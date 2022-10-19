MIDDLEBURY’S HOMETOWN HARVEST — This Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Trestle Terrace, 106 Pleasant St., this free family event will feature a wienie roast, s’mores, a hayride, a kids’ craft, and live music by Acoustic Harmony. Those who attend are asked to dress for the weather and can bring a chair or blanket.
OCTOBER 29
GREENCROFT FALL BAZAAR — Up to 40 vendors will be part of this year’s Greencroft Fall Bazaar at Greencroft Goshen Community Center, 1820 Greencroft Blvd., Goshen, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be available from the “B in the Circle Bistro” in the community center.
NOVEMBER 12
HOLIDAY BAZAAR — Beulah Missionary Church, 57595 Old C.R. 17, Goshen, will have a holiday bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. Entry is free.
Items to be sold include handmade jewelry, handmade soap, handmade knit items, holiday decor, baked goods, woodwork items, clothing items, crochet items, baby doll items, candles, tumblers, homemade crafts, books, jewelry, cleaning supplies, makeup, bags/totes and more. There will also be a cafe where lunch and other food items can be purchased. To learn more contact the church at 574-875-6537 or www.beulahchurch.org/holiday-bazaar.
CRAFT BAZAAR — Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St., LaGrange is seeking vendors for its annual craft bazaar Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Organizers ask for handcrafted items only.
For complete information, call 260-463-3624 (church office) or 260-463-6188 (Diane), or the Mount Zion Lutheran Church Facebook page, where the application is.
HOLIDAY FANTASY BAZAAR — Osceola United Methodist Church, 431 N. Beech Road, 574-679-4435. 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sponsored by United Methodist Women, the event will feature craft vendors, books, Second Time Around, Country Kitchen. Snacks and lunch served.
NOVEMBER 19
CRAFT SHOW — Yellow Creek Mennonite Church is having a craft show to support its building fund. Nov. 19, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, 64901 C.R. 11, at the corner of C.R. 11 and C.R. 38. See www.yellowcreekmc.org/events for a vendor application.
DECEMBER 3
COOKIE WALK — The Wakarusa United Methodist Women will be holding their annual Cookie Dec. 3. Cookies, candies and cheese spreads will be available for sale from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The church address is 309 S. Elkhart St., three blocks south of the town square.