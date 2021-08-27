ELKHART — A 2-year-old child was killed this morning in Elkhart when a man fired at a woman, missing her and striking the child with a bullet. The suspected shooter was shot to death shortly afterwards by police.
Elkhart police said they responded to a report of the shooting at 514 W. High St. at 10:22 a.m. Police report a man and woman and the child were inside the house when the shooting occurred. An officer observed the suspect's vehicle shortly afterward in the area of South Seventh Street and wolf Avenue and was joined by other officers. The officers then contacted the suspect in an alley and an officer fired and killed the suspect.
Police did not release details of that encounter. The Elkhart Police Department has scheduled a press conference about the deaths for 1:30 p.m.
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating both shootings.
The officer involved in the suspect's death has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.
