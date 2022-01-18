GOSHEN — When the new Elkhart County Child Dashboard launched in September, partner organizations were invited to apply for action mini grants to respond to needs identified by the data being gathered.
The dashboard uses data indicators from local organizations and public data to help gauge the health of the community and trends in child wellbeing, and is updated quarterly, according to information provided by The Source. The collaborative dashboard is the first of its kind in Indiana. The effort began in April 2020, when reports of child abuse dropped as schools moved to remote learning. Elkhart County leaders gathered to address that issue and then made plans to continue sharing data through the development of a child dashboard, the release reads.
A total of 57 organizations are partners, including social service, school, government, faith and private sectors, collaborating to help children and their families in Elkhart County be healthy and successful.
Following their attendance at quarterly action meetings discussing current data trends, partner organizations were invited to apply for mini grants up to $2,000 to address needs identified by the data being collected. In the first three months, 24 applications were received and 17 were awarded, The Source’s release stated.
Horizon Education Alliance received a grant to send all elementary school social workers in Elkhart County to participate in professional development to build greater capacity to aid children in distress.
All Pro Dads is receiving money to bolster its efforts to attract more participants in its male role model and mentoring program.
Goshen High School got funding to create a safe space for students to de-escalate.
“We were thrilled to see the energy and innovation of community groups, responding to the dashboard data with new ideas,” said Rebecca Shetler Fast, director of The SOURCE, Elkhart County’s System of Care. “In a time with a lot of challenges, that ability to come up with ideas and respond quickly has been remarkable.”
The initial $40,000 for the mini grants was provided through a funding partnership between The SOURCE and the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. Because of the popularity of the grants, more funding was needed to keep up with the ideas being generated and the Oaklawn Foundation stepped up, as well as Bashor Children’s Home, to continue funding mini grants.
“Bashor is proud to support mini-grants provided through the SOURCE,” said Sean McCrindle, president/CEO of Bashor Children’s Home. “The collaborative efforts utilizing data-driven community guidance improving the lives of children is key to community health. These grants provide opportunity for organizations to respond nimbly to need while cutting out red tape that slows action. This is exactly the kind of effort that creates innovation in care, and we are proud to be involved.”
The collaborative effort on the grants and the Child Dashboard as a whole are giving hope to those who help children.
“Our partners’ energetic response is inspiring,” Shetler Fast said. “Timely data and collaboration can be powerful tools for our community when we use them to drive action.”
