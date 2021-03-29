GOSHEN — A house on the city’s south side was found unsafe for human habitation during a meeting of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.
The house is at 1602 S. 12th St. City officials said the owner was notified of the hearing, but did not attend.
According to Travis Eash, code enforcement officer for the city, the property was originally inspected Nov. 16, 2020, and was found to have numerous violations related to the city’s Neighborhood Preservation Ordinance. The property was then reinspected Feb. 8, showing no significant signs of improvement, he said.
A breakdown of the safety violations referenced by Eash included:
• The water heater is not working and needs to be replaced.
• The plumbing system is not in working order and needs to be assessed and repaired. It was noted that Goshen Utilities Office records show there has been no water usage at the property since 2014.
• The interior of the property has accumulated trash, debris, numerous containers of human waste and animal feces. Carpets throughout are also stained and have embedded animal waste.
• Many of the property’s exits are blocked due to the accumulation of materials and need to be cleaned so there is safe egress out of the property in case of emergency.
• Furnace and duct work need to be assessed to see if they are in working order so that an adequate amount of heat can be supplied to the property.
• Utilities need to be turned back on and be in proper working order.
Following the Feb. 8 inspection, the owner was given until April 2 to have the property brought into compliance with city code or face possible sanctions. However, Eash indicated Monday that an inspection of the home early Monday morning revealed that little to no action had been taken to repair the violations.
“This morning I inspected the property at 1602 S. 12th St. No violations have been repaired. The owner has begun to clean over the last week, however overall very little compliance from my original inspection,” Eash told the board. “I did contact the humane society because of the number of cats. I’m not sure if they’ve done anything. It looks like there’s the same amount there today. And also adult protective services. They, at this point, they’ve tried to reach out, and haven’t had any contact back. And I think they’re kind of limited on what they can do, because he can hold a job. I believe he’s been working through this whole time.”
According to city attorney Bodie Stegelmann, the case is particularly concerning given that the owner lives in the house, whereas most houses brought before the board exhibiting similarly unsafe conditions are typically unoccupied.
“This is a novel situation. I’m not aware that we’ve had a house in this condition where the owner actually lives in the house,” Stegelmann said. “The board has the authority to either order him to vacate, order him to clean up, order to repair what’s causing the residence to be unsafe. If he doesn’t follow through with that, one option it to file suit, have a receiver appointed to kind of take over the project, and get it cleaned up and get it habitable.
“I understand the owner claims to have cash in the bank, and actually may be able to afford repairs that are necessary. But that’s based on statements he’s made,” Stegelmann added of the situation.
Regardless of whether finances are an issue or not, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman recommended the board look into connecting the owner with local organizations that may be able to assist him with remedying his situation before any final decisions on the home are made.
“If there are financial issues here, there are lots of organizations we can connect him with to try and get some help,” Stutsman said. “If there’s not financial issues, and he has the money, it might be more of a counseling organization we need to reach out to help him through the process of getting this to where it’s healthy again. Because from the pictures, I can’t imagine living in this house and not having some sort of negative health effects happening.”
Given the extent of the listed safety issues and the lack of observed repairs, board members ultimately found the home to be in violation of the city’s Neighborhood Preservation Ordinance and unsafe for human habitation.
A motion was then passed to set a rehearing date of June 28 during which the owner will be asked to provide the board with a clear update related to his work on the home and show notable progress on the required repairs.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a request by NIPSCO to close Olive Street, just north of the intersection of Lincoln Avenue, from April 5 through April 7 to allow for the retirement of an existing gas main. Traffic will be detoured onto Steury Avenue during the closure.
• Approved the promotion of Andrew Keim from the rank of detective to the rank of sergeant with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved a $29,400 contract with National Water Services LLC for cleaning and rehabilitation of the city’s Well #14. The contract also allows for up to $5,600 in additional compensation if additional work is required.
• Granted a Goshen mechanical license to Robert Dwyer of A Good Neighbor, 55320 C.R. 8, Middlebury.
