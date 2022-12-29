GOSHEN — As 2022 comes to a close, Goshen City Council members gave their thoughts on the top issues, including housing, to face the council over the past year.
With the new year just around the corner, The Goshen News recently spoke with six of the council’s seven members to get their thoughts on some of the biggest issues they faced this past year, plus a few predictions for what may be on the horizon for 2023.
2022 IMPACTS
When it came to the top issues of 2022, nearly all of the responding council members referenced the city’s current housing shortage and the council’s ongoing work to address it.
• Brett Weddell, R-At Large: “Through the work of the RDC and Council, we were able to come together with two significant housing projects, one of which, located at the corner of Indiana and Plymouth Ave, is progressing with construction. There are other major housing projects on the south side of Goshen, as well as along the Millrace that the RDC and Council will continue to work on. Our goal is to provide housing options, allowing for more residents to not only work in Goshen, but also live, play, and go to school in Goshen.”
• Julia King, D-At Large: “It’s a challenge to pick the ‘top’ issue Council addresses in any given year, but looking back over 2022, the issue that filled our chambers with residents was the proposed — and ultimately approved — Ariel Cycleworks housing development at the old Western Rubber site. The project represents an effort to align redevelopment activities with the City’s Comprehensive Plan, which, among other things, calls for increased infill and multi-family developments. There was lively feedback from the community (both positive and negative). The project was voted down before it was brought back with some changes proposed by several council members, changes I believe improved the plan.”
• Doug Nisley, R-District 2: “The new development south of town on C.R.s 40 and 27. If done as proposed this will help with housing in Goshen for many years to come. Also helping with are workforce.”
• Megan Eichorn, D-District 4: “I believe that the biggest issue we faced this year was housing. Goshen has a major deficit in our housing market, and we are fortunate to have developers willing to invest in our community. Not everyone is happy with the locations in which the developers are locating these properties, which is another issue we manage. I’m happy that the developers have been willing to work with neighborhoods to make the projects happen and in a lot of cases, better then when they started.”
• Gilberto Pérez Jr., D-District 5: “I believe the Goshen City Council’s top issue was housing development work within the city. Two housing developments were proposed with one development starting their building process. The second approved housing project is in process for traffic studies and more work with the development. Both of these housing development projects are at the core of what Goshen is facing today. Making sure that Goshen has affordable housing today and in the future is current work that city councilors are attempting to address through these two housing development projects. A third housing development project is in the early stages between the city planning office and the developer. Again, the overarching issue for city councilors was to spend time listening to residents, developers, and city planning staff on issues related to lack of housing in Goshen. Why was it important for the city council to address this issue? Future housing for residents of Goshen will allow for more growth and expansion of services all across Goshen. A housing development in central Goshen, towards west Goshen or south Goshen opens up opportunities for individuals and families that are wanting to come to Goshen to live, start a family, and grow in Goshen.”
REDISTRICTING
For his part, Donald Riegsecker, R-District 1, pointed to the city’s successful completion of the citywide redistricting process, which occurs once every 10 years following the census, as his pick for the top issue to face the council in 2022.
“In 2022 the City of Goshen established new Common Council Districts,” Riegsecker said. “An Advisory Board was established with each councilor of the 5 districts appointing a non-partisan voting member to the Advisory Board. There were also 5 non-voting members. The goal was to make each of the 5 districts equal in population. Upon initial review the 3 Republican districts and the 2 Democratic districts appeared to be divided appropriately along party lines and just needed re-allocated amongst their respective districts. The process involved a team working in a non-partisan way to establish new districts. Starting with approximately 34,500 residents, the Board analyzed the current districts and came up with 4 options. Upon consideration of the 4 options brought back to the council, the council members chose an option that involved minimal disruption to the current constituents and a variance of less than 6% between any district. I, along with the residents of Goshen, should be proud to know that the Advisory Board and the 7 City Council members established the new districts without consideration of Republican or Democrat voters in the 5 new districts established.”
In addition to housing, Weddell also pointed to the council’s redistricting process as a top issue, as well as implementation of the city’s new curbside recycling program.
“Both of these drastically different issues will positively affect Goshen for the future,” he said.
Council member Matt Schrock, R-District 3, chose not participate in the article.
THE YEAR AHEAD
Jumping forward to their predictions for the top issues of 2023, several of the council’s members again pointed to the city’s housing crises, and in particular the use of Residential Tax Increment Financing to help address it, as likely to play a major role in the efforts of the council in the coming year.
