor

Evolette Hawkins — Honor

Grayson Hochstetler — Honor

Dominic Tinervia — Honor

Adalyn Trovatore — Honor

Elijah Wesco — Honor

Mitchell Drake — Blue Ribbon

Ryker Elrod — Blue Ribbon

Grayson Accoe — Blue Ribbon

Isaac Cook — Blue Ribbon

Preston Coy — Blue Ribbon

Brennan Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Tori Elliott — Blue Ribbon

Henry King — Blue Ribbon

Logan Leatherman — Blue Ribbon

Truman Mast — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Newton — Blue Ribbon

Alexis Pattico — Blue Ribbon

Sylas Richer — Blue Ribbon

Ryne Schramm — Blue Ribbon

Rosalie Smith — Blue Ribbon

Daijon Stoll — Blue Ribbon

Noah Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Seamus Tuttle — Blue Ribbon

Wes Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Jude Yordy — Blue Ribbon

Isaiah Davis — Blue Ribbon

Jeremy Bontrager — Blue Ribbon

Rifle Grade 7

Lucas Miller — Champion

Gavin Lash — Reserve Champion

Christian Cole — Honor

Camden Anderson — Honor

Anthony Eberly — Honor

Grant Garber — Honor

Jackson Keck — Honor

Rebekah Miller — Honor

Darren Moore — Honor

Liam Rumfelt — Honor

Alana Stump — Honor

Dylan Titterington — Honor

Landon Wales — Honor

III Wesco — Honor

Conner Yoder — Honor

Parker Yoder — Honor

Morgan Cole — Honor

Karmela Lawrence — Honor

Ryan Bontrager — Blue Ribbon

Ashlyn Borzeniatow — Blue Ribbon

Riah Byng — Blue Ribbon

Abigail Conrod — Blue Ribbon

Claire Gall — Blue Ribbon

Joel Garber — Blue Ribbon

Brooks Geiger — Blue Ribbon

Aaron Gregg — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Holds — Blue Ribbon

Colin Lechlitner — Blue Ribbon

Raegan Lehman — Blue Ribbon

Faith Miller — Blue Ribbon

Jaxson Senders — Blue Ribbon

Parker Smith — Blue Ribbon

Ty Stahly — Blue Ribbon

William Stier — Blue Ribbon

Micah Stroup — Blue Ribbon

Michaela Wells — Blue Ribbon

Hannah Wesco — Blue Ribbon

Dakota Wickey — Blue Ribbon

Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon

Logan Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Rifle Grade 8

Chapman Brinks — Champion

Jacob Cripe — Reserve Champion

Kharece Barden — Honor

Adler Bender — Honor

Christopher Bowers — Honor

Anna Fussner — Honor

Julie Kercher — Honor

Dallas Kuhn — Honor

Maddie Leatherman — Honor

Brett Mast — Honor

Neila Rumfelt — Honor

Landon Russell — Honor

Isaiah Stump — Honor

Zach Stutzman — Honor

Liv Tuttle — Honor

Wynn Bonning — Blue Ribbon

Josiah Crabtree — Blue Ribbon

Matthew Cummings — Blue Ribbon

Grayson Eash — Blue Ribbon

Alexus Elion — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Graber — Blue Ribbon

Liam Grove — Blue Ribbon

Eli Heckathorn — Blue Ribbon

Brenden Jacobs — Blue Ribbon

Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon

Linden Musser — Blue Ribbon

Chad Renner — Blue Ribbon

Abram Rickard — Blue Ribbon

Nova Robertson — Blue Ribbon

Alexander Scales — Blue Ribbon

Emily Tinsley — Blue Ribbon

Rifle Grade 9

Ethan Hampel — Champion

Trevor Riegsecker — Reserve Champion

Tenille Wogoman — Honor

Tucker Baber — Honor

Landon Beasy — Honor

Allison Cook — Honor

Paige Truman — Honor

Caleb Gall — Honor

Christopher Goorhouse — Honor

Dariana Hernandez — Honor

Jackson Josephthal — Honor

Marley King — Honor

Zachary Lee — Honor

Ian Miller — Honor

Logan Moore — Honor

Alexander Nixon — Honor

Payton Pate — Honor

Josiah Schrock — Honor

Kendra Witmer — Honor

Sawyer Yoder — Honor

Ethan Zentz — Honor

Cole Lantz — Honor

Blake Ewell — Honor

Abigail High — Blue Ribbon

Aiden Boggs — Blue Ribbon

Nathan Bontrager — Blue Ribbon

Tovi Brown — Blue Ribbon

Gavin Clark — Blue Ribbon

Logan Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Caleb Leatherman — Blue Ribbon

