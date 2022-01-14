INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier Lottery retailer in Elkhart County sold a Powerball ticket worth $2 million for the Wednesday, Jan. 12, drawing. The Powerball estimated jackpot is now $48 million for Saturday's drawing.
Hoosier Lottery officials stated in a press release that players should check their tickets carefully as one entry matched all five numbers — only missing the Powerball — to win $1 million, and included a $1 Power Play game option doubling the prize amount.
The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven #32572 located at 25960 C.R. 20 in Elkhart. The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 12, are: 12-21-22-30-33 with the Powerball of 24.
Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.
The ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial adviser and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions, according to lottery officials.