“In 2019 the Indiana State Legislators approved the use of Residential TIF (Tax Increment Financing), so in 2023 the City Council will be looking at its first Residential TIF,” Riegsecker explained. “For many years TIF Districts had been established for various manufacturing and commercial needs. TIF is a tool used to fund infrastructure during economic development and Goshen, realizing that housing is much needed, will be considering the use of the Residential TIF as one means to get housing developers interested in Goshen.
“During 2022 there were several apartment developments that utilized TIFs under the Commercial TIF allowance, i.e. Greenwood Rental Properties and Ariel Cycleworks,” he added. “In April of 2022 a Housing Market Analysis by American StructurePoint Inc. determined that Goshen would need approximately 4,500 new housing units by 2030. City Council will be considering one or more Residential TIFs in the coming year and I will be looking forward to working with several developers to meet the housing needs of Goshen. This will include single family units, duplexes, townhomes and condominiums.”
One such project likely to receive some significant attention from the council in 2023 is a large mixed-use housing development planned for the city’s south side.
“Big developments get our attention, for good reason. The proposed neighborhood on the south side, which the developer is calling ‘Cherry Creek,’ sits on over 200 acres,” King said. “Given its size and scope, as well as the request for Tax Increment Financing (or TIF), we should all approach the project with careful thought. I’ve written previously in the Goshen News about my high hopes for broadly incorporating low-carbon, environmentally friendly features into the south side development. I’d love to see Goshen put a formal policy in place that attaches such features to financial partnerships with the City.”
A sampling of some of the other top issues currently on the council’s radar for 2023 include: dealing with possible contention due to 2023 being a municipal election year; dealing with continued traffic congestion due to upcoming construction and street repair projects; and working to support the city’s first responders and improve city services.
MAYOR’S TAKE
In addition to the responses from the council, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman was also asked to share his thoughts on the top issues to face the city in 2022, as well as his predictions for what’s to come in 2023.
For his top issues of 2022, Stutsman chose to focus first on the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath had on city operations.
“In 2022 the city staff and I worked to continue moving forward after the pandemic hit and the after affects it has left us,” Stutsman said. “Topping the issues we and our community dealt with were the rising prices and extreme delay in receiving materials for our projects. We experienced ongoing delays of not receiving the vehicles we ordered to keep up with the needs of our city fleet. We had issues being able to fully hire our seasonal and full-time employees and the department heaviest hit was our Central Garage, where we are still working to hire more mechanics.”
Like many of the council’s members, Stutsman also pointed to the city’s ongoing housing shortage as a major issue for the year.
“We also continued to watch as our housing shortage became more and more of a problem for Goshen,” Stutsman added of 2022. “However, we have had great success in securing several housing developers that are currently moving forward with projects. We will see apartment complexes, condos, single family housing, and duplexes built over the next few years. We have experienced an expansion to our business community that was not expected. And now at the end of the year we are seeing our economy slow down again. Through all our ups and downs our community stands together and we always find a path forward, together.”
Looking ahead to 2023, Stutsman said he and the council will be watching the local economy closely, anxiously waiting for it to rebound so that all members of the community are back to work.
“In the meantime I will be working with neighborhoods, families, city staff and our many organizations to make sure we are putting our best foot forward to help wherever we can,” he said. “We will continue to be supportive of the housing projects that are being built in Goshen, working hard to bring not only market rate and workforce housing to Goshen but also working to support and attract more affordable housing options and both permanent supportive housing and transitional housing projects. We will continue building and strengthening our residential and business communities.”
And as was mentioned by some on the council, Stutsman also made a point of noting that 2023 is a municipal election year, which can come with its own challenges.
“I will not allow election year to change decisions I need to make to continue serving this great community and I will work hard at keeping everyone focused on city business and doing my best to ensure election year doesn’t factor in as we continue to move our community forward,” Stutsman said. “We will need to be certain we are providing our community the services they have become accustomed too. We will need to provide our staff the compensation and equipment needed to continue their jobs.
“We will be talking a significant amount about how we can build our public safety departments so we can continue to compete with what surrounding communities are offering their departments with the new compensation packages,” he added. “2023 will bring its challenges but I am also very certain it will also bring us amazing opportunities. We just need to keep our eyes open and be ready to explore new ideas and ways of moving our community forward. It is a challenge the city staff and I are prepared for and we are ready to step up again to meet the growing needs of our community.”