2022 Elkhart County 4-H Fair Board President Michael Christofeno, blue shirt, waves to spectators during the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Parade in Goshen Sunday, July 24, 2022. 

 Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News

GOSHEN —  The 2023 4-H Fair Parade sponsored by the Goshen Noon Kiwanis will step off at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Here is the lineup.

Unit # Entry Name 
Group #

 		 Staging Location
 1 Kiwanis Banner  Linway Plaza
 2 

Goshen and Fairfield High School Cheerleaders 

 

  Linway Plaza
 3 Goshen Police Department   Linway Plaza
 4 Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office  Linway Plaza
 5 New Paris Boy Scouts, Troop 12 Honor Guard  
 Linway Plaza
 6 Elkhart County 4-H and Agricultural Exposition Inc  Rogers Park
 7 4-H Fair Parade Marshal  Rogers Park
 8 Elkhart County 4-H Fair President – Fred Jessup  Rogers Park
 9 Elkhart County 4-H Fair Queen  Rogers Park
 10 Elkhart County 4-H Fair Senior Queen  Rogers Park
 11 Elkhart County 4-H Fair Queen Candidates  Rogers Park
 12  Elkhart County 4-H Fair Senior Queen Candidates  Rogers Park
 13 Elkhart County 4-H Fair Board Officers & Exec.  Rogers Park
 14  J.L. Family Farms Hitch & Rodeo Contractor  Rogers Park
 15 Legacy Award Winner Bets Hahn  Rogers Park
 16 Thompson & Yoder Funeral Home Hearse  Rogers Park
 17 Kevin Yoder Family- Mini Horse Hitch  Rogers Park
 18 Jack & Bob Hart  Rogers Park
 19 SPACE  Rogers Park
 20 SPACE  Rogers Park
 21 Elkhart County Work Release  Rogers Park
 22 Goshen City Fire Department  Chicago Plaza
 23 Jefferson Township Fire Department  Chicago Plaza
 24 New Paris Fire Dept  Chicago Plaza