Degan Lenhart — Blue Ribbon

Triston Lightner — Blue Ribbon

Jude Miller — Blue Ribbon

Sydnee Oakes — Blue Ribbon

Jake Parrish — Blue Ribbon

Alexander Sharp — Blue Ribbon

Ezekiel Smith — Blue Ribbon

Liam Stroup — Blue Ribbon

Zachary Walker — Blue Ribbon

Sarah Young — Blue Ribbon

Rifle Grade 10

Titus Calkins — Champion

Trevor Witmer — Grand Champion

Dirk Rumfelt — Reserve Champion

Curtis Drake — Honor

Hudson Borzeniatow — Honor

Alexander Eberly — Honor

Owen Gorsuch — Honor

Shawn Hochstetler — Honor

Evan Johnson — Honor

Hunter Kauffman — Honor

Aaron Kemper — Honor

Brianna Lechlitner — Honor

Catherine Miller — Honor

Josiah Miller — Honor

Myla Miller — Honor

Brayden Mitschelen — Honor

Cadon Musser — Honor

Ian Newton — Honor

John Renner — Honor

Avery Runge — Honor

Liam Tuttle — Honor

Thomas Wallace-Kenyon — Honor

Kyle Walther — Honor

Brad Yoder — Honor

Sophia Brown — Blue Ribbon

Titus Eby — Blue Ribbon

Brytton Hollowell — Blue Ribbon

Cloey Miller — Blue Ribbon

Ryan Miller — Blue Ribbon

Megan Rosenbrock — Blue Ribbon

Nathaniel Sease — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon

Rifle Grade 11

Nicholas Anderson — Champion

Michael Wesco — Reserve Champion

Hunter Ambrosen — Honor

Zane Cole — Honor

Zakary DeVries — Honor

Enya Diaz — Honor

Thomas Eldridge — Honor

Savannah Gregg — Honor

Carson Gull — Honor

Ethan Hochstetler — Honor

Jackson Kuhn — Honor

Jacob Murphy — Honor

Brooklynn Pate — Honor

Jessie Price — Honor

Isaac Simmons — Honor

Connor Stacy — Honor

Mitchell Stump — Honor

Samuel Yoder — Honor

Andrew Stump — Honor

Dillon Boggs — Blue Ribbon

Ashley Goorhouse — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Granger — Blue Ribbon

Esther Leatherman — Blue Ribbon

Joseph Stutsman — Blue Ribbon

Rifle Grade 12

Caleb Becker — Champion

Benjamin Ellis — Reserve Champion

Wesley Riegsecker — Reserve Grand Champion

Tyler Clark — Honor

Trenton Iwema — Honor

Paige Jacobs — Honor

Brandon Kauffman — Honor

Gabriel Kinne — Honor

Christian Kuhn — Honor

Michael Moore — Honor

Robin Musser — Honor

Dominic Riffle — Honor

Jordyn Selman — Honor

Reagan Stutzman — Honor

Jonathan Wesco — Honor

Hannah Zentz — Honor

Casey Beasy — Blue Ribbon

Ava Brown — Blue Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

SHOTGUN

Shotgun Grade 5

Elaina Halle — Champion

Genevieve Mitschelen — Reserve Champion

Shotgun Grade 6

Obadiah Bradley — Champion

Alyssa Eberly — Reserve Champion

Mitchell Drake — Blue Ribbon

Henry King — Blue Ribbon

Shotgun Grade 7

Parker Yoder — Champion

Joel Garber — Reserve Champion

Casen Custer — Blue Ribbon

Anthony Eberly — Blue Ribbon

Aaron Gregg — Blue Ribbon

Collin King — Blue Ribbon

Colin Lechlitner — Blue Ribbon

Liam Rumfelt — Blue Ribbon

Alana Stump — Blue Ribbon

Conner Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Shotgun Grade 8

Chapman Brinks — Champion

Chad Renner — Reserve Champion

Ethan Graber — Blue Ribbon

Linden Musser — Blue Ribbon

Neila Rumfelt — Blue Ribbon

Isaiah Stump — Blue Ribbon

Shotgun Grade 9

Sawyer Yoder — Champion

Blake Ewell — Reserve Champion

Landon Beasy — Blue Ribbon

Tovi Brown — Blue Ribbon

Anthony Burkheimer — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Hampel — Blue Ribbon

