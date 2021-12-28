2021 IN REVIEW: Goshen City Council weighs in on issues of 2021

GOSHEN — For the Goshen City Council, challenges — and achievements — were plentiful in 2021.
With the new year just around the corner, The Goshen News recently spoke with all seven members of the council to get their thoughts on some of the biggest issues they faced this past year, plus a few predictions for what may be on the horizon for 2022.
DISTRICT 1 EXIT
While the change occurred later in the year, the council in 2021 saw the exit of longtime councilman Jim McKee, R-District 1, who announced in early August that he would be moving out of the district, and thus needed to resign from his council seat.
McKee was first elected to the council back in 2011, and was finishing up his 10th year as representative of District 1 when he officially left the council in early September. At the time of his exit, he was the longest-serving of the council’s seven members.
Shortly after his exit, Donald Riegsecker was appointed via caucus as McKee’s replacement on the council.
“Jim McKee served the city of Goshen well during his many years on City Council,” Riegsecker said of McKee’s exit. “His service was much appreciated.”
2021 IMPACTS
When it came to the top issues of 2021, opinions were mixed among the council’s members this year.
For Brett Weddell, R-At Large, who currently serves as president of the council, his top pick centered on the council’s actions related to the East College Avenue industrial development on the city’s southeast side.
“Actions taken involved annexing property, rezoning property, development of an economic development area, developer’s agreement, and the issuance of municipal bonds,” Weddell said of the work. “This project will allow growth of Goshen’s industrial base where it would not have been possible otherwise.
“This will not only generate new TIF revenues, but also increase Goshen’s net assessed value, allowing for reduction of tax rates for Goshen residents,” he added. “The project was fully supported by the Democratic mayor and his staff, and was successfully passed by the Republican council members.”
Additionally, Weddell pointed to the council’s work with county officials to ensure the new Combined Elkhart County Courts facility would be constructed within the city’s limits as another top issue for the year.
“Unfortunately, utilization of the existing Elkhart County Courthouse was not going to be a viable option moving forward, so the city’s involvement and participation was vital to ensure the new facility would be readily accessible to all county residents,” Weddell said. “Without our participation, it is quite possible the new facility may have ended up in the far northern portion of Elkhart County.”
For Julia King, D-At Large, her choice for the top issue faced by the council in 2021 centered on what she described as a marked increase in acrimony directed at the council and other city institutions from certain segments of the community.
“This year has been different from previous years on council,” King said. “From schools, to hospitals, to government, far too many people serving the community have received veiled — and not-so-veiled — threats from citizens who have been fueled by misinformation about COVID-19, the 2020 presidential election and public education initiatives.
“The good news is that, early in 2021, Goshen City Council spoke in one voice against political intimidation and violence,” she added. “While we may sometimes disagree on what government should — and shouldn’t — do, it’s essential, and deeply reassuring, to know that my colleagues and I share a commitment to the peaceful exchange of ideas.”
As the council’s newest member, Riegsecker pointed to the council’s passage of the 2022 city budget as his top issue for the year.
“The 2022 budget was by far the most overarching issue I faced in 2021,” Riegsecker said. “I spent many hours breaking down the line item costs, comparing these costs to previous years and analyzing why the budget was larger than previous years.
“In the end, I was comfortable with the proposed budget to allocate some previous monies not spent — some due to the COVID limitations — to make sure the residents of Goshen could continue to enjoy the many amenities offered and complete several projects that were placed on hold during COVID,” he added. “On the surface, the budget appeared to be a major increase, but by reducing several items and breaking out just a few extraordinary line items, the budget was reasonable and approved unanimously.”
Doug Nisley, R-District 2, said his pick for top issue of the year — based on conversations and calls he received from constituents — involves what he described as a “glitch” in the city’s process for issuing building permits, which is negatively affecting both residential and industrial projects.
Matt Schrock, R-District 3, joined Weddell in pointing to the council’s work moving the East College Avenue industrial development forward as his pick for the council’s top issue of the year.
“The C.R. 36/College Avenue annexation was — and still is — a big deal for the city’s future,” Schrock said. “With all the infrastructure proposed in that area, other than the industrial sections, the rest of the property would be available for just about anything: housing, education, etc.”
For Megan Eichorn, D-District 4, it was the city’s lack of available housing that topped her list of the most impactful issues to face the council in 2021.
“I believe that the lack of housing, quantity, and affordability, is the number one issue right now,” Eichorn said. “We have a surplus of great-paying jobs in our area, but nowhere to house the people working them. Our schools are losing students to surrounding districts where more affordable housing is located. Individuals are remaining in homeless shelters longer due to the lack of housing.
“Building costs are higher than normal due to supply chain issues, which is causing a delay in developers starting housing projects,” she added of the issue. “The council, along with the Redevelopment Commission and city, have been working with developers to find creative ways to get these projects going, however we need housing now. There is no simple solution to the problem, but hopefully there will be some coming soon.”
As for Gilberto Pérez Jr., D-District 5, his pick for the top issue faced by the council in 2021 also centered on the East College Avenue industrial development, though for a different reason than those expressed by Weddell and Schrock.
“For me, the biggest issue the council faced was determining the benefit of the development of a new development agreement on East College Avenue,” Pérez Jr. said. “The development agreement brought into focus my continued concern for the lack of diversification in our industry. For me, the pressing issue with development agreements is the increased automation within Elkhart County and the impact this is having on our worker population.
“There was opposition to the development agreement east of College Avenue and residents expressed concern for increased traffic in their area,” Pérez Jr. added of the project. “While the Common Council moved forward with the development agreement, I voted no due to my concerns for industry diversification and our impending automation crisis.”
THE YEAR AHEAD
Jumping forward to their predictions for 2022, several of the council’s members pointed to the city’s ongoing struggle with providing enough housing as likely to play a major role in the efforts of the council in the coming year.
“The development of more housing options within the city limits of Goshen will be paramount,” Weddell said. “As a member of the RDC, we are looking at ways to participate in the creation of new housing developments utilizing potential residential tax increment financing. Although the majority of the work will be done among the staff and the RDC, the City Council will have the ultimate say in the creation and utilization of such tools.”
A sampling of some of the other top issues currently on the council’s radar for 2022 include: development of a flood mitigation plan for the city; working on upcoming changes to how the city deals with solid waste disposal; redistricting; exploring which construction/redevelopment projects should be pursued in the coming year; and working to grow the city’s small business sector and support its local entrepreneurs.