 25

 Concord Fire Department  Chicago Plaza
 26 Benton Twp Fire Department 6 Chicago Plaza
 27 Wakarusa Fire Department 6 Chicago Plaza
 28 Middlebury Fire Department 6 Chicago Plaza
 29 Millersburg Fire Department 6 Chicago Plaza
 30 SPACE  Behind Linway
 31 Elkhart County Extension Homemakers 6 Behind Linway
 32 4-H Dog Club 1 Behind Linway
 33 4-H Saddle Club 1 Behind Linway
 34 4-H Cat Club 1 Behind Linway
 35 4-H Media Club 1 Behind Linway
 36 4-H Rabbit Club 1 Behind Linway
 37 4-H Jacksonian Producers 1 Behind Linway
 38 4-H RC Club 1 Behind Linway
 39 Goshen Little League 1 Behind Linway
 40 Lake City Bank 8 Behind Linway
 41 Viewrail 8 Behind Linway
 42 Working for Goshen 5 Linway Plaza
 43 Brunk Transport 8 Linway Plaza
 44 Superior Hardscapes 8 Linway Plaza
 45 Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County 2 Linway Plaza
 46 Community Pro Education /104.3 fm, Radio Horizonte 5 Linway Plaza
 47 Bennett Driveaway 8 Linway Plaza
 48 Goshen Junior Football League 8 Linway Plaza
 49 Goshen Swimming Inc. 2 Linway Plaza
 50 Elkhart Cowboys Youth Flag Football 2 Linway Plaza
 51 Nappanee Apple Festival Queen 8 Linway Plaza
 52 Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival Queen & Sweetheart 8 Linway Plaza
 53 Emma Bowling – 2023 Sunburst Pageant Overall Talent Queen 1 Linway Plaza
 54 2023 Indiana Ms. Agriculture USA 8 Linway Plaza
 55 The 2023 American Royal Beauties Elegant Ms Indiana is Rosanne Markham 8 Behind Linway
 56 Bristol Homecoming Queen 2 Behind Linway
 57 Goshen High School Marching Band  Epic Insurance
 58 SPACE  Behind Linway
 59 Mike Wagner – 1940 John Deere Tractor 7 Behind Linway
 60 Interra Credit Union 8 Behind Linway
 61 The Dutch Kernel Elkhart 8 Behind Linway
 62 Little Caesars 8 Behind Linway
 63 Harvest Community Church 5 Behind Linway
 64 Tom’s 24 Hour Towing, Inc. 8 Behind Linway
 65 Froggy 102.7  1 Behind Linway
 66 Carpenters Local 413 6 Behind Linway
67  Michiana Jeep Club 8 Registration Lot
 68 Monteith’s Best-One Tire & Auto Care 8 Behind Linway
 69 Old Time Pizza 8 Behind Linway
 70 Peregrinos Guadalupanos de San Juan Evangelista 6 Behind Linway
 71 Rieth Riley Construction 8 Behind Linway
 72 SPA Women’s Ministry Homes 1 Behind Linway
 73 Salvation Army 6 Linway Plaza
 74 Child Evangelism Ministries 2 Linway Plaza
 75 Northern IN Johnny Poppers Club 7 Linway Plaza
 76 Bimbo Bakeries USA 8 Linway Plaza
 77 Specialized Staffing Solutions 8 Linway Plaza
 78 International Harvester Muscle tractors 8 Linway Plaza
 79 International Harvester collectors 7 Linway Plaza
 80 Moore’s Towing and Storage 8 Linway Plaza
 81 Weaver JCB (a) | Weaver Ag and Lawn (b) 8 Linway Plaza
 82 Vanilla Bean Creamery 8 Linway Plaza
 83 Smith Ready Mix 8 Linway Plaza
 84 Hacienda Mexican Restaurants 8 Linway Plaza
 85 Fairfield Marching Band  Autism Center
 86 Goshen Municipal Airport 5 Autism Center
 87 Eighth Street Preschool 8 Chicago Plaza
 88 La Raza Radio 8 Chicago Plaza
 89 Leaders Staffing 8 Chicago Plaza
 90 Hawks Discount 1 Chicago Plaza
 91 Grandma & Grandpa Built A Float 5 Chicago Plaza
 92 Growing Kids Learning Center 8 Chicago Plaza
 93 Grace Community Church 5 Chicago Plaza
 94 Maple Crest Farm to Table 8 Chicago Plaza
 95 Ozinga 8 Chicago Plaza
 96 Goshen College 8 Chicago Plaza
 97 Goshen Physicians 8 Chicago Plaza
 98 Elkhart County Republicans 8 Chicago Plaza
 99 Zach Bontrager Clerk Candidate 8 Chicago Plaza
 100 Goshen DAV 15 6 Linway Plaza
 101 Wakarusa Vintage Power Show 8 Linway Plaza
 102 Living Hope Christian Fellowship 5 Linway Plaza
 103 El Duranguense Rentals 8 Linway Plaza
 104 El Duranguense Food Trucks 8 Linway Plaza
 105 First Baptist Church 8 Linway Plaza
 106 Success Martial Arts 8 Linway Plaza
 107 WRSW 8 Linway Plaza
 108 Willie 103.5 8 Linway Plaza
 109 Marlynn Mast REALTOR 8 Linway Plaza
 110 Mart’s Trucking LLC 8 Linway Plaza
 111 Bikers Against Predators 8 Linway Plaza
 112 Green Oaks of Goshen 8 Linway Plaza
 113 Waterford Crossing Senior Living 8 Linway Plaza
 114 Seed to Feed/Creekside 8 Linway Plaza
 115 St. James’ Episcopal Church 8 Linway Plaza
 116 Concord Touchless Car Wash 8 Linway Plaza
 117 Sky Sky’s the Limit waterslides & DJ RAZZLE Entertainment 8 Linway Plaza

 118

119

SPACE

 Indiana State Festivals Association – ISFA 1 promotional vehicle

1

 Linway Plaza

Linway Plaza