Jackson Josephthal — Blue Ribbon

Caleb Leatherman — Blue Ribbon

Triston Lightner — Blue Ribbon

Trevor Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon

Kendra Witmer — Blue Ribbon

Shotgun Grade 10

Avery Runge — Champion

Trevor Witmer — Grand Champion

Brad Yoder — Reserve Champion

John Renner — Reserve Grand Champion

Curtis Drake — Blue Ribbon

Hudson Borzeniatow — Blue Ribbon

Luke Conrod — Blue Ribbon

Brooks Custer — Blue Ribbon

Alexander Eberly — Blue Ribbon

Owen Gorsuch — Blue Ribbon

Evan Johnson — Blue Ribbon

Hunter Kauffman — Blue Ribbon

Brianna Lechlitner — Blue Ribbon

Micah C. Lehman — Blue Ribbon

Brayden Mitschelen — Blue Ribbon

Cadon Musser — Blue Ribbon

Ian Newton — Blue Ribbon

Dirk Rumfelt — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon

Shotgun Grade 11

Nicholas Anderson — Champion

Isaac Simmons — Reserve Champion

Hunter Ambrosen — Honor

Kenneth Boswell — Honor

Evan Hartzler — Honor

Mitchell Stump — Honor

Michael Wesco — Honor

Carson Gull — Blue Ribbon

Ian Nafziger — Blue Ribbon

Andrew Stump — Blue Ribbon

Samuel Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Shotgun Grade 12

Blaine Miller — Champion

Caleb Becker — Reserve Champion

Aiden Bemis — Blue Ribbon

Aidan Bujalski — Blue Ribbon

Cohen Custer — Blue Ribbon

Benjamin Ellis — Blue Ribbon

Micah Graber — Blue Ribbon

Paige Jacobs — Blue Ribbon

Eric Jennings — Blue Ribbon

Gabriel Kinne — Blue Ribbon

Michael Moore — Blue Ribbon

Robin Musser — Blue Ribbon

Wesley Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon

Dominic Riffle — Blue Ribbon

Reagan Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Jonathan Wesco — Blue Ribbon

Hannah Zentz — Blue Ribbon

STATE GARDEN

GARDEN COLLECTION (GC)

3 Plate (GC)

Connor Hively — Champion, Honor

Addison Keck — Reserve Champion

Domenic Furfaro — Honor

Emily Leeper — Honor

Kara Hively — Honor

Oliver Nisen — Blue Ribbon

Rose Leeper — Blue Ribbon

Cole Hively — Blue Ribbon

4 Plate (GC)

Lauren Keck — Champion, Honor

Cole Hively — Reserve Champion

Owen Nisen — Honor

Connor Hively — Honor

Marley King — Blue Ribbon

5 Plate (GC)

Lydia Nisen — Champion

Addison Nisen — Honor, Reserve Champion

Brockton Miller — Blue Ribbon

GARDEN EDUCATION (GE)

Level B (GE)

Graham Miller — State Fair

Makenzie Mackowiak — Reserve Champion

HERB (HB)

Basil (HB)

Marley King — Honor, Reserve Champion

Catnip (HB)

Kaitlyn Walker — Blue Ribbon

Coriander or Cilantro (HB)

Makenzie Mackowiak — Blue Ribbon

Mint (HB)

Lucy Hire — Blue Ribbon

Rosemary (HB)

Marley King — Champion, Honor

Sage (HB)

Kaitlyn Walker — Blue Ribbon

Thyme (HB)

Marley King — Honor

POTATO (PO)

Other (PO)

Emily Leeper — Champion

Rose Leeper — Reserve Champion

SINGLE VEGETABLE (SV)

Beans, snap, green, or wax (SV)

Abbigail Culp — Honor

Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Nathaniel Snyder — Blue Ribbon

Hannah Snyder — Blue Ribbon

Tenley Groves — Blue Ribbon

Turner Groves — Blue Ribbon

Beans, navy, kidney, shell out, etc. (SV)

Izobel Kelly — Honor

Moriah Kelly — Honor

Marissa Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Aiden Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Beets (SV)

Emily Leeper — Blue Ribbon

Rose Leeper — Blue Ribbon

Broccoli (SV)

Lydia Nisen — Honor

Cabbage, Round, flat or pointed type (SV)

Kaitlyn Walker — Blue Ribbon

Corn, Sweet-yellow, white or bi-color (SV)

Lydia Nisen — Honor

Cucumbers, Dill pickling (SV)

Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon

Cucumbers, Slicing with seeds (SV)

Zachary Walker — Honor

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Eggplant (SV)

Lauren Keck — Honor

Onions, Red, yellow or white (SV)

Brockton Miller — Honor

Connor Hively — Honor

Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Peas, Edible pods (snow peas, etc) (SV)

Abbigail Culp — Blue Ribbon

Peppers, Bell type (SV)

Addison Keck — Honor

Lydia Nisen — Honor

Emily Leeper — Honor

Kara Hively — Honor

Connor Hively — Honor

Caleb Layne — Blue Ribbon

Peppers, Chili type (SV)

Kara Hively — Blue Ribbon

Cole Hively — Blue Ribbon

Peppers, Banana, long, wax, or Hungarian type (SV)

