A 19-month-old boy was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet van being driven by a 15-year-old boy in the driveway of a house at 21248 Ind. 119, Goshen, around 5:45 p.m. Friday.
According to a police report from Elkhart County police, the 19-month-old was sitting in the driveway near the front driver's side tire of the van. When the driver turned the wheel to straighten the vehicle, the tire ran over the young child, police reported.
Goshen EMS and Medflight responded to the scene but the child died, according to the report. No citations were issued at the incident remains under investigation.
