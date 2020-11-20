Elkhart police reported Friday evening they are searching for a missing 12-year-old, Kyliemay Elizabeth Adkins.
She is described by police as a white female with short red hair and blue eyes who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a teal shirt, maroon jacket, grey backpack and blue jeans.
Adkins has not been seen since 5 p.m. Friday, police stated in a news release. She was last seen in the 2200 block of Cassopolis Street.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts or who believes they may have seen Adkins is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.