Kaitlyn Walker — Honor

Cole Hively — Honor

Connor Hively — Blue Ribbon

Rose Leeper — Blue Ribbon

Peppers, Jalepeno type (SV)

Cole Hively — Honor

Connor Hively — Honor

Chloe Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Hannah Snyder — Blue Ribbon

Domenic Furfaro — Blue Ribbon

Damian Murillo — Blue Ribbon

Peppers, New Mexican, long green, Anaheim type (SV)

Cole Hively — Honor

Connor Hively — Honor

Kara Hively — Blue Ribbon

Potato (SV)

Emily Leeper — Honor

Hannah Snyder — Blue Ribbon

Domenic Furfaro — Blue Ribbon

Rose Leeper — Blue Ribbon

Squash, Scallops or patty pans (SV)

Mckinley Kopp — Blue Ribbon

Squash, Zucchini or cocozelle (SV)

Lydia Nisen — Honor

Caleb Layne — Honor

Emily Leeper — Honor

Domenic Furfaro — Blue Ribbon

Chloe Cripe — Blue Ribbon

TOMATO PLATE (TM)

Tomatoes, Small cherry or pear (TM)

Lydia Nisen — Honor

Baylee Randall — Honor

Makenzie Mackowiak — Blue Ribbon

Damian Murillo — Blue Ribbon

STATE PROJECTS

AEROSPACE (AE)

Beginner (AE)

Grady Hose — State Fair

Harper Biggs — Honor

Theodore English — Honor

Alexis Hunley — Blue Ribbon

Paul Gwaltney — Blue Ribbon

Emeric Seiler — Blue Ribbon

Lucas Renton — Blue Ribbon

Samuel Renton — Blue Ribbon

James Weaver — Blue Ribbon

Lena Claassen — Blue Ribbon

Westen Pressler — Blue Ribbon

Jasper Method — Blue Ribbon

Aedan Wolford — Blue Ribbon

Intermediate (AE)

Brenden Jacobs — State Fair

Carter Troup — Reserve Champion

Darren Moore — Blue Ribbon

Isabella Anderson — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Claassen — Blue Ribbon

Peyton Woods — Blue Ribbon

Trey Branneman — Blue Ribbon

Adric Zehr — Blue Ribbon

Karston Zehr — Blue Ribbon

Zak Nisley — Blue Ribbon

Advanced (AE)

Paige Jacobs — State Fair

Jayden Rassi — Reserve Champion

Claire Weldy — Honor

Logan Moore — Blue Ribbon

Matthew Thomas — Blue Ribbon

Marshall Grotrian — Blue Ribbon

Trevor Van Daele — Blue Ribbon

Jeremy Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

BEEKEEPING (BK)

Single Honey Product (BK)

Luke Datzman — Champion

CAKE DECORATING (CK)

Beginner (CK)

Cheyenne George — State Fair

Maya Foor — Reserve Champion

Addison Nisen — Honor

Raelynn George — Honor

Leah Datzman — Honor

Johanna Geiser — Blue Ribbon

Breonna Stephenson — Blue Ribbon

Eden Mast — Blue Ribbon

Kaitlyn Walker — Blue Ribbon

Kathrynn Miller — Blue Ribbon

Skylar Sevison — Blue Ribbon

Marissa Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Izobel Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Brystol Ewers — Blue Ribbon

Haley Phelps — Blue Ribbon

Taran Gruver — Blue Ribbon

Adeline Yerger — Blue Ribbon

Macy Neese — Blue Ribbon

Joselena Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Nola Scott — Blue Ribbon

Intermediate (CK)

Zoe Nisley — State Fair

Claire Cunningham — Reserve Champion

Karmela Lawrence — Honor

Linley Borntrager — Blue Ribbon

Joscelyn Ewers — Blue Ribbon

Analise Potsander — Blue Ribbon

Kensie Johnson — Blue Ribbon

Nova Robertson — Blue Ribbon

Advanced (CK)

Kane Bellman — State Fair

Moriah Kelly — Reserve Champion

Kennidy Todd — Honor

Aiden Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Stevie Plank — Blue Ribbon

Ashley Goorhouse — Blue Ribbon

CAT POSTER OR DISPLAY (CP)

Beginner (CP)

Kaitlyn Walker — State Fair

Anna Yoder — Honor

Riley Powell — Honor

Alena Hochstetler — Honor

Emma Lehman — Blue Ribbon

Intermediate (CP)

Kaitlyn Troyer — State Fair

Ava Steele — Honor

Madison Slabach — Blue Ribbon

Advanced (CP)

Christina Eiler — State Fair

CHILD DEVELOPMENT (CD)

Level A (CD)

Norah Yutzy — State Fair

Level B (CD)

Leah Yutzy — State Fair

Ella Fradenburg — Reserve Champion

Level C (CD)

