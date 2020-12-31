COVID IMPACTS SCHOOLS
1 The COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 caused massive cultural and organizational disruptions in local communities, but no institution was hit harder than schools.
Local students were looking forward to the last three months of their school year when the pandemic swept into their buildings. On March 14, all Elkhart County public schools were closed and began e-learning shortly after.
The pandemic’s impact on students, staff and parents was chosen by The Goshen News staff as the top story of 2020.
Extra-curricular trips, including the annual marine biology spring break learning experience for Goshen students, also became victims of the pandemic. Spring sports were canceled and graduations became summer drive-in or drive-through events. Parents were left to scramble for day care for the youngest of their children and to organize remote learning for all their school-age children.
Some of Elkhart County’s public schools began their new year in August with virtual learning, and hundreds of parents gathered to protest that decision. By September, in-person learning had returned to local school buildings and that situation continued until the fall surge again caused local school boards to send middle and high school students home to learn remotely for the rest of the year.
Also, Goshen College administrators decided to end on-campus classes March 17 and convert to online-learning only. The college did reopen with in-person classes in August.
Just how long secondary students will be learning remotely as 2021 begins will be decided by which way the COVID-19 infection numbers turn in the coming weeks, according to statements from school officials.
VIRUS KILLS 490 LOCALS
2 The county recorded its first death attributed to the virus on March 24. Since then, another 312 lives have been lost in the county to what state health officials have determined to be COVID-19.
The disease has also infected 22,523 county residents. The virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control, can cause mild cold-like symptoms up to severe breathing problems requiring ventilator machines to assist victims in breathing. The vast majority of people who contract COVID-19 survive.
Other local counties have also lost residents to COVID-19. LaGrange and Noble counties have had 54 deaths each and Kosciusko County 69 deaths.
The pandemic has also spread chaos in the community. Elkhart General Hospital, Goshen Hospital and local nursing home staffs were called upon to perform superhuman feats to care for surges of patients that filled all available beds even as there were not enough health care workers in some of the facilities to efficiently handle the surges.
Local businesses were closed during the Indiana shutdown in March and April, driving the county’s unemployment rate from 2.7% in March to 28.6% in April and 11.8% in May. By October, the rate had fallen to 4.2% as the recreational vehicle industry returned to full production due to a high demand for RVs by people wanting a safe way to vacation during the pandemic.
RALLIES AND PROTESTS
3 The spot for the third top story was a tie. National and local events spurred protests and rallies from spring to late fall in Elkhart County.
The killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 25 by a police officer sparked unrest nationwide as those who were incensed by the act took to the streets in protest. Those protests arrived in downtown Goshen on May 30. That is when a group of people gathered on the courthouse lawn and demanded equal justice for all in the United States and the end to police violence against Blacks. The group then walked orderly, but loudly around Goshen’s downtown.
Two days later, a larger group gathered at the courthouse and then moved downtown to block the intersection at Main and Washington streets on two occasions.
While vulgarities, protest slogans and signs were used to confront city police, there were also songs and speeches, fist bumps with officers and no violence. Police formed a barricade and some officers stood by with pepper ball guns and others, armed with rifles, took positions on rooftops as surveillance drones were deployed. The protest ended shortly before midnight.
Protests and rallies continued to pop up from time to time until Dec. 18, when a small group gathered at Main Street and Lincoln Avenue to protest the county commissioner’s mask mandate and fine ordinance.
Some of the other protests and rallies during the year included two Hispanic issue protests in Goshen; a protest against the owners of the Embassy Coffee shop for their opposition to mask rules and a counterrally to support the owners; a protest against President Donald Trump’s proposed limitations on the U.S. Postal Service before the election; a protest Aug. 7 against the closure of in-person classes in Elkhart County schools due to COVID-19 restrictions; and a citywide protest to support Black Lives Matter that saw people line local streets so they could adhere to social distancing requirements. There was also a rally to show support for Trump’s reelection effort.
FAIRS AND FESTIVALS
3 Socializing at annual fairs and festivals was erased by this year’s pandemic. Goshen’s First Fridays events, which draw thousands of people to downtown each year for monthly visits, was an early victim. Community festivals, including the Bristol Homecoming, Middlebury Summer Festival and the Nappanee Apple Festival, disappeared from the community landscape.
One of the hardest blows came when the Elkhart County 4-H Fair board canceled the popular summer event. Fair organizers and the Purdue Extension staffs did team up to provide some virtual and in-person competitions for 4-Hers and there was an online auction that was used to raise funds the youth. Also, fair food drive-through events were popular and were a way fans of the fair could get a bite of their favorite foods found only at the fair.
MASK FINES
4 When the Elkhart County Commissioners adopted a COVID-19 prevention ordinance that included stepped fines for businesses that violate the county’s mask, social distancing and sanitation requirements, there was immediate push-back from those opposed.
The county’s ordinance allows city councils in Goshen, Elkhart and Nappanee to join the enforcement effort and form inspection teams to handle complaints against businesses. County officials said the county’s health department has only five employees who could do such inspections and they had more than 500 complaints against local businesses to investigate, so they needed help enforcing the ordinance in the county’s three cities.
Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins initially placed the ordinance on his City Council’s agenda, then withdrew it as opposition in the city was voiced. Jenkins later dropped the ordinance altogether and said city staff would work with local businesses on voluntary education efforts to control COVID-19.
