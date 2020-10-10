Second in a two-part series about the history of the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
One of the big draws to the fair each summer is the food.
One of the longtime vendors at the fair is Nelson’s Catering and Fundraising. Nelson’s is know for offering its Port-A-Pit chicken, but the company also offers up beef and pork meals and side orders of vegetables.
But before Nelson’s set up at the fairgrounds there was another locally famous chicken barbecue at the fair — Merl Whitehead. Whitehead had a patented method of barbecuing chicken and he was a fixture at the fair from 1956-1968. He used a rack over a split 55-gallon steel barrel. The rack held 22-24 halves, cooked over charcoal in rotisserie fashion. When Whitehead retired is when Nelson’s came to the fair.
Across from Merl’s chicken barbecue tent, his three daughters set up a food tent called The Three Sisters. Laverle Whitehead Hartsough, Roberta Whitehead Carpenter and Lois Whitehead Kauffman were the three sisters serving breakfast, sandwiches, French fries, drinks and pies.
Committee member Dave Williams said, “That’s where I ate most of the time in the ‘60s, at The Three Sisters.”
A menu board above the Whitehead display showed that hamburgers cost 30 cents, tenderloins 45 cents and chicken 45 cents.
Fair food is so popular, vendors opened for drive-through service for a couple of weekends on the fairgrounds this summer so people could get their annual treats even though no fair was held.
HISTORIAN REMEMBERED
Committee members are still mourning the loss of their chairman, Marion E. Troyer, who passed away July 28. Troyer was the official fair photographer for 40 years and the history museum has a bookcase filled with binders of his harness racing photos. He also took the fair queen photos. When it became physically hard for him, he instead became the history chairman.
“He was the catalyst for getting the history museum started,” committee member Kelly Ropp said.
The Elkhart County 4H Fair Historical Museum opened in 2003 in the former fair board room and as more people become aware of the museum, they receive more donations. There are eight members of the committee and they’ve not yet named a new chairperson.
Ropp said they’re still getting donations and still encouraging donations.