Anna Yutzy — State Fair

Hayleigh Sherman — Reserve Champion

Lana Cripe — Honor

Emma Fradenburg — Honor

Level D (CD)

Chelsea Hickman — State Fair

Grace Anderson — Reserve Champion, State Fair

COMPUTER (CO)

Beginner (CO)

Keaton Kaufman — State Fair

Haven Kurtz — Blue Ribbon

Intermediate (CO)

Chad Renner — State Fair

Advanced (CO)

Juan Lester — State Fair

Ethan Sharp — Blue Ribbon

CONSTRUCTION AND ARCHITECTURAL REPLICA (CA)

Beginner (CA)

Francis O’Neil — Champion

Jackson Blue — Honor

Kaitlyn Walker — Honor

Nathan Miller — Honor

Reylyn Mitschelen — Honor

Wyatt Miller — Honor

Andrew Krazit — Honor

Alexis Hunley — Blue Ribbon

Abram Korenstra — Blue Ribbon

Aidan Lang — Blue Ribbon

Grace DeMauro — Blue Ribbon

Gavin Gran — Blue Ribbon

Justin Gran — Blue Ribbon

Lia Frye — Blue Ribbon

Declyn Miller — Blue Ribbon

Aydin Espinoza — Blue Ribbon

Charles Granzow — Blue Ribbon

Micah Alba — Blue Ribbon

Elijah Troyer — Blue Ribbon

Luke Borke — Blue Ribbon

Silas Gingerich — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Miller — Blue Ribbon

Malachi Shorter — Blue Ribbon

Jaxsen Klein — Blue Ribbon

Jackson Showalter — Blue Ribbon

Francis O’Neil — Blue Ribbon

James Weaver — Blue Ribbon

Jake Jacobs — Blue Ribbon

Maxin VanCamp — Blue Ribbon

Colton Lechlitner — Blue Ribbon

Keaton Kaufman — Blue Ribbon

Will Mast — Blue Ribbon

Bennett Kingsley — Blue Ribbon

Alison Travis — Blue Ribbon

Nora Cunningham — Blue Ribbon

Fletcher Stair — Blue Ribbon

Harrison Whalen — Blue Ribbon

James Morley — Blue Ribbon

Riley Cunningham — Blue Ribbon

Kaden Cunningham — Blue Ribbon

Carsten Gull — Blue Ribbon

Zavier Marsh — Blue Ribbon

Amari Stoll — Blue Ribbon

Eden Mehl — Blue Ribbon

Avery Butler — Blue Ribbon

Aden Butler — Blue Ribbon

Elliott Dugger — Blue Ribbon

Simon Thwaits — Blue Ribbon

Alexander Calentine — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Mojica — Blue Ribbon

Isaac Horst — Blue Ribbon

Matthew Schieber — Blue Ribbon

Chierstin Kramer — Blue Ribbon

Jaidyn Smith — Blue Ribbon

Leland Wallace-Kenyon — Blue Ribbon

Emeric Seiler — Blue Ribbon

Brea Highley — Blue Ribbon

Drew Polston — Blue Ribbon

Kiante Neuenschwander — Blue Ribbon

Charles Lee — Blue Ribbon

Mackenzie Gower/Stauffer — Blue Ribbon

Liam Scott — Blue Ribbon

Chandler Wernlund — Blue Ribbon

Ivan Hernandez — Blue Ribbon

Kyland Wolfgang — Blue Ribbon

Emitt Goorhouse — Blue Ribbon

Intermediate (CA)

Benjamin Buss — State Fair

Mylah Vu — Reserve Champion

Braden Stout — Reserve Champion

Joel Garber — Honor

Lana Cripe — Honor

Matthew Pfeiffer — Honor

Elijah Voth — Honor

Gabriel Bruning — Honor

Ruthie Miller — Honor

Xadrian Hofmeister — Blue Ribbon

Koltyn Frye — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Newton — Blue Ribbon

Micah Corwin — Blue Ribbon

Blake Miller — Blue Ribbon

Gavin Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Joseph O’Neil — Blue Ribbon

Reid Kniller — Blue Ribbon

Carson Kinsey — Blue Ribbon

Amber Handrich — Blue Ribbon

Landon Kauffman — Blue Ribbon

Aaron Hatfield — Blue Ribbon

Kian Hornish — Blue Ribbon

Carson Golden — Blue Ribbon

Daijon Stoll — Blue Ribbon

Hudson Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Abram Mehl — Blue Ribbon

Emily Leeper — Blue Ribbon

Garrett Hufford — Blue Ribbon

Malorie Kramer — Blue Ribbon

Keegan Smith — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Tinsley — Blue Ribbon