In Goshen, the City Council initially approved the ordinance on a first reading in a 4-3 vote, then could not muster the three-quarter majority vote to move to approval on a second reading at the same meeting.
Mayor Jeremy Stutsman threw in the towel on his efforts to have the ordinance passed and said he would form teams of city workers to educate business operators on how they should follow the county’s ordinance mandates.
One result of the county’s ordinance was a small anti-mask mandate and fines protests in Goshen.
FIRST VACCINATIONS
5 As the first of two federally approved vaccines against the COVID-19 virus rolled out in early December, the staff members at Goshen Hospital were among the first to receive the shots.
On Dec. 18, the local health care workers rolled up their sleeves and were administered the Pfizer vaccine. After the first two days of inoculations, 561 staff members had received the shot and another 222 were scheduled to be inoculated.
“I want to be as safe and healthy as I can be,” Dr. Daniel Nafziger, chief medical officer at the hospital, said after receiving his dose. “We have a safe and effective vaccine to prevent COVID. COVID is now the leading cause of death in the United States, and to have a vaccine that prevents the leading cause of death is amazing and wonderful.”
Long-term health care facilities in Indiana began receiving the vaccine this week.
WINSTON CORBETT CONVICTION
6 An Elkhart County jury in November found Winston Corbett, 25, of Goshen, guilty of murdering Goshen College professor James Miller in October of 2011. Corbett was also found guilty of attempted murder for trying to kill Miller’s wife, Linda.
The couple were at their house on Wildwood Court when they were attacked. Each was stabbed and slashed dozens of times.
Corbett was sentenced this month for the two crimes to 115 years in prison.
RV INDUSTRY ESCAPES COVID RECESSION
7 When Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb closed the state’s economy in April to combat the spread of COVID-19, the thriving recreational vehicle industry came to a standstill in Elkhart and LaGrange counties. Those two counties provide about 80% of all RVs in North America, according to past statements by industry officials.
The industry provides jobs to a large chunk of the local manufacturing workers, and as unemployment soared to 28.6% in Elkhart County in April, things looked bleak. Then, a miraculous turnaround occurred.
As shutdowns and pandemic restrictions wiped away entertainment, travel and vacation opportunities, Americans flocked outdoors to sooth their craving for something to do.
As Indiana reopened manufacturing, RV plants were quickly humming to fill the ever-increasing orders for more RVs.
RV shipments are expected to surpass 400,000 wholesale units by the end of 2020 and that would be a 4.5% gain over 2019 shipments. The industry is expected to experience continued growth in 2021 to more than 500,000 units, according to a report from the RV Industry Association.
GOSHEN’S MAIN STREET RECONFIGURED
8 The spot for the eighth top story was a tie. After the north connector route along the railroad tracks on the east side of the city was completed, the goal of downtown merchants and Mayor Jeremy Stutsman was to rework Main Street into a quieter route with more parking and pedestrian-friendly “bump-outs” at intersections.
In May, the road reopened after construction and was transformed from a busy four-lane state highway to a two-lane local road featuring angled parking and stop signs instead of traffic signals
The project was capped in July when trucks longer than 20 feet were banned from using Main Street.
COUNTY COURTS COMPLEX
8 Elkhart County will have a new, $80 million courts complex on the north edge of Goshen in the future. The Elkhart County Council on Nov. 14 selected a 32-acre parcel of land along Reliance Road as the place to build the new courts structure to replace the courthouse in Elkhart and move the courts out of the historic Goshen courthouse.
A committee has been interviewing design/build teams and expects to interview three finalists at its Jan. 12 meeting.
RESIDENTS SHOW RESILIANCE
9 As the COVID-19 caused havoc in local counties, residents quickly adjusted and found ways to work, play and study.
Small businesses were especially hit hard by the closing of non-essential businesses in the spring lockdown. Restaurant staffs that were used to offering personal service to guests in their dining rooms, adjusted and learned to deliver carryout meals curbside.
Providers of repair services learned to work while masked and to keep their customers at a safe distance.
Children from across the area used their time away from e-learning to chalk heartfelt messages of good will on sidewalks and driveways to offer cheer to anyone walking by. A social media effort resulted in teddy bears being placed in windows to brighten the moods of residents. Neighbors sang to neighbors and other musicians played instruments on porches and in parks.
The loved ones of long-term care residents couldn’t provide a hug, but they learned to smile and chat through the glass of closed windows so they could get a few precious minutes with their spouses or parents.
Factories reopened with social distancing rules and those who worked in offices set up their computers at home and mastered technology to allow business to continue remotely and transform how many locals work.
AUGUST TORNADOES
10 While local residents were coping with the pandemic, Mother Nature was unfeeling. She brought two EF-1 tornadoes to Elkhart and Kosciusko counties Aug. 10.
One tornado touched down west of Ind. 13 and was on the ground for 1.5 miles and lasted three minutes. That twister dissipated over Lake Webster, according to the National Weather Service. Another twister touched down just west of the intersection of Riley and Beech roads in St. Joseph County and traveled 2.5 miles along the south side of Riley Road (C.R. 44 in Elkhart County) for five minutes. The tornado destroyed some barns, and damaged silos, barns and several homes. No one was injured in the storms.
