Oct. 29
GREENCROFT FALL BAZAAR — Up to 40 vendors will be part of this year’s Greencroft Fall Bazaar at Greencroft Goshen Community Center, 1820 Greencroft Blvd., Goshen, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 29. Breakfast and lunch will be available from the “B in the Circle Bistro” in the community center.
Nov. 12
HOLIDAY BAZAAR — Beulah Missionary Church, 57595 Old C.R. 17, Goshen, will have a holiday bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church.
Entry is free. Items to be sold include handmade jewelry, handmade soap, handmade knit items, holiday décor, baked goods, woodwork items, clothing items, crochet items, baby doll items, candles, tumblers, homemade crafts, books, jewelry, cleaning supplies, makeup, bags/totes and more. There will also be a café where lunch and other food items can be purchased.
Contact information: Beulah Missionary Church Office: 574-875-6537, Website: https://www.beulahchurch.org/holiday-bazaar
CRAFT BAZAAR — Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St., LaGrange is seeking vendors for its annual craft bazaar Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Organizers ask for handcrafted items only.
For complete information, call 260-463-3624 (church office) or 260-463-6188 (Diane), or people can find the application on the Mount Zion Lutheran Church Facebook page.