Scarlette Collins — Blue Ribbon

Mj Scearse — Blue Ribbon

Kaleb Newman — Blue Ribbon

Micah Eversole — Blue Ribbon

Advanced (CA)

Peyton Graber — Champion

David Buck — Reserve Champion

Isaac Free — Honor

Olivia Shank — Honor

William Malone — Honor

Bryce Nafziger — Honor

Brooklynn Pate — Honor

Clark Current — Blue Ribbon

Emily Granzow — Blue Ribbon

Chloe Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Ian Newton — Blue Ribbon

Herbert Geiger — Blue Ribbon

Ezekiel Waits — Blue Ribbon

Nathaniel Sease — Blue Ribbon

Leighton Gingerich — Blue Ribbon

Breckin Stair — Blue Ribbon

Thomas Wallace-Kenyon — Blue Ribbon

Daniel Cervantes — Blue Ribbon

Conner Baldwin — Blue Ribbon

Austin Pate — Blue Ribbon

Moriah Kelly — Blue Ribbon

CONSUMER CLOTHING (CC)

Beginner (CC)

Leah Datzman — Honor, State Fair

Anna Yoder — Honor

Greenlee Munoz — Honor

Addison Lang — Blue Ribbon

Ruth Green — Blue Ribbon

Intermediate (CC)

Mya Mathews — Honor, State Fair

Addison Mojica — Blue Ribbon

Lauren Pressler — Blue Ribbon

Advanced (CC)

Sophia Grubbs — Honor, State Fair

CREATIVE WRITING (CW)

Beginner (CW)

Haven Reinking — State Fair

Nadia Wheeler — Blue Ribbon

Addyson Gerig — Blue Ribbon

Merci Green — Blue Ribbon

Matthew Wesco — Blue Ribbon

Intermediate (CW)

Chad Renner — State Fair

Ashlynn Sessler — Blue Ribbon

Advanced (CW)

Jonathan Wesco — State Fair

Kalli Kauffman — Blue Ribbon

DOG OR POSTER DISPLAY (DP)

Beginner (DP)

Stella Fink — State Fair

Marissa May — Reserve Champion

Aliyah Mohler — Blue Ribbon

Judah Detwiler — Blue Ribbon

Jasmine Tamlin — Blue Ribbon

Kylee Sheley — Blue Ribbon

Adilynn Hernandez — Blue Ribbon

Intermediate (DP)

Alyssa Shank — State Fair

Advanced (DP)

Maya Narayan — State Fair

Emma Cripe — Reserve Champion

Ellie Cripe — Honor

Joshua Narayan — Honor

ELECTRIC (EL)

Level 1 (EL)

Charlie Gall — State Fair

Zackary Faulkner — Blue Ribbon

Brayson Hartford — Blue Ribbon

Level 2 (EL)

Zane VanDiepenbos — State Fair

Titan Jaberg — Reserve Champion

Owen Nisen — Blue Ribbon

Level 3 (EL)

Chad Renner — State Fair

Brenden Jacobs — Reserve Champion

Level 4 (EL)

Sophia Grubbs — State Fair

James Goddard — Reserve Champion

Advanced Electric (EL)

Ella Yoder — State Fair

Advanced Electronic (EL)

Tyler Scott — State Fair

Andrew Orn — Blue Ribbon

ENTOMOLOGY (EN)

10 Insect Collection (EN)

Javon Granger — State Fair

80 Insect Collection (EN)

David Buck — Honor

90 Insect Collection (EN)

Aidan Bender — State Fair

Brielle Nafziger — Reserve Champion

FINE ARTS (FA)

Beginner (FA)

Izobel Kelly — Champion

William Fervida — Reserve Champion

Kylie Miller — Honor

Ellie Hochstetler — Honor

Brielle Maynard — Honor

Laila Fry — Honor

Paul Gwaltney — Blue Ribbon

Declyn Miller — Blue Ribbon

Alivia Bradley — Blue Ribbon

Evangelene Bradley — Blue Ribbon

Turner Hershberger — Blue Ribbon

Yair Quevedo — Blue Ribbon

Dash Barkes — Blue Ribbon

Sylvia Gruntman — Blue Ribbon

Graham Juday — Blue Ribbon

Marissa Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Carly Sensenig — Blue Ribbon

Noelle Fry — Blue Ribbon

Aidan Ducharme — Blue Ribbon

Macy Neese — Blue Ribbon

Darick Hernandez — Blue Ribbon

Adderina Wagner — Blue Ribbon

Adderina Wagner — Blue Ribbon

Hadley Kurtz — Blue Ribbon

Kamryn Todd — Blue Ribbon

Olivia Gary — Blue Ribbon

Damariona Dandridge — Blue Ribbon

Caitlyn Sanchez — Blue Ribbon

Kaitlyn Walker — Blue Ribbon

Camila Perez — Blue Ribbon

Intermediate (FA)

