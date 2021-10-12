GOSHEN — The Elkhart County commissioners all said no to plans for developing a large, new solar energy project near Millersburg.
The commissioners decided to deny the request by Savion to rezone agricultural land with a development plan for the project. The unanimous vote Monday overrode support by the Elkhart County Council, the county Plan Commission and the Economic Development Corp.
The commissioners sided with neighbors who opposed the proposal for several reasons, including potential decreases in property values and the visual effect of seeing solar arrays from their homes.
“While there are the rights of the landowners to consider who wish to lease the land, there are also the rights of the adjacent property owners to contemplate,” Commissioner Brad Rogers said during the meeting.
Rogers and the other commissioners had also considered how the scope of the project would affect the look and feel of southeast Elkhart County. Frank Lucchese indicated his perspective changed from when he voted for the project with the Plan Commission in July to studying the issue as a commissioner over the past few months.
“When it comes to the commissioners, we need to look at a bigger and broader scale — and, do we change this community … basically forever,” Lucchese said.
$120 MILLION LOST
The Kansas City-based Savion had planned to invest $120 million to install a network of solar panel arrays covering about 850 acres on agricultural land leased from two sets of property owners. The sites, in the area of Ind. 13, C.R. 146, C.R. 148 and C.R. 43, are located near American Electric Power transmission lines.
The project was expected to generate up to 150 megawatts of energy, with the production intended to pool into the electrical grid owned by PJM. The energy would’ve been used in Elkhart County first.
Plans also called for the project to have a lifespan of at least 30 years, and if the leases weren’t renewed, Savion would uninstall the arrays and return the property to the landowners.
Several neighbors voiced opposition to the plans during the commissioners’ meeting Aug. 16, citing several issues, including the arrays, as well as the fencing and landscaping around them, as potential eyesores.
Ken Jones, of local developer Jones Petrie Rafinski, and Sara Mills, Savion’s project development director, told the commissioners Monday the company had worked since August to secure additional agreements with neighbors. Through those agreements, Savion had offered to provide additional funding for residents to build additional buffers that would have further obscured the sight of the arrays.
Mills said two agreements had been settled so far. Rogers responded by saying he would’ve expected more progress could’ve been made on that effort over the past couple months.
Project opponents restated arguments during Monday’s meeting, which included the concerns about the view; that the solar arrays as a utility would not fit the area’s rural character; that the loss of the acreage as farmland could affect the local agriculture economy; and the arrays could cause property values to decline.
“We do believe that it’s going to decrease our property values,” Adam Young said. “I think that we’re forever going to change the feel of southeast Elkhart County.”
Attorney Jason Kuchmay, who said he represented opponents, also argued the solar arrays could have environmental consequences, and the plan for removing the equipment if the leases expire after 30 years seemed risky.
“They don’t want the additional runoff, they don’t want to lose the rural setting,” Kuchmay said. “They don’t want to be left holding the bag 20 or 30 years down the road when there’s an insufficient decommissioning plan.”
Elkhart County’s Economic Development Corp. had backed the project. The group’s president, Chris Stager, told the commissioners an economic analysis from one of the county’s consultants found the proposal would have had a positive return on local taxpayers and throughout the county. He also noted the solar initiative would have provided energy at a time when there are concerns about the power infrastructure in Indiana.
“We believe in having a power source that’s adjacent to our local grid will provide better overall performance for the grid locally,” Stager said.
The County Council had also supported the project by voting Saturday to approve an economic development agreement, which included tax phase-in benefits for Savion and a repayment plan, as well as Savion’s finalized plan for decommissioning the project.
The commissioners’ vote negated that agreement.
FUTURE PROJECT?
“This is obviously a result that we’re disappointed in today, but hoping we can keep working with the county and work through an ordinance and bring this project up here again,” Mills said after Monday’s vote. “This is a hard process and it’s a big change for this area. We understand that that takes some time and hope to keep working here in the future.”
After the meeting, Rogers said he based his vote on the rights of the neighboring property owners, and how the proposed project at its size would have affected them and the area.
“Savion didn’t complete negotiations with some of these owners to satisfy them,” Rogers said. “I put most of that on them that they should’ve done more. And I think they underestimated the culture of rural Elkhart County.”
Lucchese also said the scope of the project in that area of the county was a concern.
“In changing this large of a tract of land, we’re completely changing the southeast Elkhart area by going with this 850 acres; taking a large portion of farmland that’s as important as renewable energy,” Lucchese said.
He also said planning and development department staff are working to incorporate solar energy projects into the county’s zoning ordinance. He estimated that process could take a few months.
After that process is complete, Lucchese said Savion could come back and present a new proposal. Mills said the vote didn’t mean the project was dead, and the company could potentially return with an application that would meet new criteria in the updated ordinance.
