GOSHEN — The 2023 4-H Fair Parade sponsored by the Goshen Noon Kiwanis will step off at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Here is the lineup.
|Unit #
|Entry Name
|Staging Location
|1
|Kiwanis Banner
|Linway Plaza
|2
|
Goshen and Fairfield High School Cheerleaders
|Linway Plaza
|3
|Goshen Police Department
|Linway Plaza
|4
|Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office
|Linway Plaza
|5
|New Paris Boy Scouts, Troop 12 Honor Guard
|
|6
|Elkhart County 4-H and Agricultural Exposition Inc
|Rogers Park
|7
|4-H Fair Parade Marshal
|Rogers Park
|8
|Elkhart County 4-H Fair President – Fred Jessup
|Rogers Park
|9
|Elkhart County 4-H Fair Queen
|Rogers Park
|10
|Elkhart County 4-H Fair Senior Queen
|Rogers Park
|11
|Elkhart County 4-H Fair Queen Candidates
|Rogers Park
|12
|Elkhart County 4-H Fair Senior Queen Candidates
|Rogers Park
|13
|Elkhart County 4-H Fair Board Officers & Exec.
|Rogers Park
|14
|J.L. Family Farms Hitch & Rodeo Contractor
|Rogers Park
|15
|Legacy Award Winner Bets Hahn
|Rogers Park
|16
|Thompson & Yoder Funeral Home Hearse
|Rogers Park
|17
|Kevin Yoder Family- Mini Horse Hitch
|Rogers Park
|18
|Jack & Bob Hart
|Rogers Park
|19
|SPACE
|Rogers Park
|20
|SPACE
|Rogers Park
|21
|Elkhart County Work Release
|Rogers Park
|22
|Goshen City Fire Department
|6
|Chicago Plaza
|23
|Jefferson Township Fire Department
|6
|Chicago Plaza
|24
|New Paris Fire Dept
|6
|Chicago Plaza
25
|Concord Fire Department
|6
|Chicago Plaza
|26
|Benton Twp Fire Department
|6
|Chicago Plaza
|27
|Wakarusa Fire Department
|6
|Chicago Plaza
|28
|Middlebury Fire Department
|6
|Chicago Plaza
|29
|Millersburg Fire Department
|6
|Chicago Plaza
|30
|SPACE
|Behind Linway
|31
|Elkhart County Extension Homemakers
|6
|Behind Linway
|32
|4-H Dog Club
|1
|Behind Linway
|33
|4-H Saddle Club
|1
|Behind Linway
|34
|4-H Cat Club
|1
|Behind Linway
|35
|4-H Media Club
|1
|Behind Linway
|36
|4-H Rabbit Club
|1
|Behind Linway
|37
|4-H Jacksonian Producers
|1
|Behind Linway
|38
|4-H RC Club
|1
|Behind Linway
|39
|Goshen Little League
|1
|Behind Linway
|40
|Lake City Bank
|8
|Behind Linway
|41
|Viewrail
|8
|Behind Linway
|42
|Working for Goshen
|5
|Linway Plaza
|43
|Brunk Transport
|8
|Linway Plaza
|44
|Superior Hardscapes
|8
|Linway Plaza
|45
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County
|2
|Linway Plaza
|46
|Community Pro Education /104.3 fm, Radio Horizonte
|5
|Linway Plaza
|47
|Bennett Driveaway
|8
|Linway Plaza
|48
|Goshen Junior Football League
|8
|Linway Plaza
|49
|Goshen Swimming Inc.
|2
|Linway Plaza
|50
|Elkhart Cowboys Youth Flag Football
|2
|Linway Plaza
|51
|Nappanee Apple Festival Queen
|8
|Linway Plaza
|52
|Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival Queen & Sweetheart
|8
|Linway Plaza
|53
|Emma Bowling – 2023 Sunburst Pageant Overall Talent Queen
|1
|Linway Plaza
|54
|2023 Indiana Ms. Agriculture USA
|8
|Linway Plaza
|55
|The 2023 American Royal Beauties Elegant Ms Indiana is Rosanne Markham
|8
|Behind Linway
|56
|Bristol Homecoming Queen
|2
|Behind Linway
|57
|Goshen High School Marching Band
|Epic Insurance
|58
|SPACE
|Behind Linway
|59
|Mike Wagner – 1940 John Deere Tractor
|7
|Behind Linway
|60
|Interra Credit Union
|8
|Behind Linway
|61
|The Dutch Kernel Elkhart
|8
|Behind Linway
|62
|Little Caesars
|8
|Behind Linway
|63
|Harvest Community Church
|5
|Behind Linway
|64
|Tom’s 24 Hour Towing, Inc.
