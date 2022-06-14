GOSHEN — A contractor has now been chosen to construct the new maintenance facility for the Goshen Parks and Recreation Department.
During their meeting Tuesday afternoon, Goshen Redevelopment Commission members approved a contract with NuWay Construction of Goshen to oversee construction of the department’s new maintenance facility at a cost of $2.47 million.
NuWay was the low bidder for the project, having beat out a $3.1 million bid by R. Yoder Construction of Nappanee.
Tuesday’s approval marked the second time the commission has considered bids for the maintenance facility project, with the first round of bids — received back in December of 2021 — having been rejected due to coming in significantly over budget.
A LONG, EXPENSIVE ROAD
Plans for the new maintenance facility have been in the works since November of 2021, when Goshen Redevelopment Director Becky Hutsell was first granted permission to seek bids for the project.
But the project seemed to hit a snag almost immediately, as just one bid was presented to the city when bids were first accepted for the project back in December of 2021, and the proposed cost was more than 20% higher than the original engineering estimate for the project — a fact due in large part to material shortages and supply chain issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Submitting the lone bid was R. Yoder Construction. The firm submitted a base bid of $2.7 million, as well as two alternate bids that both hovered around $2.8 million.
According to Tanya Heyde, superintendent of the Goshen Parks and Recreation Department, the original engineering estimate for the project had been roughly $2 million.
As such, the first bid for the project was ultimately rejected, and the project was put out for bid again in early 2022. Those bids in turn were presented to the commission for review during Tuesday’s meeting.
PAVILION/ICE RINK NIXED
As originally envisioned, the plan was for the new maintenance facility to be funded jointly by the Redevelopment Commission and the parks department.
However, given how expensive the project has turned out to be, Redevelopment Director Becky Hutsell went before the commission Tuesday to request that the commission fund the project in its entirety.
“The Redevelopment Commission had originally committed $500,000 towards the construction of the new facility,” Hutsell said of the project’s history. “Last fall, we had requested another $500,000 to go towards the project, which was supported by the commission. Staff is now requesting that the commission fund the full project.”
Acknowledging that such a request would mean a significant funding commitment on the commission’s part, Hutsell noted that she and her staff have decided to nix the city’s long-delayed pavilion/ice rink project — at least for the foreseeable future — which will free up $2.5 million the commission had pledged toward that project to instead go toward the maintenance facility project.
“Recent cost estimate updates for the pavilion/ice rink project have proven that that project is not currently viable,” Hutsell told the commission. “We’re requesting that the $2.5 million that was previously committed for that project be redirected to the new parks facility instead.
“The Goshen Parks Department has been a great partner for Redevelopment over the past 20 years,” she added. “They’ve graciously accepted mile after mile of new trails to maintain and this location, immediately adjacent to the Ninth Street Trail, will prove to be a great asset for the corridor and removes their operations and equipment from an extremely flood-prone area.”
In the end, the commission’s members agreed with Hutsell’s plan, and motions were approved unanimously to both fully fund the project and approve the $2.47 million contract with NuWay Construction for the new maintenance facility’s construction.
Given that supply chain issues continue to impact the city’s project schedule, Hutsell noted that a completion deadline of Sept. 1, 2023, has been inserted into the project agreement, subject to material availability.
THE PROJECT
As currently proposed, the project involves constructing a new maintenance facility for the parks department on city-owned property at 610 E. Plymouth Ave., just to the northeast of the department’s administration office at 524 E. Jackson St.
According to Heyde, the new facility is needed primarily due to the fact that the city’s current maintenance facility, located at the north end of Shanklin Park, is located within a floodway.
“Maintenance staff, and myself, and our maintenance director have become pretty used to anytime there is a threat of a flood that all of the not only vehicles, but also equipment, is moved to drier ground, which has become our city street department,” Heyde told the commission Tuesday. “That is about an entire day process to load it, get it over there, and then to return another day to bring it back.”
Heyde also noted that the new facility will allow for more space to store equipment, and functionally it will function much better than the current site, offering amenities such as overhead doors, air compressors, somewhere to clean equipment at the end of the day, etc.
“Also, this site offers the benefit of being closer to our administrative office, which brings us all a little closer,” she added. “There’s definitely something operationally to be said about that.”