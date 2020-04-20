GOSHEN — Plans for a major overhaul of the city’s wastewater treatment plant took another step forward Monday during a meeting of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety.
At the meeting, board members approved a $1.65 million agreement with Donohue & Associates Inc. to provide professional engineering and construction related services for the planned overhaul of the city’s wastewater treatment plant and Phase 1 of the related Rock Run sewer interceptor improvement project.
The move followed similar action by the board back in March, when board members approved a contract with Kokosing Industrial Inc. for construction of treatment plant improvements at a cost of $18.9 million. Kokosing was the low bidder for the project.
In related action, board members in March also approved a contract with low bidder Selge Construction Co. Inc. for the Rock Run sewer improvement project at a cost of $1.7 million.
THE PROJECTS
As planned, the wastewater treatment plant improvement project includes: replacement of the raw sewage pumps at the plant, which date back to the 1970s; replacement of the primary clarifiers, which date back to the 1960s; complete replacement of the flights and mechanisms that skim floatables off the sewage; expanding the facility’s aeration tank system; installing a new, variable speed and more energy efficient blower system; replacement of the facility’s outdated boilers; and replacement of the plant’s existing lagoon with a new dewatering building for the plant’s biosolids.
According to Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, the project will be funded through the State Revolving Fund Loan Program, which is a state agency administered by the Indiana Finance Authority that provides low-interest loans to municipalities for wastewater and drinking water infrastructure improvement projects.
Sailor noted that construction on the project is expected to start this spring and continue for approximately two years.
As for the Rock Run sewer improvement project, Sailor noted that the project involves sewer replacement along Rock Run Creek running from First Street over to Fifth Street.
Construction on the project is also slated to begin this spring.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the promotion of Davis W. Lechlitner from the rank of probationary firefighter to the rank of private first class with the Goshen Fire Department.
• Approved a conditional offer of employment agreement with Justin T. Rayl as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.