|8
|Behind Linway
|65
|Froggy 102.7
|1
|Behind Linway
|66
|Carpenters Local 413
|6
|Behind Linway
|67
|Michiana Jeep Club
|8
|Registration Lot
|68
|Monteith’s Best-One Tire & Auto Care
|8
|Behind Linway
|69
|Old Time Pizza
|8
|Behind Linway
|70
|Peregrinos Guadalupanos de San Juan Evangelista
|6
|Behind Linway
|71
|Rieth Riley Construction
|8
|Behind Linway
|72
|SPA Women’s Ministry Homes
|1
|Behind Linway
|73
|Salvation Army
|6
|Linway Plaza
|74
|Child Evangelism Ministries
|2
|Linway Plaza
|75
|Northern IN Johnny Poppers Club
|7
|Linway Plaza
|76
|Bimbo Bakeries USA
|8
|Linway Plaza
|77
|Specialized Staffing Solutions
|8
|Linway Plaza
|78
|International Harvester Muscle tractors
|8
|Linway Plaza
|79
|International Harvester collectors
|7
|Linway Plaza
|80
|Moore’s Towing and Storage
|8
|Linway Plaza
|81
|Weaver JCB (a) | Weaver Ag and Lawn (b)
|8
|Linway Plaza
|82
|Vanilla Bean Creamery
|8
|Linway Plaza
|83
|Smith Ready Mix
|8
|Linway Plaza
|84
|Hacienda Mexican Restaurants
|8
|Linway Plaza
|85
|Fairfield Marching Band
|Autism Center
|86
|Goshen Municipal Airport
|5
|Autism Center
|87
|Eighth Street Preschool
|8
|Chicago Plaza
|88
|La Raza Radio
|8
|Chicago Plaza
|89
|Leaders Staffing
|8
|Chicago Plaza
|90
|Hawks Discount
|1
|Chicago Plaza
|91
|Grandma & Grandpa Built A Float
|5
|Chicago Plaza
|92
|Growing Kids Learning Center
|8
|Chicago Plaza
|93
|Grace Community Church
|5
|Chicago Plaza
|94
|Maple Crest Farm to Table
|8
|Chicago Plaza
|95
|Ozinga
|8
|Chicago Plaza
|96
|Goshen College
|8
|Chicago Plaza
|97
|Goshen Physicians
|8
|Chicago Plaza
|98
|Elkhart County Republicans
|8
|Chicago Plaza
|99
|Zach Bontrager Clerk Candidate
|8
|Chicago Plaza
|100
|Goshen DAV 15
|6
|Linway Plaza
|101
|Wakarusa Vintage Power Show
|8
|Linway Plaza
|102
|Living Hope Christian Fellowship
|5
|Linway Plaza
|103
|El Duranguense Rentals
|8
|Linway Plaza
|104
|El Duranguense Food Trucks
|8
|Linway Plaza
|105
|First Baptist Church
|8
|Linway Plaza
|106
|Success Martial Arts
|8
|Linway Plaza
|107
|WRSW
|8
|Linway Plaza
|108
|Willie 103.5
|8
|Linway Plaza
|109
|Marlynn Mast REALTOR
|8
|Linway Plaza
|110
|Mart’s Trucking LLC
|8
|Linway Plaza
|111
|Bikers Against Predators
|8
|Linway Plaza
|112
|Green Oaks of Goshen
|8
|Linway Plaza
|113
|Waterford Crossing Senior Living
|8
|Linway Plaza
|114
|Seed to Feed/Creekside
|8
|Linway Plaza
|115
|St. James’ Episcopal Church
|8
|Linway Plaza
|116
|Concord Touchless Car Wash
|8
|Linway Plaza
|117
|Sky Sky’s the Limit waterslides & DJ RAZZLE Entertainment
|8
|Linway Plaza
118
119
SPACE
Indiana State Festivals Association – ISFA 1 promotional vehicle
1
Linway Plaza
Linway Plaza