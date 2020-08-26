GOSHEN — Democrats are competing in nearly every local race in the 2020 elections as participation by those candidates seems to have grown over the past couple years in historically Republican-led Elkhart County.
County offices up for election this year — with the exception of races for local courts — feature one-to-one matchups between Republicans and Democrats. Races for Indiana General Assembly seats that cover Elkhart County also feature two-party competitions with no candidate running unopposed.
“I’m very excited, that compared to recent years, Elkhart County has a full ballot minus the judgeship,” said Elkhart County Democratic Party Chairman Chad Crabtree. “We’re getting more Democrats involved and on the ballot.”
The 2020 ballot, which is topped by the race for president and state offices, includes races for two Elkhart County commissioner seats, three county council seats and three county offices — treasurer, coroner and surveyor — and four judge positions, as well as six Indiana House seats and one Indiana Senate seat. Democrats will face Republicans in nearly each of those races except the House’s District 82 seat, in which a Republican is up against a Libertarian. Only the four Republican candidates for judge are running unopposed in their races.
By comparison, the local Republican Party fielded an overwhelming majority of candidates during the 2018 mid-term elections, which featured a larger ballot of races on the federal, state, county and township levels. Most Republican candidates ran unopposed then.
The county’s Republican Party Chairman Dan Holtz is confident the majority of voters will continue to support GOP candidates this year.
“Fortunately, Elkhart County has a strong Republican Party presence, and a strong base of intelligent voters that have supported our candidates,” Holtz said. “People would rather have stability in a safe and equitable society versus a crowd of people who want to burn stuff up for no particular reason.”
While Crabtree doesn’t expect a surge of Democrat wins this year, he said he’s pleased to field more candidates on the ballot, including more diverse candidates representing different races, genders and cultural identities.
“We're giving Elkhart County voters a choice,” Crabtree said.
He pointed to 2019 when Democrats were elected to the clerk-treasurer seats in Goshen and Bristol for the first time in about 20 years as evidence the party is growing stronger in the county and providing more checks and balances on the system.
“We’re moving the needle,” he said.
Holtz said Republican candidates this year are dedicated to their races, relying on a mix of door-to-door campaigning — though exercising more care with in-person interactions amid the COVID-19 pandemic — and social media platforms.
“Social networking and online campaigning is strong as ever, and I think our candidates generally understand online campaigning and are doing a good job with that,” Holtz said.
He’s confident GOP candidates are focused on their races heading into the Nov. 3 elections and not taking them for granted.
“The Republican Party in Elkhart County has been successful for a long time by reflecting the will of the voters in this community,” he said.
This year’s ballot also includes races in for school boards in seven districts. The candidates for the seats are elected in non-partisan races.
The full Elkhart County ballot can be found on the county clerk's website www.elkhartcountyclerk.com/candidate-info/list-of-candidates.
