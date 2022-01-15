Although starting slowly with several cancelations, 2021 eventually proved to be another excellent year for new ventures. This year should prove to be even more adventurous.
LAKE COUNTRY EVENTS
Sadly, the popular polar plunge has not been scheduled this year. But there are always other happenings.
Expect a myriad of brunches scheduled for special days — especially Easter and Mother’s Day at The Owl’s Nest and Oakwood Resort.
JANUARY
28: Annual Kiwanis soup supper, the Community Center, Syracuse
29: Pajama Party Sale, the Village at Winona, 7 a. m.
FEBRUARY
12: Winter ice carving, downtown Syracuse
14: Several Lake Country restaurants will open on Valentine’s Day. Kelly Jae’s Lakeside will be one of those.
MARCH
5: Cabin Fever Community Garage Sale, the Syracuse Community Center
APRIL
22: The Purdue Varsity Glee Club returns to Lake Country for a two-hour concert, Wawasee High School.
30: Earth Day celebration, Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation Center
MAY
Oakwood Resort introduces its summer menu. Look for some exciting additions from new Executive Chef Dane Reid.
19: Lake history cruise, SS Lillypad
28: Chautauqua-Wawasee Fine Arts Festival, Oakwood Resort
29: The first “Thunder Run” of the year. This wooden boat parade has become a summer Sunday tradition on Lake Wawasee and continues each week through Labor Day. Last year, the largest parade hosted 41 boats.
At 7 p.m.: Taps Across the Water in memory of fallen military personnel. Brass instruments around the lake play taps in unison. This is both haunting and humbling.
JUNE
Sometime in June, Oakwood Resort hosts the “Woodie Boat Show.”
26: Patriots Day pops is planned; time and place unknown.
JULY
Over Fourth of July weekend most area lakes celebrate Independence Day with fireworks. Last year, Lake Wawasee’s fireworks were shut-down early when a barge caught fire.
AUGUST
7: The Chautauqua-Wawasee Fun Film Festival, Pickwick Theatre.
Sometime in November will be the Chautauqua-Wawasee Old-Fashioned Christmas.
2022 AGENDA
Every year there has to be a quest. Last year we found the perfect pork tenderloin at The Pickle Lounge in Hartford City — thanks to the Dunkirk Dudes. (I hope the remaining Dudes get together again. They have lost two over the last two years.).
Onion rings are always a quest, but this year another quest will be to seek-out the best frog legs. A couple years ago, we declared Tri-Lakes Tavern to have the best. Now under new ownership, we’ll see. I’ve heard not!
Another joint on the frog leg trail will be Gropp’s Fish Shack in South Milford. Besides being very obscure, this small restaurant also offers their take in the original Stroh’s fish recipe.
Harvest with a Heart, Milford, moved to the former Theresa’s Delectables location and the digs have to be checked-out. It’s a coffee house, market and mini community center.
The Fremont area in northeast Indiana will become another delightful destination. Beware Timbuktoo — here we come!
Smelt night at Hoople’s, Bremen, could create another luscious location.
Hopefully Joseph Decuis in Roanoke restarts their “Beer and Blue Jeans” on Friday nights this summer. Last time we visited, there was an hour wait. So, we went across the street to the quaint Roanoke Village Inn. Great to have a back up, and there is always Nick’s Junction. Heston Supper Club just celebrated its 40th year and has to be revisited. On the way is the Carriage House. Once the renovations are complete in this circa 1851 Brethren Church, we’ll be there.
For steak, the Swan Lake Chophouse, Plymouth, is one. The other is The Steakhouse at The Barns at Nappanee.
A road trip is warranted to Winamac to Bill and Babes Riverside Inn. While there, we’ll definitely visit P. J. Gilsinger & Co. It’s both a museum and John Deere dealership.
Once summer is here, we’ll be touring the several new ice cream joints scattered hither and yon.
The Igloo in Silver Lake is always a must stop.
Lastly, a myriad of spots in Fort Wayne are beckoning. Copper Spoon, Proximo and a couple of Vietnamese restaurants are high on the list. A return to Tolan is also necessary.
Prospects for a glorious and gluttony 2022 are on the horizon. I’m up to the challenge!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.