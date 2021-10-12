NAPPANEE — City Council members Monday passed a $13.1 million 2022 budget on second reading after no comments were given during a public hearing.
The budget is $3.2 million higher than the 2021 budget, which was $9,883,360. That’s a 32.8% increase. The general budget is a 29% increase — $7.2 million versus the $5.6 2021 general budget.
There were several funds with large percentage of increases, including the Central School building with an anticipated 409.3% increase over the 2021 budget — $125,023 versus $24,550. The reason for the large increase is a new roof, estimated to cost around $85,000.
The City Wide TIF (Tax Increment Financing) budget has a 287.2% increase. $1 million is in the budget for the Miriam Street to Derksen project and Mayor Phil Jenkins said the Redevelopment Commission requested an increase to $150,000 for 2022.
The Board of Works budget is 145.5% increase over this year’s budget -- $1.5 million for 2022 versus $619,900 in 2021. $900,000 of that amount is the cash from investments to pay for new restrooms.
Some other increases include City hall with a 54.5% increase due in part to adding a conference room and renovating an office at a cost of $30,000 for both.
The mayor’s office has a 23.7% increase due to a $50,000 anticipated cost to rebuild the city’s website. Apparently it has been crashing or freezing when changes are attempted. The proposed 2022 budget is $270,995 versus $219,127 in 2021.
The combined fire/EMS, police and street department budgets are all increasing about 11-12% due to adding another employee.
The estimated tax rate per $100 assessed value is $1.5109. The 2021 tax rate was $1.54 per $100 assessed value.
At the first reading the mayor commented that this was a higher budget than normal as the city has historically under spent.
The third and final reading will be October 25th.
Levy Appeal
The council approved a resolution to appeal to the Department of Local Government Finance for additional tax levy. Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight said financial consultant Ross Hagan discovered that over the course of the last three years the city’s net assessed value grew quicker than the state’s rate of growth and when that happens municipalities are allowed to appeal to the Department of Local Government Finance for an increase.
Knight said the amount is based on a formula and they determined Nappanee could get an additional $91,729 in tax revenue. This is possible because the circuit breaker property tax cap creates a loss in revenue for some municipalities.
Jenkins said, “It’s a good thing that our businesses and homes are increasing in value and we have new homes, but along with that growth comes added infrastructure expenses.”
Knight said that Hagan told him they’ve been looking at these numbers for years and no municipality has been able to get that extra money.
He also said that Nappanee is anticipated to have an additional 175 homes in the next year or so. The mayor said some residents are concerned about Nappanee growing too fast but he said, “I think we have a good balance of business, residential and industrial growth. If we continue to grow at the same level or a little above the state, that’s a good thing.”
Medical Trust
The council passed a resolution to join the Accelerated Indiana Municipalities Medical Trust through the Indiana Association of Cities and Towns. The mayor said their current insurance is going up and AIM will offer them significant savings. He said they’re asking both the board of works and the common council to pass the resolution since it deals with both employees and the budget.
The change will take effect January 1 but they want to start the process so they can have open enrollment with the employees.