Bennett Rabensteine — State Fair

Kailyn Schlundt — Reserve Champion

Jazlyn Nafziger — Honor

Lucas Mullett — Honor

Amy McClimon — Blue Ribbon

Julia McClimon — Blue Ribbon

Melodee Lantz — Blue Ribbon

Jayden Sark — Blue Ribbon

Aaliyah Smiley — Blue Ribbon

Selah Gingerich — Blue Ribbon

Jessa Parrish — Blue Ribbon

Morgan Cole — Blue Ribbon

Haley Kusnierek — Blue Ribbon

Silas Fervida — Blue Ribbon

Riley Franks — Blue Ribbon

Evan Cash — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Cunningham — Blue Ribbon

Jonathon Bruning — Blue Ribbon

Hannah Miller — Blue Ribbon

Marci Gill — Blue Ribbon

Asher Mehl — Blue Ribbon

Emma Birkey — Blue Ribbon

Colton Ewers — Blue Ribbon

Amelia Ramer — Blue Ribbon

Samuel Dickerhoof — Blue Ribbon

Dariana Hernandez — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Scearse — Blue Ribbon

Brayden Dale — Blue Ribbon

Kimberli Ramirez — Blue Ribbon

Jessica Perez — Blue Ribbon

Anahi Vazquez — Blue Ribbon

Lucas Mullett — Blue Ribbon

Jada Powell — Blue Ribbon

Isaiah Miles — Blue Ribbon

Josiah Miles — Blue Ribbon

Advanced (FA)

Katelynn Todd — State Fair

Kennidy Todd — Reserve Champion

Paige Martin — Reserve Champion

Rylie Price — Reserve Champion

Allison Slabaugh — Honor

Abigail Chris — Honor

Isaac McClimon — Blue Ribbon

Claire McKenna — Blue Ribbon

Lacey Miller — Blue Ribbon

Mattie Russell — Blue Ribbon

Lucie Tinervia — Blue Ribbon

Lauren Grant — Blue Ribbon

Chloe Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Orn — Blue Ribbon

Ilana Lee — Blue Ribbon

Grace Dunlap — Blue Ribbon

Raquel Toth-Perez — Blue Ribbon

Ashlyn Cawood — Blue Ribbon

Catherine Mast — Blue Ribbon

Hudson Bontrager — Blue Ribbon

Amy Adams — Blue Ribbon

Aiden Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Moriah Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Selah Potsander — Blue Ribbon

Natalie May — Blue Ribbon

Ashlyn Grove — Blue Ribbon

Anja Martin — Blue Ribbon

Eva Herbert — Blue Ribbon

Mason Pearson — Blue Ribbon

Cameron Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Eleanor Post — Blue Ribbon

Miranda Calentine — Blue Ribbon

Isaac Leeper — Blue Ribbon

Dalton Dickerhoof — Blue Ribbon

Emme Andrews — Blue Ribbon

Kate Alwine — Blue Ribbon

Mara VanDiepenbos — Blue Ribbon

Allison Tinsley — Blue Ribbon

Breece Erickson — Blue Ribbon

Jenna Householter — Blue Ribbon

Katie Abel — Blue Ribbon

Javier Reyes — Blue Ribbon

Lisette Eberle — Blue Ribbon

Latisha Schrock — Blue Ribbon

Kiara Trovatore — Blue Ribbon

Lilly Johnson — Blue Ribbon

Christina Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Ott — Blue Ribbon

Addison Boley — Blue Ribbon

Anthony Ortiz — Blue Ribbon

Addison Holmes — Blue Ribbon

Isaiah Miles — Blue Ribbon

Allison Norris — Blue Ribbon

FLORICULTURE (FL)

Level A, Floral Display (FL)

Izobel Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Level B, Floral Display (FL)

Zoe Nisley — Champion, State Fair

Isa Kingsley — Blue Ribbon

Marissa Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Level C, Floral Display (FL)

Emily De Freitas — Blue Ribbon

Zachary Walker — Blue Ribbon

Level D, Floral Display (FL)

Gabriella Umbower — Champion, State Fair

Andrew Stump — Champion, State Fair

Moriah Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Maya Narayan — Blue Ribbon

FOODS, BAKED (FB)

Level A (FB)

Chelsea Fawley — State Fair

Ella Weaver — State Fair

Addyson Gerig — Reserve Champion

Addison Nisen — Honor

Silas Fink — Honor

Keaton Kaufman — Honor

Leah Datzman — Honor

Aidan Ducharme — Honor

Katherine Weirich — Honor

Norah Yutzy — Honor

Brea Highley — Honor

Lina Hartford — Honor

Madeline Steele — Blue Ribbon

Carly Trenshaw — Blue Ribbon

Kayleigh Shisler — Blue Ribbon

Raelynn George — Blue Ribbon

Maxin VanCamp — Blue Ribbon

Kenzie Zimmerman — Blue Ribbon

Brayden Gillette — Blue Ribbon

Nellie Martin — Blue Ribbon

Lydia Berkey — Blue Ribbon

Graham Juday — Blue Ribbon

Izobel Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Brody Burkholder — Blue Ribbon

