ELKHART — A 2-year-old child was shot and killed during a dispute Friday morning in Elkhart, and the incident led to police killing the suspect a short time later.
The violence started with an argument between a man and a woman outside 514 W. High St. The dispute escalated when the man fired a gun at the woman and the house at that address around 10:20 a.m. The child was shot as a result, and died, police said, and the suspect fled the scene.
“The initial call that went out was that there was some type of altercation in the middle of the street,” Elkhart Police Chief Kris Seymore said during a news conference Friday. “That’s all we have from the dispatch calls.”
As police responded, an officer found what resembled the suspect’s vehicle around South Seventh Street and Wolf Avenue. Police then saw a man matching the suspect’s description walking in a nearby alley, police said.
When officers tried to stop the man, a situation occurred in which an officer fired a weapon and shot the man, leading to his death. Seymore said he didn’t know what events happened that led to the officer opening fire.
He did say the officer was not injured, nor were any bystanders, and that investigators believe the man who was killed was the suspect who shot the child. Seymore also estimated about five minutes elapsed between when the child was shot and when the suspect was shot.
The identities of the child, the suspect and the officer who shot the suspect were not released Friday. Seymore said he believed updated information would be released Saturday.
Detectives with the Elkhart County Homicide Unit are investigating both shootings.
The officer involved was placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway. When asked, Seymore indicated body cameras recorded the incident, and the video is being reviewed.
Seymore also offered condolences to the child’s family during the news conference.
“I’m sorry that this happened,” he said. “I just ask that everybody keep that family and the officers that were involved in this in their thoughts and prayers.”
The deaths of the toddler and the suspect came less than two days after Brandon Lowe, 38, was killed in a shooting at a home, 424 N. Michigan St., in Elkhart on Wednesday night. The suspect in that case, Dustin Mckee, 30, was arrested and jailed on a charge of murder.
Including the deaths Friday, Assistant Police Chief Chris Snyder said Elkhart has had a total of eight homicides so far this year.
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson called for an end to gun violence in the city in response to the recent shootings.
“I am grieving with you and I am hopeful we can get to a space where we put the guns down and care for one another,” Roberson said in a statement. “I wonder when we’ll realize guns don’t provide the answer. Put the guns down and let’s build this city that we all want, together.”
