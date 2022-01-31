GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday approved a $27,360 contract with Eyedart Creative Studio to oversee the city’s 2022 Good of Goshen campaign.
The contract approved Monday was $10,000 less than the contract approved for the city’s 2021 marketing campaign, for which the city paid the studio $37,500.
“This is quite a bit smaller than what we’ve paid in the past because we’re just cutting back on a few of the items for a year or two,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who also holds a seat on the board, said of the 2022 contract. “We’re just altering the program slightly.”
According to the studio, the Good of Goshen campaign is a community storytelling initiative that promotes the city through the stories and experiences of people who reside within its boundaries.
The studio developed and manages the program with sponsorship support from the city and various other partners. The overall goal of the campaign is described as helping to build a sense of pride that translates into advocacy for the city.
THE CONTRACT
The contract approved Monday states that the city will pay Eyedart in the amount of $27,360 for the 2022 Good of Goshen marketing services.
That funding in turn will go toward the annual expenses of the Good of Goshen initiative, including support for:
• Project Management: Services include all aspects of strategic planning, advisory services, reporting, budget management, and liaison between the city and the studio’s creative team ($3,420).
• Content Management: Services include posting of blog content every two weeks; management of the Good of Goshen social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn; and social engagement services including the daily review and monitoring of social media channels Monday through Friday during regular businesses hours. As part of the agreement, the studio’s team will respond to social media questions and comments and alert the city if there are any concerns ($3,600).
• Writing/Editing: The posting of two to three blogs per month designed to highlight Goshen’s strengths and priority projects ($7,200).
• Content Management: Eyedart will engage the community in the Good of Goshen campaign through the use of a Goshen-focused event calendar. The Good of Goshen calendar will be the only shared event calendar for the city ($1,200).
• Email Marketing/Newsletter: Eyedart will send out a monthly Good of Goshen email newsletter to 4,500+ residents ($2,160).
• Photography: Eyedart will provide photography and photo editing for stories on an as-needed basis ($2,280).
• Web Design/Maintenance: Eyedart will provide bi-monthly updates to the Good of Goshen website ($5,700).
• Sprout Social Fee: Eyedart will provide discounted enterprise access to clients through Sprout Social, a social media management and optimization platform which provides clients with a single hub to communicate. Capabilities of the platform include content review, publishing, analytics, reporting and engagement across social profiles ($600).
• MailChimp Fee: Eyedart will charge a MailChimp fee for mail services ($1,200).
The contract was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Accepted bids for a new ambulance for the city. A total of three bids were submitted. They were: Horton Emergency Vehicles of Ohio with a bid of $297,516; Crossroads Ambulance Sales & Service of Middlebury with a bid of $302,063; and Medix Specialty Vehicles of Elkhart with a bid of $251,146. Once the bids were accepted, the board voted to refer the bids on to the Goshen fire and legal departments for review and a contract recommendation.
• Approved a $7,000 contract with Peerless Midwest Inc. for hydrological services needed to complete the Goshen Water Department’s Phase II 5-Year Wellhead Protection Area update.
• Approved a $15,440 contract with Peerless Midwest Inc. for additional Well 6A cleaning and maintenance.
• Voted to approve and authorize the clerk-treasurer to execute an engagement letter and agreement with Baker Tilly Investment Services for services related to the preparation, issuance and review of a Request for Proposal for banking services for the city.
• Approved a request by the Goshen Engineering Department to remove the “No Parking” restrictions along the First Street corridor between Wilkinson Street and River Avenue.
• Approved a request by the Goshen Engineering Department to place a “Cross Traffic Does Not Stop” sign on the southbound stop sign at the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and 15th Street, which will match the sign on the northbound approach.
• Approved a request by the Goshen Engineering Department to set a 45 mph speed limit for Reliance Road/Old C.R. 17 for portions within the city limits and south of Bashor Road. Also approved was the establishment of a 35 mph speed limit for Reliance Road/Old C.R. 17 for portions within the city limits between Bashor Road and U.S. 33.
