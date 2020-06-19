DR. WALLACE: I’m 18 years old and have a major problem. I dated this guy for two years. It was a very rocky relationship. About two months ago, I broke up with him for good. I told him it was either his drugs or me. He couldn’t have both. Well, he didn’t choose me. Then he left town and soon moved to Argentina to live with his father.
Shortly after he left, I started dating another guy. We met at a party and liked each other right away.
I really care for him — much more than I cared for my last boyfriend.
My problem is I just found out that I’m pregnant, and my old boyfriend is the father. What should I do? Do I tell my current boyfriend that I’m pregnant? Should I try to find a way to track down my old boyfriend and tell him the news?
I live with my mom, and I haven’t even told her yet. I dream at night that everything works out great, but when I wake up, I’m back in the same situation. — Dreaming of a Happy Ending, via email
DREAMING OF A HAPPY ENDING: The very first person you talk with should be your mother. Many decisions need to be made, and your mother will likely be able to give you good guidance and counseling.
It is important that you notify the baby’s father that you are pregnant, if it is possible to reach him. Once you tell him, it’s his decision about what he plans to do, but you will have done your part. There is also the matter of your current boyfriend. My advice is honesty, whenever the time comes for the sensitive discussion to take place.
DR. WALLACE: I’m a 16-year-old girl, and my best friend happens to be a guy. We talk every day and spend a lot of time together, shopping, listening to music and going to the movies. He’s cute, intelligent and very funny. I can tell he thinks of me as more than a friend, but I have no romantic feelings for him. I wish I did, because he would make a great boyfriend.
He knows I date other guys, but so far, this hasn’t bothered him. He never appears jealous, and he even offers advice when I’m having boyfriend problems.
I’ve encouraged him to start dating, but he says he isn’t ready yet. When I say this guy is my best friend, I really mean it. I can talk to him about anything and get a good, rational answer. I always tell the guys I’m dating that my best friend is a guy, and so far, it hasn’t been a problem.
I’d like to tell my friend there’s no chance we will ever be romantically involved. But I’m afraid if I do this, I might drive him away, and I would never want to do that. Should I just keep quiet on this topic? — Platonic Friend, via email
PLATONIC FRIEND: Ultimately, good friends have to be honest with each other and risk the consequences. It’s important that your best friend be told that you are not romantically interested in him.
He’s probably noticed this long ago, but hearing it from you (diplomatically, of course) would make it final.
One way to do this might be to offer to set him up on a date or two with a girlfriend of yours, once he’s ready to date. If he does not take the gentle hint, find a way to get your point across that is fair to both of you.
He may remain your friend and confidant, especially if you can establish neutral grounds for the friendship to continue. But it’s also possible he’ll feel the need to withdraw from you if he’s been hoping for something more. If this happens, give him some space, as the shock may only be temporary. Be prepared for either outcome.
