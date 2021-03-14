GOSHEN — A 16-year-old boy was arrested by Goshen police on charges of rape and burglary at 1 a.m. Friday.
Goshen police said that a sexual assault was reported to them at 12:09 a.m. Wednesday in the Clover Trails subdivision. Officers pieced together the evidence and two days later made the arrest.
The teen’s bond was set at $225,000.
In the same press release, police also provided an update on the condition of an unidentified person who was stabbed in the chest at the Comfort Inn hotel Thursday. That person has been upgraded to stable condition after having surgery for life-threatening injuries, police reported.
