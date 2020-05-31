After 159 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Elkhart County over the weekend, the number of positive cases in Elkhart County now tops St. Joseph County’s cases by almost 50.
Numbers reported Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health show Elkhart County has 1,322 positive cases, an increase of Friday’s totals of 1,163, while 1,274 cases were in St. Joseph County, up 26 from Friday’s figures. There were no deaths reported over the weekend in the two counties.
The total number of Indiana residents who have tested positive for the virus are 34,574, up 1,016 from Friday. There was only one new death reported in the state over the weekend.
Here are Sunday’s numbers:
- Statewide — 34,574 positive cases, up 1,016; 1,947 deaths, up one; 261,546 tested, up 12,833 (with 13.2% of those testing positive).
- Elkhart County — 1,322 positive cases, up 1,163; 28 deaths, zero new; 9,849 tested.
- LaGrange County — 81 positive cases, up 10; two deaths, zero new; 548 tested.
- Noble County — 232 positive cases, up 21; 21 deaths, zero new; 1,529 tested.
- Kosciusko County — 135 positive cases, up 11; one death, zero new; 1,830 tested.
- St. Joseph County — 1,274 positive cases, up 26; 34 deaths, zero new; 13,355 tested.
- Marshall County — 108 positive cases, 19 new; two deaths, one new; 1,697 tested.
