2021 was a news-filled year from COVID to Amazon. The RV industry had its biggest year ever and police arrested two people they say are responsible for a series of barn fires.
We compiled the top headlines of the year as we look back on what was 2021.
THE TOP 5 OF 2021
1 — COVID–19 and its many facets
Vaccinations began in Elkhart County Jan. 11 with senior citizens going first. Vaccinations by descending age groups continued until everyone could be vaccinated. However, by the end of 2021, only 44.8% of Elkhart County residents had been vaccinated.
Along with vaccinations came the rise of people opposed to the vaccine.
In February, a pushback began in earnest by people opposed to the vaccinations. At the Feb. 10 Elkhart County Commissioners meeting, a group of people opposed to mandated vaccines filled the meeting room to express their opinion.
Delta and omicron variants have dominated the end of 2021, causing widespread hospitalizations and deaths.
Hospitals have been at or beyond capacity for months.
2 — Local residents respond to Jan. 6 insurrection
Local political leaders, both Republican and Democrat, said they were embarrassed by the pro-Trump protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers met to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.
Elkhart County Republican Party chairman Dan Holtz was at the rally on the Ellipse and listened to Trump’s speech, then joined the march to the Capitol. However, he said he did not see any of the unrest and said the vast majority of the protesters were peaceful. Other people from Elkhart County also attended the rally, but none apparently went inside the Capitol.
3 — RV industry record
The recreational vehicle industry had a banner year. By the end of November, local RV companies were expected to ship out their 600,000th unit of the year.
4 — Amazon Center
In early October, Amazon announced it will build two new buildings in Elkhart County, bringing 1,000 jobs. A robotics fulfillment center and a delivery station are both set to launch in 2023.
5 — Barn fires arrests
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office announced at the beginning of December they arrested two people in connection with a series of at least seven barn fires. Arrested were Sherry L. Thomas, 32, Nappanee, and Joseph D. Hershberger, 41, Nappanee, both on charges of arson, a Level 4 felony. Thomas was also charged with attempted contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Level 3 felony.
JANUARY
Jan. 6 insurrection — Local reaction
Jan. 20 — After the insurrection, Goshen City Council passes “Supporting Domestic Tranquility” resolution.
Jan. 21 — Green Oaks senior center gets approval; later in the year a groundbreaking was held
FEBRUARY
Feb. 2 — County reopens buildings to the public after a COVID shutdown
Feb. 24 — Goshen police officer Josh Owens was arrested on felony counts of domestic battery and strangulation charges
MARCH
March 16 — Fire heavily damages Forest River RV laminating plant on College Avenue
APRIL
April 7 — Goshen Health is sued by 300+ plaintiffs over sterilization of surgical tools.
April 8 — Two workers rescue people from a Milford house fire
April 28 — Goshen High School opens a new wing
MAY
May 1 — A Silver Alert is issued for Aaliyah Ramirez, 14, of Syracuse. She was later found in Floriday. Two relatives were charged in the case.
May 5 — Andrew Cowell, Concord teacher, was removed and later charged with sexting crimes. Three other teachers were placed on leave
May 20 — Beacon Health announces plan to build $11 million health center in Goshen. The project is underway
JUNE
June 4 — Concord leads a wave of in-person graduations
June 10 — Last Dance LLC will develop an industrial campus along East College Avenue in Goshen
June 16 — Adam Scharf quits as Goshen’s clerk-treasurer
June 24 — Fire destroys the Moose lodge pavilion
JULY
July 10 — A disc golf course is dedicated at Mullet Park
July 23 — The Elkhart County 4-H Fair reopens after a year’s hiatus
AUGUST
Aug. 4 — Jim McKee resigns from the Goshen City Council
Aug. 5 — Goshen City Council denounces LGBTQ rhetoric
Aug. 5 — A deputy mayor’s position is created in Goshen
Aug. 6 — SmokerCraft breaks ground on a 200,000-square-foot expansion
Aug. 7 — Schools start without mask requirements, except at Bethany Christian. Masking returns Sept. 9
Aug. 19 — A black bear is killed by a car north of Bristol
Aug. 26 — A racist video is made at Fairfield High School by students and is shown on social media
Aug. 28 — A 2-year-old is shot dead, and the suspect is shot in Elkhart
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 11 — The Elkhart County Council rejects a grant for health educators, setting up the resignation of health officer Dr. Bethany Wait and several health board members
Sept. 25 — Food shortages hit schools due to transportation issues
OCTOBER
Oct. 2 — In May, Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno found Lori Arnold and husband Bradley in violation of the city’s sign ordinance and ordered them to remove signs from their yard. The city brought them to court in October because of violations. On Dec. 23, they were found in contempt of court and were ordered to pay $600.
Oct. 8 — Amazon reveals it will build huge facility north of Middlebury
Oct. 11 — A Millersburg solar farm is rejected by the Elkhart County Commissioners
NOVEMBER
Nov. 2 — Voters turned down a Concord Community Schools tax levy
Nov. 17 — A groundbreaking event was held to ceremonially kick off work to build a large new courthouse close to Dunlap. The nearly $94 million project will pull the county’s court system into one modern facility, rather than split among two buildings in Elkhart and Goshen.
DECEMBER
Dec. 1 — Goshen’s city engineer says most city roads are in poor shape
Dec. 1 — A series of barn fires had been plaguing Elkhart County. On Dec. 1 and 2, Elkhart County Sheriff’s officers announced the arrest of two suspects.
Dec. 8 — Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network finds a new home at Merit Learning Center in a partnership agreement with Goshen Community Schools
Dec. 9 — Widespread COVID turns all local counties red on the state metrics map
Dec. 16 — Girl Named Tom wins The Voice. Two members of the trio graduated from Goshen College.
Dec. 22 — The Goshen Fire Department will take over Elkhart Township fire and EMS services
Dec. 30 — New health officer appointed
