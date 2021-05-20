GOSHEN — An $11 million health center is being constructed in Goshen by Beacon Health, which is also building a new clinic in Nappanee.
The projects are expansions of Beacon’s services in the region, according to information from the health system.
The Beacon Dunlap Outpatient Center is being built at 2222 Reith Blvd., at the site of the former Elkhart General Health and Education Center. The location is near the Lowe’s store. The $11 million, 23,000-square-foot outpatient center will offer urgent care, specialty care, an imaging center, X-rays, CT scanning, MRIs, mammography and physical therapy.
“As care continues to shift to the outpatient setting, it is very important for us to provide our patients convenient access to health care,” said Diane Maas, Beacon’s chief strategy and digital growth officer. “Dunlap is a great location where we can offer our patients expanded services in a convenient location, which is important for our continued growth.”
The Beacon Dunlap clinic, which will be located within Goshen’s city limits and also within the historical Dunlap area, will feature a spacious central atrium. South Bend-based Panzica Building Corp. is the contractor. The outpatient center, which will employ 23, is expected to open in spring 2022.
NAPPANEE CLINIC
In Nappanee, a $4.4 million, 18,000-square-foot outpatient medical clinic is under construction on six acres at 2102 N. Main St., across from NorthWood High School. The building will house about 30 Beacon Medical Group WaNee employees and clinicians.
“This project helped us consolidate two smaller clinics, allowing us to upgrade technology and services for our teams to provide the best care for patients in these communities,” Tim McGovern, Beacon Medical Group executive director said in a Facebook post about the project.
Beacon WaNee will consolidate the offices located at 357 N. Nappanee St., Nappanee and 207 N. Elkhart St., Wakarusa. The new building will have a 60-seat main waiting room with views of the surrounding countryside and enough room for social distancing. The clinic will contain 27 exam rooms, telemedicine services, a radiology suite, two procedure rooms, a vaccination center, a laboratory and a pharmacy with a separate outside entrance and a drive-thru pickup window. Beacon WaNee is expected to open this fall.
The outpatient clinic will provide a full range of clinical services, including adult medicine, newborn and infant care, pediatric care, immunizations, preventive health care, school sports and camp physicals, minor surgeries, fracture care, obstetrics and gynecology services, and an on-site employee clinic. There will also be parking for 103 vehicles in addition to space for buggies.