Addyson O’Keefe — Blue Ribbon

Lillian Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Laken Hartford — Blue Ribbon

Level B (FB)

Matthew Wesco — State Fair

Ava Blosser — State Fair

Wilson Taylor — Reserve Champion

Elisheva Wroblewski — Honor

Stella Fink — Honor

Owen Nisen — Honor

Thomas Voth — Honor

Marissa Kelly — Honor

Ava Blosser — Honor

Nevaeh Harrison — Honor

Bretton Hartford — Honor

Lainey Trenshaw — Blue Ribbon

Cheyenne George — Blue Ribbon

Kaitlyn Walker — Blue Ribbon

Linley Borntrager — Blue Ribbon

Addison McKerchie — Blue Ribbon

Ella Fradenburg — Blue Ribbon

Susanna Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Isabel Smith — Blue Ribbon

Ainsiley Kuitse — Blue Ribbon

Zoe Nisley — Blue Ribbon

Emma Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Keylee Cox — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Weirich — Blue Ribbon

Level C (FB)

Zachary Walker — Honor, State Fair

Madalyn Becola — Honor, State Fair

Aiden Kelly — State Fair

Lauren Duran — Honor, Reserve Champion

Alexis Cassell — Honor

Elijah Witmer — Honor

Amandah Reese — Honor

Lana Cripe — Honor

Ashlynn Sessler — Honor

Micah Corwin — Honor

Ryder Ransberger — Honor

Erica Cash — Honor

Hannah Snyder — Honor

Lakota Wilson — Honor

Emma Fradenburg — Honor

Hayden Miller — Blue Ribbon

Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon

Tolulope Busari — Blue Ribbon

Natalie Gillette — Blue Ribbon

Sophia Drake — Blue Ribbon

Evan Cash — Blue Ribbon

Mackenzie Olafson — Blue Ribbon

Lillian Dunbar — Blue Ribbon

Aaron Gregg — Blue Ribbon

Sharon Overholt — Blue Ribbon

Alyson Snyder — Blue Ribbon

David Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

Sean Dickerhoof — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Holds — Blue Ribbon

Josh Ramer — Blue Ribbon

Brannen Hartford — Blue Ribbon

Level D (FB)

Andrew Stump — Honor, Rummel Family Grand Champion Baking, State Fair

Sophia Grubbs — State Fair

Moriah Kelly — State Fair

Reagan Cole — Reserve Champion

Lydia Nisen — Honor

Brandon Schlundt — Honor

Lauren Kinsey — Honor

Paige Jacobs — Honor

Kendall Scott — Honor

Jeremy Stutzman — Honor

Kyrie Hartford — Honor

Andrew Stump — Honor

Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon

Megan Rosenbrock — Blue Ribbon

Chloe Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Yetunde Busari — Blue Ribbon

Camden Ransberger — Blue Ribbon

Brian Dunbar — Blue Ribbon

Savannah Gregg — Blue Ribbon

Travis Hunt — Blue Ribbon

Nathaniel Snyder — Blue Ribbon

Ella Branneman — Blue Ribbon

Liam Schrock — Blue Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

David Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Olivia Eversole — Blue Ribbon

Natalie Middleton — Blue Ribbon

Kasey Becola — Blue Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

FOODS, PRESERVED (FP)

Level A (FP)

Raelynn George — State Fair

Norah Yutzy — State Fair

Carly Trenshaw — Honor

Aidan Ducharme — Honor

Brayden Gillette — Blue Ribbon

Level B (FP)

Matthew Wesco — State Fair

Lainey Trenshaw — State Fair

Cheyenne George — Blue Ribbon

Brayden Dale — Blue Ribbon

Level C (FP)

Marley King — Honor, Rummel Family Grand Champion Preserved, State Fair

Benjamin Woods — Honor, State Fair

Lana Cripe — State Fair

Eli Schloneger — Honor, Reserve Champion

Carissa Goshert — Honor

Ashlynn Sessler — Honor

Natalie Gillette — Honor

Sharon Overholt — Honor

David Yutzy — Honor

Elizabeth Holds — Honor

Level D (FP)

Elizabeth Orn — Honor, State Fair

Andrew Orn — Honor, State Fair

Andrew Stump — Honor, State Fair

Lillian Woods — Reserve Champion

Lydia Nisen — Honor

Jonathan Wesco — Honor

